The Beehive
Cocktails
House Cocktails
Highballs
Spirits
Gin
Aviation
$12.00
Barr Hill Gin
$12.00
Barr Hill Tomcat
$12.00
BOK Gin
$12.00
Bols Genever
$12.00
Bols Genever 100% Malt
$16.00
Bombay Sapphire
$12.00
Botanist Islay Gin
$12.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Monkey 47 Gin
$18.00
Oxley Gin
$12.00
Roku Japanese Gin
$12.00
Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle
$11.00
Sipsmith London Dry Gin
$10.00
St. George Terroir
$12.00
Tequila
Angelisco Reposado
$12.00
Cabal Blanco
$15.00
Cazadores Reposado
$12.00
Don Fulano | Blanco
$12.00
Don Fulano | Reposado
$14.00
El Tesoro | Blanco
$13.00
El Tesoro | Reposado
$14.00
La Gritona
$16.00
Mijenta Blanco
$14.00
Ocho Anejo
Ocho | Plata
$15.00
Ocho | Reposado
$16.00
Pueblo Viejo Blanco
$10.00
Siembra Valles High Proof
$15.00
Siete Leguas Anejo
Siete Leguas | Blanco
$13.00
Siete Leguas | Decadas
$35.00
Siete Leguas | Reposado
$15.00
Mezcal
Rum
Whiskey | American & Bourbon
Angel's Envy
$13.00
Basil Hayden
$12.00
Blanton's
$22.00
Booker's
$25.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Dickel 8yr
$10.00
Eagle Rare 10yr
$14.00
Garrison Bros Small Batch
$19.00
Jack Daniels Bonded
$15.00
Jefferson's Reserve
$14.00
Makers Mark 46
$12.00
Michters Small Batch Bourbon
$12.00
Uncle Nearest 1856
$14.00
Weller Special Reserve
$12.00
Westland American Oak
$17.00
Westland Peated Malt
$19.00
Westland Sherry Wood
$19.00
Westward Single Malt
$19.00
Woodford
$13.00
Whiskey | Rye
Whiskey | Japanese
Whiskey | Scotch
Aberfeldy 12yr
$16.00
Balvenie 12yr Caribbean Cask
$19.00
Bruichladdich Black Art
$170.00
Bruichladdich Classic Laddie
$15.00
Bruichladdich Octomore 13.1
$55.00
Bruichladdich Octomore 13.2
$63.00
Bruichladdich Octomore 13.3
$73.00
Bruichladdich Port Charlotte 10yr
$21.00
Bruichladdich Rona's Cask
$55.00
Craigeliche 13yr
$19.00
Dewar's 12yr
$12.00
Dewar's 25yr
$55.00
Glenfiddich Grand Cru 23yr
$78.00
Laphroaig 10yr
$14.00
Oban 14yr
$23.00
Whiskey | Irish & Canadian
Brandy
Amaro's & Cordials
Absinthe Ordinaire
$10.00
Alpe Genepy
$10.00
Alpe Lys
$10.00
Aperol
$10.00
Averna
$10.00
Bigallet China China
$10.00
Brucato Woodlands
$10.00
Campari
$12.00
Cappelletti
$10.00
Chareau
$10.00
Chartruse Green
$14.00
Chartruse Yellow
$14.00
Cynar
$10.00
Empirical Soka
$12.00
Empirical Symphony 6
$13.00
Fernet Branca
$10.00
Gran Classico
$12.00
Il Gusto di Amalfi Bay Laurel
$11.00
Italicus Apertif
$10.00
Krogstad Aquavit
$10.00
Luxardo Amaretto
$10.00
Luxardo Bitter Bianco
$12.00
Luxumus Vanilla
$10.00
Montenegro
$10.00
Mr. Black Coffee
$10.00
Nonino
$15.00
Pernod Absinthe
$17.00
Sfumato
$10.00
Sirene Americano
$10.00
Sirene Artigianale
$10.00
Sirene Canto Amaro
$10.00
St. Agrestis Amaro
$12.00
St. Germaine
$10.00
Suze French Apertif
$12.00
Xila Licor de Agave
$10.00
Food
Snacks
Avocado Toast
$14.00
smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze, micro basil
Carnitas Tacos
$5.00
Ceviche
$17.00
Cheese Plater
$24.00
Elote
$8.00
French Fries
$9.00
Fried Chicken Bites
$14.00
Fried Mozzarella Balls
$13.00
Grilled Edamame
$10.00
Pigs in a Blanket
$12.00
Slider Banh Mi
$6.00
Slider Cheese Burger
$6.00
Slider Mushroom
$6.00
Spinach Dip
$13.00
Beer/Wine
Wine BTG
J. Laurens Cremant GL
$13.00
Allimant Laugner Cremant Rose GL
$15.00
Annabella Chardonnay GL
$14.00Out of stock
Long Meadow Ranch Sauvignon Blanc GL
$16.00Out of stock
Pratsch Gruner GL
$14.00
Annabella Cabernet Sauvignon GL
$15.00
Sea Glass Pinot Noir GL
$15.00
Le Vin de Plume Minervois GL
$15.00
Figuiere Mediterranee Rose GL
$14.00
Wine BTB
Beer
Beverages
The Beehive Location and Ordering Hours
(510) 932-1917
842 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Closed