The Bears Den on the Point 1947dakota ln

Food

Appetizer

Baked Brie

$12.00

french brie with mango pineapple glaze

Breaded Pickle Spears

$10.00

Broccoli Fritters

$8.00

housemade broccoli parm and crumb

Chicken Wings

$11.00+

Chips and Dip

$8.00

kettle chips with roasted onion dip

Crab Cake

$18.00

lump crab old bay mayo and crumb

Momma Bears BLT dip

$8.00

smokey bacon,tomato mayo sour cream

Old School Spinach Veggie Dip

$8.00

sour cream assorted veggies,garlic

Poppers

$10.00

cream cheese bacon stuffed jalapenos

Sandwiches

Albacore Tuna Salda

$9.00

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Roasted Turkey

$9.00

hand carved turkey wheat bread LTO

Sugar Glazed Ham

$10.00

sugar mustard glazedpit ham hqnd carved

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$9.00

poached chicken breast with Mayo Tarragon celery onion

Salad

Baby Bear Quinoa Salad

$14.00

poached quinoa corn cucumber bell pepperand chives

Momma Bear Mixed Field Green Salad

$12.00

Pappa Bear Caesar Salad

$10.00

romain heart with crouton, asiagio cheese and ceasar dressing

Baskets

1/2# Papa Brisket Angus Blend

$16.00

brisket short rib chuck blend of 1/3 lb patty cooked medium

2/ 6oz Point Bone in Pork Chops w/salad

$18.00

Sandwich/Hot

Broiled Chicken Breast

$14.00

fresh chicken breast marinated olive oil garlic flamed broiled

Pork Chop

$12.00

marinated bonless pork chop flamed broiled and served on a kiaser with lto

Black Bear Veggie Burger

$10.00

black beans assorted veggies flamed broiled

Pizza

Sq. Cheese

$5.00

Sicilian style pizza

Sq. Sausage

$7.00

Sq. Pepperoni

$7.00

Sq. Mushroom, Onion, Peppers

$7.00

Whole Pie

$25.00

Dessert

Dessert#1

$5.00

ask

Dessert#2

$6.00

ask

Dessert#3

$8.00

ask

DRINK - Master

Beer

Buckets of Domestic

$15.00

Buckets of Imports

$20.00

Domestic Bottle/Can Beer

Draft Blue Moon

$5.00

Draft Brewdog

$5.00

Draft Bud Light

$3.00

Draft Capital Amber

$5.00

Draft Coors Lite

$3.00

Draft Miller Lite

$3.00

Draft October Fest

$5.00

Draft Spotted Cow

$5.00

Draft Summer Shandy

$5.00

Draft Toasted Bock

$5.00

Import Bottle/Can Beer

$5.00

Pitcher domestics

$10.00

Pitcher import

$15.00

Special draft coors

$2.50

TO GO 6 PACK DOMESTIC

$10.00

TO GO 6 PACK IMPORT

$18.00

Draft Mango Cart

$5.00

Chefs choice

Chefs choice

$4.00

Fall drinks

Wicked Crown apple

$6.00

Wicked Jack apple

$6.00

Voodoo apple

$6.00

GP drink special

White claw

$2.00

Bud Light Draft

$2.00

Miller Lite Draft

$2.00

Cow

$3.00

Amber

$3.00

Liquor

1703 Rum

$15.00

Absolute

$6.00

Absolute citron

$6.00

Absolute Limon

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Armaretto

$4.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

BAG OF ICE

$5.00

Bailey's

$5.00

Belvedere

$8.00

BlackBerry brandy

$4.00

Blue UV

$4.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Brandy

$4.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Cabo Wabo

$8.00

Canadian Club (CC)

$6.00

Canadian Mist

$5.00

Captain Apple

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Cherry UV

$4.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dble Call

$3.00

Dble Rail

$2.00

Dble Top Shelf

$4.00

Dewars

$8.00

Doctors McGillicuddy Cherry

$5.00

Doctors McGillicuddy Mint

$5.00

Fireball

$6.00

Gentlemen's Jack

$8.00

Gin

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Irish Mist

$5.00

J Henry

$8.00

Ja Bavet Brandy

$5.00

Jack Apple

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Fireball

$6.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Jackson Morgan Peppermint

$6.00

Jackson Morgan Salted Caramel

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Kessler

$5.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Korbel

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Malibu

$6.00

Malort

$5.00

Mount Gay

$15.00

Mount Royal

$4.50

Old Smokey Peanut Butter

$6.00

Old Smokey Salty Carmel

$6.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Peach Scnapps

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Rum

$5.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$5.00

Scotch

$3.50

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Seagram's VO

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Tequila

$4.00

Triple Sec

$3.00

Vodka

$4.00

Whiskey

$3.50

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bottle Champagne

$20.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea 32oz

$18.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rum Runners 32oz

$18.00

Tom & Jerry

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

NA Bev

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Bottle Coke

$3.00

Bottle Crush

$3.00

Bottle Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottle Diet Mt. Dew

$3.00

Bottle Diet Sprite

$3.00

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Bottle Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Bottle Mt. Dew

$3.00

Bottle Sprite

$3.00

Club soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry juice

$2.00

Diet Ginger Ale

$2.00

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.00

Diet Squirt

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange juice

$2.00

Red bull

$3.00

Red bull - sugar free

$3.00

Seltzer Water

$2.00

Sour

Squirt

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Refill Pop

Club Soda

Coke

Diet Coke

Ice Tea

Kiddie Cocktail

Lemonade

Sprite

Seltzers/Coolers/Ciders

Carbliss

$6.00

Ciderboy

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

White Claw

$600.00

Special drinks

Xanax - captain, Myer's

$3.00

Tropical Forest - everclear

$3.00

Sweet Tart - lemonade, geradine

$3.00

Shady Lemonade

$7.00

BBQ Margarita

$6.00

Hurricane

$6.00

Special shot

Captain apple

$3.00

Jack apple

$3.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Meiomi chardonnay

$18.00

Raymond Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00

LaCrema Pinto Noir

$18.00

Seven Red Zinfindal

$15.00