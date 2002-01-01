Speed Screen

WC Mango

$6.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Tito's

$8.00+

Bulleit

$7.00+

Rail Vodka

$6.00+

WC Raspberry

$6.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Ketel One

$8.00+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Rail Gin

$6.00+

WC Grapefruit

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Stoli

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Rail Tequila

$6.00+

Riverwest Stein

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00+

Rail Rum

$6.00+

Oktoberfest

$6.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Rail Whiskey

$6.00+

Bell's Two Hearted

$7.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Plantation 3 Star

$7.00+

Lustau

$7.00+

Fishing For Fishies

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00+

Patron Silver

$8.00+

Cazadores Reposado

$7.00+

Liquor

Bourbon

1876 Bourbon

$8.00+

Basil Hayden

$13.00+

Blantons

$16.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Bulleit

$7.00+

Eagle Rare

$10.00+

Elijah Craig

$7.00+

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$10.00+

Henry McKenna

$7.00+

Knob Creek

$7.00+

Larceny

$7.00+

Larceny Barrel Proof

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Rail Whiskey

$6.00+

Traverse City

$7.00+

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Cognac

Hennessy

$9.00+

Lustau

$7.00+

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$10.00+

Pierre Ferrand Ambré

$7.00+

Gin

Bar Hill

$7.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Nolets

$8.00+

Oxley

$8.00+

Rail Gin

$6.00+

Rehorst Barrel Aged

$7.00+

Rehorst Gin

$7.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Tattersall

$7.00+

Tattersall Aquavit

$7.00+

Tattersall Barrel Aged

$8.00+

Uncle Val's Pepperd

$7.00+

Uncle Val's Restorative

$7.00+

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$7.00+

Amargo Chile

$7.00+

Ancho Reyes

$7.00+

Ancho Reyes Verde

$7.00+

Angostura Amaro

$7.00+

Aperol

$7.00+

Bird Dog Brown Sugar

$7.00+

Blue Curaçao

$7.00+

Borghetti Espresso

$7.00+

Campari

$7.00+

Carpano Antica

$7.00+

Chartreuse Green

$10.00+

Chartreuse Yellow

$10.00+

Crown Apple

$7.00+

Dry Curaçao

$7.00+

Falernum

$7.00+

Fernet Branca

$7.00+

Fernet Menta

$7.00+

Fireball

$5.00+

Giffard Banana

$8.00+

Giffard Grapefruit

$8.00+

Giffard Li-chi

$8.00+

Giffard Peach

$8.00+

Giffard Pineapple

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Irish Cream

$8.00+

Jeager

$8.00+

Khalua

$8.00+

Lillet Blanc

$8.00+

Lustau PX Sherry

$8.00+

Lustau Solera Sherry

$8.00+

Maraschino

$8.00+

Martinique Honeysuckle

$8.00+

Mata Hari Absinthe

$8.00+

Midori

$8.00+

Noval Black

$8.00+

Old Smokey Mango Habanero

$8.00+

Rock & Rye

$8.00+

Rumpleminze

$6.00+

Sambuca

$8.00+

Skrewball

$8.00+

Triple Sec

$6.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00+

Bacardi 4

$7.00+

Bacardi 8

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

El Dorado 5

$7.00+

El Dorado 8

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Novo Fogo

$7.00+

Paranubes

$7.00+

Plantation 3 Star

$7.00+

Plantation OFTD

$7.00+

Plantation Pineapple

$7.00+

Rail Rum

$6.00+

Real McCoy 12

$10.00+

Twisted Path

$7.00+

Scotch

Balvenie 14

$16.00+

Balvenie 15

$24.00+

Balvenie 16

$29.00+

Balvenie 17

$29.00+

Belvenie Tun 1509

$72.00+

Glenfiddich 14

$9.00+

Glenfiddich 21

$13.00+

Glenlivet 12

$9.00+

Glenmorangie

$9.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00+

Johnny Walker Blue

$46.00+

Lagavulin 16

$19.00+

Tequila

Altos

$7.00+

Astral

$7.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$10.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00+

Cazadores Reposado

$7.00+

Clasé Azul

$21.00+

Patron Silver

$8.00+

Rail Tequila

$6.00+

Vida

$8.00+

Vodka

44 Huckleberry

$10.00

44 Sunnyslope

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Ketel Citroen

$8.00+

Ketel Cucumber

$8.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Rail Vodka

$6.00+

Skyy

$7.00+

Smirnoff Citrus

$7.00+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$7.00+

Stoli

$8.00+

Tito's

$8.00+

Wheatley

$8.00+

Whiskey

Bulleit Rye

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Elijah Craig Rye

$7.00+

High West Bourye

$14.00+

High West Double Rye

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Limousin Rye

$8.00+

Red Breast 12

$13.00+

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00+

Sazerac Rye

$8.00+

Strawberry Rye

$7.00+

Whistlepig Summerstock

$13.00+

Cocktails

Belmont Sour

$14.00

Cause A Little Trouble

$14.00

Don't Pull Your Punches

$14.00

Grape Koolaid

$12.00

Kel Loves Orange Soda

$12.00

Live Your Passion

$14.00

Mon Sherrí

$14.00

Sangria

$14.00

Spa Day

$14.00

Summertime And The Livins Easy

$14.00

The Standard

$14.00

Beer

Bottled Beer

Bells Amber

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Delirium

$8.00

Edmund Fitz Porter

$7.00

Gumball Head

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Kalibur N/A

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Lakefront IPA

$5.00

Lindeman's Framboise

$10.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Moon Man

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Stella Cidré

$6.00

Canned Beer

Dogfish Head Sea Quench

$6.00

Fantasy Factory

$6.00

Foggy Geezer

$7.00

Guinness

$6.00

Happy Place

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Psuedo Sue

$10.00

WC Grapefruit

$6.00

WC Mango

$6.00

WC Raspberry

$6.00

Draft Beer

Bell's Two Hearted

$7.00

Fishing For Fishies

$7.00

Oktoberfest

$6.00

Riverwest Stein

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$6.00

Wine

Red Wine

Cabernet Leaping Horse

$10.00+

Malbec Septima

$10.00+

Pinot Noir Whiplash

$10.00+

Sparkling

Freixenet

$11.00+

Prosecco Du Luca

$11.00+

Rosé Saint-Hillaire

$11.00+

White Wine

Chardonnay Wente

$10.00+

Pinot Grigio Hayes

$10.00+

Riesling Washington Hills

$10.00+

Sauvignon Blanc Giesen

$10.00+

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Red

$5.00

Red Bull SF

$5.00

Red Bull Yellow

$5.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Specials

5 Dollar Cocktail Night

Mule

$5.00

Sidecar

$5.00

Daiquiri

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00