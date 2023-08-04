The Beacon 453 River Styx Road
Bourbon
Angels Envy
$15.00
Basil Hayden
$14.00
Blantons
$22.00
Buffalo Trace
$14.00
Bulliet
$13.00
Eagle Rare
$16.00
EH Taylor Small Batch
$16.00
Four Roses Single
$18.00
Four Roses Yellow
$11.00
High West Bourbon
$14.00
House Whiskey
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$11.00
Jack Fire Shot
$8.00
Knob Creek
$14.00
Makers Mark
$13.00
Michters
$15.00
Pappy 12yr
$50.00
Pappy 15yr
$130.00
Screwball Shot
$8.00
Weller Special Reserve
$17.00
Willet 8yr
$50.00
Woodford Reserve
$17.00
Bourbon Shot
$10.00
Industry Liq
$9.00
George T Stagg
$90.00
Milk Street Last Vestige
$12.00
Milk Street Break Aged Rye
$14.00
Milk Street War Penny
$17.00
Aberlour 12
$20.00
Balvenie 14
$24.00
Bruichladdich Classic
$17.00
Glenfiddich 14
$19.00
Glenmorangie 10
$16.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$65.00
Lagavulin 16
$20.00
Laphraoig 10
$22.00
Maccallan 12
$24.00
Maccallan 18
$90.00
Mars Shinshu Iwai
$16.00
Monkey Shoulder
$12.00
Oban 14
$27.00
Springbank 10
$22.00
Toki
$13.00
Ardbeg 10
$22.00
