The Bearded Hobo 1029 W Commerce Dr
Beer/Wine
Wine
- The Show Cabernet Sauvignon
- White Haven Sauvignon Blanc
- Toresella Pinot Grigio
- Cline Chardonnay
- Hahn Merlot
- J Vineyards Pinot Noir
- Joel Got Red Blend
- Salt Creek Blackberry
- Salt Creek Blueberry
- Salt Creek Catawba
- Salt Creek Cayuga White
- Salt Creek Red Raspberry
- Salt Creek Riesling
- Salt Creek Sweet Red
- Sparkling Devaux Cuvee Roses Brut
- Sparkling Devaux Grande Reserve
- Sparkling Marco Prosecco-Italy
Draft Beer
Bottle/Cans
- Miller Lite$3.50
- Busch Light$3.50
- Coors Banquet$4.00
- Bells Two Hearted Ale$6.00
- Yuengling Flight$4.00
- Miller High Life$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Szech Pilsner$4.00
- Coors Light$3.50
- Strawberry Blonde$4.00
- PBR$3.50
- Heineken 0.0$3.50
- Woodchuck Blueberry$4.00
- Corona Premier$5.00
- Yuengling Lager$4.00
- Yuengling Black n Tan$5.00
- High Noon Peach$3.50
- High Noon Watermelon$3.50
- High Noon Pineapple$3.50
Alcohol/Cocktails
Cocktails
Liqueur
Whiskey \ Bourbon
- 2XO Oak Aged Bourbon
- 450 North Wheated Whiskey
- Airborne Assn. Bourbon
- Amador Double Barrel Bourbon Whiskey
- Benchmark Bourbon Whiskey
- Bird Dog Whiskey
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey
- Calumet 10y Bourbon Whiskey
- Calumet 8y Bourbon Whiskey
- Calumet Small Batch
- Chicken Cock Rye Whiskey
- Dalmore Malt Scotch Whiskey
- Elvis Rye Whiskey
- Fireball
- Horse Soldier Barrel Strength B. Whiskey
- Horse Soldier Small Batch B. Whiskey
- Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Paddy's Irish Whiskey
- Paul Masson Brandy
- R&R Canadian Whiskey
- Sazerac Rye Whiskey
- Horse Soldier Reserve
- Traveller
Shots
Specials
Rueben w/ Fries
Rueben Flatbread
The Bearded Hobo 1029 W Commerce Dr Location and Ordering Hours
(812) 569-1015
Closed