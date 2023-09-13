The BBQ Boutique
FOOD
APPETIZERS
Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of tasty sweet potato Waffles deep fried and served with a side of house creme
Smokehouse Nachos
House Fried Corn Tortilla chips Heaped with Pulled Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Salsa & House Creme
Loaded Cheese Fries
House Fries, Smothered with Jack Cheese, Pork Belly Crumbles, and Garnished with House Creme
Loaded Yuca
House Yuca, Smothered with Jack Cheese, Pork Belly Crumbles, and Garnished with House Creme
WINGS
RIBS
SIGNATURE BOWLS
All American
Smokehouse Mac N' Cheese, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Pulled Pork, Pinto Beans, & Pickled Red Onions
Aloha
Cilantro Lime White Rice, Smoked Pulled Pork, Corn Salsa, Jack Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, & Grilled Pineapple Topped with House Creme
Gaucho
Cilantro Lime White Rice, Black Beans, Picanha, Vinaigrette Salad, Radish Potato Salad, Farofa & Potato Sticks
Asado
Cilantro Lime White Rice, Black Beans, Top Sirloin, House Pico, Chickpea Salad, Shredded Lettuce, Jack Cheese, topped with Chimichurri
Chef J's
Cilantro Lime White Rice, Picanha, Smoked Pulled Pork, House Pico, Corn Salsa, Banana Peppers, Pickled Red Onions, Shredded Lettuce, Jack Cheese, Topped with House Creme
Down South
Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Adobo Chicken, House Pico, Corn Salsa, Pickled Red Onions, Shredded Lettuce, & Jack Cheese
La Celeste
Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Chimi Chicken, Radish Potato Salad, House Pico, Shredded Lettuce, Topped with Chimichurri
Fit Bowl
Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Chimi Chicken, Chickpea Salad, Vinaigrette Salad, Pickled Red Onions, & Shredded Lettuce
BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL
HAND HELDS
BBQ Boutique Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked for 17 Hrs Low and Slow, Smothered with Jack Cheese, Over a Buttered Brioche Bun. Served with your choice of House Hawgwash BBQ Sauce or Carolina Mustard
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Smoked for 15 Hrs Low and Slow, Over a Buttered Brioche Bun. Served With your choice of house Hawgwash BBQ Sauce or Carolina Mustard.
BBQ Boutique House Smash Burger
2 (4Oz) Smashed Patties Topped with American Cheese, House Mayo, Caramalized Onions, Pork Belly Crumbles, Shredded Lettuce & House Hawgwash BBQ Sauce.
Picanha Sandwich
Grilled-Brazilian Steak Topped with Mozarella cheese, House Pico, Mixed Arula, Garnished with Balsamic Glaze on a Toasted Ciabatta Bun.
Smokin' Quesadillas
MEAT BY THE POUND
Smoked Brisket (Flat)
Succulent, slow-smoked flat-cut brisket, tender and rich in flavor. A BBQ lover's delight.
Smoked Pulled Pork
Tender, mouthwatering pulled pork, smoked to perfection and bursting with savory goodness.
Picanha
Juicy, Brazilian-style top sirloin cap, seasoned with salt, grilled to perfection, and sliced for an unforgettable taste.
Adobo Chicken
Flavorful, marinated chicken, slow-cooked in a rich, tangy adobo sauce for an authentic Mexican experience.
Chimi Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, topped with zesty chimichurri sauce, delivering a vibrant, herbaceous flavor explosion.
Smoked Kielbasa
Robust, smoked Polish sausage, infused with garlic and spices for a hearty, satisfying bite.
Top-Sirloin
Spicy, perfectly seasoned top-sirloin steak, seared for a tender, juicy dining experience.
Smoked Brisket - 1/2 lb
Succulent, slow-smoked flat-cut brisket, tender and rich in flavor. A BBQ lover's delight.
Smoked Pulled Pork - 1/4 lb
Tender, mouthwatering pulled pork, smoked to perfection and bursting with savory goodness.
Picanha - 1/4 lb
Juicy, Brazilian-style top sirloin cap, seasoned with salt, grilled to perfection, and sliced for an unforgettable taste.
Adobo Chicken - 1/4 lb
Flavorful, marinated chicken, slow-cooked in a rich, tangy adobo sauce for an authentic Mexican experience.
Chimi Chicken - 1/4 lb
Grilled chicken breast, topped with zesty chimichurri sauce, delivering a vibrant, herbaceous flavor explosion.
Smoked Kielbasa - 1/4 lb
Robust, smoked Polish sausage, infused with garlic and spices for a hearty, satisfying bite.
Top-Sirloin - 1/4 lb
Spicy, perfectly seasoned top-sirloin steak, seared for a tender, juicy dining experience.
Sides
Cold Toppings 6oz
A vibrant array of crisp, fresh cold toppings to customize your dish, including crunchy vegetables, zesty pickles, tangy sauces, and flavorful cheeses. Elevate your meal with these delightful accents for a personalized culinary experience.
Smoke House Mac N Cheese
Creamy, smoky mac n cheese with a blend of cheeses, topped with crispy breadcrumbs for a comforting, savory treat.
Black Beans
Slow-simmered, flavorful black beans, cooked with spices and herbs, delivering a taste of homestyle comfort.
Pinto Beans
Hearty, seasoned pinto beans, cooked to perfection and infused with aromatic spices for a satisfying side.
Cilantro Lime Rice
Fluffy, fragrant rice, brightened with zesty lime and fresh cilantro, offering a refreshing complement to any dish.
Yuca Fries
Crispy, golden yuca fries, lightly seasoned and fried to perfection for a unique, delicious twist on a classic favorite.
French Fries
French Fries: Classic, golden-brown French fries, crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, seasoned just right for a universally-loved side.
Dessert
Coconut Cream Pie
Key Lime Pie
Mango Key Lime Pie
Oreo Cream Pie
Chocolate Turtle Pie
Banana Cream Pie
Chocolate Mousse Pie
House Cheesecake
House Tiramisu
Mini Cannolis
Small Flan Caramel
Small Flan Nutella
Medium Flan
Large Flan
EXTRAS
DRINKS
Soda
Other
Draft Beer
Draft Beer with Bowl or Sandwich
Canned / Bottled Beer
