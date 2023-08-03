Shareables

Bonut

Bonut

$3.99

amazing buttermilk biscuits, dipped in french toast batter, fried to golden brown perfection, then tossed in powdered sugar

amazing buttermilk biscuits, dipped in french toast batter, fried to golden brown perfection, then tossed in powdered sugar

Sticky Biscuit

Sticky Biscuit

$4.99

buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing

buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing

Loaded Sticky Biscuit

Loaded Sticky Biscuit

$5.99

buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing, & loaded with cranberries & pecans

buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing, & loaded with cranberries & pecans

Biscuits & Gravy

Full Biscuits & Gravy

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with ladles of sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes

two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with ladles of sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes

Half Biscuits & Gravy

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$8.49

one freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes

one freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes

Quarter Biscuits & Gravy

Quarter Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

half a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes

half a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes

From the Griddle

Pancake Platter

Pancake Platter

$12.99

2 plate-sized pancakes, 2 hand cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes

2 plate-sized pancakes, 2 hand cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes

Waffle Platter

Waffle Platter

$12.99

belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes

belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes

French Toast Platter

French Toast Platter

$12.99

2 thick-cut slices, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes

2 thick-cut slices, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$10.99

housemade cinnamon filling swirled in 2 plate-sized pancakes and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing

housemade cinnamon filling swirled in 2 plate-sized pancakes and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

hand-breaded fried chicken with a Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar

hand-breaded fried chicken with a Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.99

two plate-sized pancakes

two plate-sized pancakes

Classic Belgian Waffle

Classic Belgian Waffle

$8.99

dusted with powdered sugar

dusted with powdered sugar

French Toast

French Toast

$8.99

3 thick-cut slices

3 thick-cut slices

Red, White, & Blue Waffle

Red, White, & Blue Waffle

$11.99

strawberries and bananas on a blueberry waffle with whipped cream, our most patriotic dish!

strawberries and bananas on a blueberry waffle with whipped cream, our most patriotic dish!

The Dark Side

The Dark Side

$11.49

2 plate-sized chocolate chip pancakes with whipped cream & drizzled with chocolate sauce

2 plate-sized chocolate chip pancakes with whipped cream & drizzled with chocolate sauce

Southern Sunrise

Southern Sunrise

$12.49

3 thick-cut slices of French toast topped with bananas, strawberries, whipped cream & drizzled with caramel

3 thick-cut slices of French toast topped with bananas, strawberries, whipped cream & drizzled with caramel

Traditional Eggs

2 Eggs Any Style

2 Eggs Any Style

$8.99

2 hand-cracked eggs* served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 hand-cracked eggs* served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 Eggs & Bacon

2 Eggs & Bacon

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs* and bacon served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 hand-cracked eggs* and bacon served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 Eggs & Sausage

2 Eggs & Sausage

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs* and sausage served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 hand-cracked eggs* and sausage served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 Eggs & Ham (4oz)

2 Eggs & Ham (4oz)

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs* and ham served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 hand-cracked eggs* and ham served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$17.99

2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded 1/2 lb. chicken fried steak covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded 1/2 lb. chicken fried steak covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Country Fried Chicken & Eggs

Country Fried Chicken & Eggs

$14.99

2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded chicken fried chicken covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded chicken fried chicken covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Our Famous Smoked Ham Steak (8oz) & Eggs

Our Famous Smoked Ham Steak (8oz) & Eggs

$12.99

2 hand-cracked eggs* and 1/2 lb. thick-cut smoked ham steak served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 hand-cracked eggs* and 1/2 lb. thick-cut smoked ham steak served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Diced Ham Scramble

Diced Ham Scramble

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham and served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham and served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs* and corned beef hash served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 hand-cracked eggs* and corned beef hash served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Signature Dishes

Jim's Platter

Jim's Platter

$11.49

2 hand-cracked eggs*, a buttermilk biscuit with gravy & potatoes

2 hand-cracked eggs*, a buttermilk biscuit with gravy & potatoes

Bigger Big Breakfast with Biscuits & Gravy

Bigger Big Breakfast with Biscuits & Gravy

$15.49

2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz.), potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy

2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz.), potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy

Bigger Big Breakfast Griddle

Bigger Big Breakfast Griddle

$15.49

2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz), potatoes & 2 plate-sized pancakes

2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz), potatoes & 2 plate-sized pancakes

Mayberry

Mayberry

$12.49

3 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with sausage & cheddar, a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy & potatoes

3 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with sausage & cheddar, a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy & potatoes

The Alamo

The Alamo

$13.99

enormous breakfast burrito stuffed with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, chipotle cream sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, covered in salsa

enormous breakfast burrito stuffed with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, chipotle cream sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, covered in salsa

Yard Bird

Yard Bird

$12.99

our hand-breaded fried chicken & cheddar cheese sandwiched between a buttermilk biscuit and covered in sausage gravy, served with potatoes

our hand-breaded fried chicken & cheddar cheese sandwiched between a buttermilk biscuit and covered in sausage gravy, served with potatoes

3 Car Pile Up

3 Car Pile Up

$18.99

a plate-sized pancake covered with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage, cheddar & breakfast potatoes topped with hash browns, 2 buttermilk biscuits and ladles of sausage gravy

a plate-sized pancake covered with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage, cheddar & breakfast potatoes topped with hash browns, 2 buttermilk biscuits and ladles of sausage gravy

Big & Healthy

Lo Carb

Lo Carb

$12.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham, spinach, cremini mushrooms & onions, served with sliced tomatoes & cottage cheese

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham, spinach, cremini mushrooms & onions, served with sliced tomatoes & cottage cheese

Workout Scramble

Workout Scramble

$11.49

egg whites scrambled with spinach & cremini mushrooms, served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast

egg whites scrambled with spinach & cremini mushrooms, served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast

Lean & Green

Lean & Green

$12.49

egg whites scrambled with oven roasted turkey, spinach & cremini mushrooms served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast

egg whites scrambled with oven roasted turkey, spinach & cremini mushrooms served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast

New Orleans Oatmeal

New Orleans Oatmeal

$9.99

banana, pecans, housemade cinnamon filling, served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.

banana, pecans, housemade cinnamon filling, served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.

Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal

Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal

$9.99

served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.

served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.

Omelets

Kansas City Omelet

Kansas City Omelet

$14.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit or toast.

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Veggie Omelet

Veggie Omelet

$12.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with cremini mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with cremini mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$12.49

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

The Titanic Omelet

The Titanic Omelet

$16.99

gigantic 4 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, hash browns & cheddar cheese topped with a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy

gigantic 4 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, hash browns & cheddar cheese topped with a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy