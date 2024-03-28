The Barn Bar & Grill 419 Riverside Drive
Apps
- Boneless Wings$10.00
- Calamari$11.25
- Cheese Filled Breadsticks$10.25
- Cheese Nachos$8.75
- Cheese Tray$8.00
Sliced sharp cheese, pepperoni and crackers
- Chicken Tenders$8.95
Choice of sauce
- Chicken Wing Dip$10.25
- Chicken Wings$16.00
10 wings choices of buffalo, sweet Texas barbecue, garlic parm, sweet asian chili, stinging hot garlic, and everything sauce
- Deep Fried Cheese Curd$8.75
- Loaded Nachos$14.00
Tortilla chips covered with steak or chicken, tomato, onion, black olives, jalapenos and melted cheese
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
- Poutine$11.50
Choice of fries topped with beef gravy and melted
- One Cheese Filled Breadstick$2.50
Soups and Salads
- Soup of the Day$5.50+
- French Onion$5.50+
- House Salad$4.00
- Cobb$12.00
Romaine, avocado, grilled chicken, tomato, hard boiled egg, chives, blue cheese
- Caesar$12.00
Romaine, croutons, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese
- Antipasto Salad$15.50
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, pepperoncini, provolone and salami, tossed with Italian dressing
Build Your Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Beverages/Non-Alcohol
Sides
Main Course
- Battered Shrimp$14.00
Lb. Beer battered red hooked ale shrimp
- BLT$12.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of toasted bread
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
- CheeseBurger$12.75
Thick 8 oz. juicy burger cooked to your taste with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted bun
- Chicken Sandwich$15.25
Grilled or breaded with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise on an Italian bun
- Club Sandwich$14.50
Your choice of ham or turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of toasted bread
- E's Everything Melt$16.75
Breaded chicken tenders with everything sauce, bacon, ranch and cheddar cheese inside a grilled toasted sandwich
- Egg O'Muffin$10.00
Toasted English muffin with egg, cheese and choice of bacon or sausage
- Fish Sandwich$14.25
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
Provolone, American and/or Swiss cheese with your choice of bread grilled to perfection
- Homestyle Beer Mac N Cheese$12.00
- I'll Lb. U Burger$22.00
Two 8 oz. juicy burgers stacked and cooked to your choice on a bun with mayo, sharp cheddar cheese, mushrooms and bacon
- Italian Beef Sliders$14.00
- Reuben with FF$10.00
- Pasta Bowl$10.00
Angel hair pasta with olive oil and shave Parmesan cheese
- Philly Cheese Steak$14.00
Thinly sliced tender roast beef with peppers, onions, and melted provolone cheese
- Tacos$15.00
Shrimp and fish - coleslaw and cilantro lime sauce. Chicken and beef - lettuce, tomatoes, onion and cheese. Steak - flank steak, lettuce, onion, cheese and cilantro lime sauce
- Soup, Salad, Breadstick$10.00
- Munchie Tray$10.00
- $10 Lunch Special$10.00
Beer
- Blue Light$4.25
- Bud Light$4.25
- Budweiser$4.25
- Busch Light Cans$3.00
- Coors Light$4.25
- Corona$5.00
- Corona Light$5.00
- Corona N/A$5.00
- Genny$4.25
- Genny Light$4.25
- High Noon$6.00
- Mich Light$4.25
- Mich Ultra$4.25
- Miller Lite$4.25
- Molson$4.25
- Sam Adam’s N/A$3.00
- Twisted Tea$4.25
- White Claw$5.50
- PBR$4.25
- Angry Orchard$4.25
- Yeungling$4.25
- Stella$4.25
- Killians Irish Red$3.50
- $15 Beer Bucket$15.00
- Guinness$4.25
- Happy Hour $3.25 Domestic$3.25
Vodka
- 3 Olives Espresso$6.00
- Absolute$6.00
- Absolute Citron$6.00
- Belvedere$7.00
- Gray Goose$7.00
- Ketel 1$6.00
- Pink Whitney$6.00
- Recipe 21 (WELL)$4.00
- Recipe 21 Orange$4.00
- Stoli Blueberi$7.00
- Stoli Razberi$7.00
- Titos$6.00
- Titos Double$8.00
- Absolute Double$8.00
- Absolute Citron Double$8.00
- Grey Goose Double$12.00
- Ketel 1 Double$8.00
- Recipe 21 (WELL) Double$6.50
- Recipe 21 Orange Double$6.50
- Stoli Blueberi Double$10.00
- Stoli Raz Double$10.00
- 3 Olives Espresso Double$8.50
- Belvedere Double$12.00
- Pink Whitney Double$8.00
Whiskey
- Black Velvet$5.00
- Canadian Club$5.00
- CC 45$30.00
- Crown$8.00
- Crown Apple$8.00
- Dirty Monkey$6.00
- Fireball$7.00
- Glenlevit$10.00
- Jack D Fire$7.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Recipe 21 (WELL)$5.00
- Red Stag$5.00
- Seagrams 7$5.00
- Tullamore Dew$6.00
- Tullamore Dew Honey$6.00
- Dewars$7.00
- Elijiah Craig$8.00
- Skrewball$6.00
- Bulleit$8.00
- Jack D Double$10.00
- Jack Fire Double$10.00
- Tullamore Dew Double$10.00
- Black Velvet Double$8.00
- CC Double$8.00
- Fireball Double$8.00
- Glenlevit Double$18.00
- Red Stag Double$8.00
- Jameson Double$10.00
- Jim Beam Double$8.00
- Makers Mark Double$12.00
- Crown Double$11.00
- Crown Apple Double$11.00
- Seagrams 7 Double$8.00
- Jameson Orange Double$10.00
- Recipe 21 (WELL) Double$6.00
- 45 CC Double$40.00
- Tullamore Dew Honey Double$10.00
- Dirty Monkey Double$10.00
- Dewars Double$12.00
- Elijiah Craig Double$12.00