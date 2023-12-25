The Big Catch at Salt Creek - Saint Pete 1500 2nd Street South
FOOD
- Grilled Wings$12.00
Chargrilled chicken wings in one of our special sauces
- Hummus$9.00
olive oil infused garlic hummus, chickpea popcorn, grilled pita
- Peel & Eat Shrimp$14.00
shrimp. steamed and seasoned, served by the ½ pound with cocktail sauce
- Grouper Bites$14.00
golden fried fresh grouper, tartar sauce
- Fish Spread$11.00
smoked local mullet. garden vegetables, crackers, hot sauce
- Cauliflower$11.00
lightly fried, tossed in florida citrus glaze
- Calamari$13.00
- Coconut Shrimp$16.00
succulent and lightly-breaded shrimp, sweet chili and florida citrus marmalade
- Gumbo Cup$7.00
- Gumbo Bowl$9.00
- Cup Chowder$7.00
- Bowl Chowder$9.00
- Fried Shrimp$15.00
- Mussels$17.00
- Fried Guacamole Bites$8.00
- Seafood Nachos$18.00
- Pork Chop Dinner$22.00
- Red Snapper$22.00
- The Big Catch$24.00
- New York Strip$22.00
- Shrimp Boil$23.00
gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, yukon potatoes, drawn butter
- Mojo Pork Platter$16.00
sweet and savory bbq pulled pork with sweet plantains, red beans & rice and buttered toast
- Extra Pasta Sauce$3.00
- Cajun Pasta$18.00
tender penne with blackened chicken and shrimp tossed in our signature alfredo
- Hook N Cook$14.99
- Salmon Dinner$23.00
- Grouper Dinner$28.00
- Sautee Bowl$9.00
- Scallops$23.00
- Shrimp & Grits$16.00
- Lobster Mac$24.00
- Shrimp Platter$16.00
- BIG CATCH TACOS$15.00
shrimp or mahi tacos with pickled cabbage, fresh jalapenos, fresh tomato salsa, chipotle crema
- Chicken Sandwich$13.00
- Cuban$13.00
- Shrimp PoBoy$15.00
- GROUPER SANDWICH$20.00
- MAHI SANDWICH$15.00
- Lobster Roll$24.00
- The 'Burg'er$14.00
half pound angus patty, lettuce, tomato, onion your choice: $.75 cheddar, pepper-jack, swiss or provolone
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Chopped Romaine, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons.
- Garden Salad$9.00
classic garden with choice of ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese, citrus vinaigrette
- Cobb$11.00
tomato, pecan, bleu cheese crumbles, diced blackened chicken, crumbled bacon, craisins and avocado on a bed of romaine and spring mix: choice of dressing
- Kids Chicken Bites$8.00
- Kids Shrimp$8.00
- Kiddie Quesadilla$8.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
- Kids Noodles$8.00
- Side Fries$3.50
- Honey Lime Super Slaw$3.50
- Side Caesar$4.00
- Side Salad$4.00
- Red Beans and Rice$3.50
- Roasted Veggies$3.50
- Asparagus$3.50
- Bread 6 Pieces$4.00
- Roasted Potatoes$3.50
- Plantains
- Celery And Dressing$2.50
- Crackers$1.50
- Chicken Breast A La Carte$6.00
- Cucumbers$1.00
- Side Sweet Fries$5.50
- Side Jalapenos$1.00
- Lobster Tail$15.00
- Chili Cup$5.00
- Chili Bowl$8.00
- Side Bacon$3.00
- Coconut Rum Cake$9.00
toasted coconut, pineapple-coconut glaze, o&p coconut rum: from our friends at swah-rey bakery
- Plantains Foster$8.00
brown sugar, pralines, bourbon caramel on hot sweet plantains
- Key Lime Pie$8.00
- Caramel Cheesecake$9.00
- CHURROS$9.00
- Banana Foster Cake$9.00
- Carrot Cake$9.00
- Chocolate Cake$9.00
- Chef's Special$24.00
- Lobster Mac$16.00
- Seafood Nacho$10.00
- Mussel's Fra Diavlo$16.00
- MOJO PORK TACOS$12.00
- Hogfish$30.00
- Ceviche$16.00
- Coco Shrimp L$150.00
- Hummus L$80.00
- Cauliflower L$90.00
- Wings L$150.00
- Burger Sliders L$120.00
- M Cauilflower$45.00
- L Shrimp Boil$160.00
- L Ribeye$280.00
- M Cajun Pasta$90.00
- L Plantains Foster$60.00
- L Mahi$100.00
- Ceaser L$80.00
- M Wings$75.00
- M Mahi Bites$50.00
- L Fish Spread$90.00
- L Dockside Salad$80.00
- L Pork Platter$150.00
- L GROUPER BITES$160.00
- L GROUPER SLIDERS$180.00
- L CAJUN PASTA$180.00
- L SHRIMP BOIL$160.00
- L PORK SLIDERS$100.00
- L SHRIMP COCKTAIL$130.00
- Mayo$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
- Blue cheese$0.50
- Hot$0.50
- Bbq$0.50
- Garlic parm$0.50
- Cocktail$0.50
- Balsamic Vin$0.50
- Coco Sauce$0.50
- Citrus Vin$0.50
- Tartar$0.50
- Butter$0.50
- Jamaican Rum$0.50
- Aioli$0.50
- Chicken Bites$5.00
- Fried Pickles$5.00
- Jalepeno Poppers$5.00
- Mac N Cheese Bites$5.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
- Fish Spread (1/2 Order)$6.00
- Sampler$14.00
- 10-4-$10 Wings$10.00