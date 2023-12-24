2x points now for loyalty members
The Bing Pizzeria and Draft House The Bing - Alvin
FOOD MENU
APPETIZERS
- ALFREDO BALLS$8.99
Macaroni noodles mixed with Alfredo sauce, mozzarella blend, lightly breaded and fried served with a side of Alfredo Sauce
- BADA BING WINGS$11.49+
Fried jumbo chicken wings naked or breaded tossed in your of choice sauce
- CALAMARI$12.99
Fresh calamari battered, seasoned, and fried served with homemade marinara
- CHEESE BREAD$9.49
Our homemade pizza dough stuffed w/ cheese topped with more cheese
- CHEESE STICKS$9.49
Fresh mozzarella cheese breaded and fried served with homemade marinara
- FRIED LASAGNA STICKS$9.99
Homemade lasagna cut into sticks, lightly breaded and fried served with sriracha ranch
- FRIED RAVIOLI$8.49
Four cheese ravioli breaded and lightly fried w/ Italian Panko crumbs
- MEATBALL APPETIZER$9.99
Homemade backed meatballs with a side of marinara sauce
SOUPS
SALADS
- HOUSE SALAD$5.00+
Romaine & spinach mix, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, croutons, carrots, grated parmesan cheese served with your choice of dressing
- CAESAR SALAD$5.00+
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, grated parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing
- GREEK SALAD$11.00
Romain & spinach mix, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, feta crumbs, pepperoncini
- CAPRESE SALAD$8.99
Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, olive oil, balsamic drizzle & fresh basil
SANDWICHES
- ITALIAN COLD CUT$9.99+
Ham, pepperoni, hard salami, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, thin sliced pickled onions on a Hoagie with garlic aioli
- CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH$9.99+
Fried chicken breast, mozzarella blend, topped with marinara on a toasted Hoagie with garlic aioli
- MEATBALL SANDWICH$9.99+
Sliced meatballs, mozzarella blend topped with marinara sauce on a toasted Hoagie with garlic aioli
- BUFFALO CHICKEN$9.99+
PASTA
KIDS
PIZZA
- Cheese Pizza$5.99+
- 4 - CHEESE PIZZA$14.99+
Mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, feta and olive oil base
- BADA BING PIZZA$14.99+
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red peppers, white onion, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$14.99+
Olive oil base, mozzarella cheese blend, cream cheese drizzle, fried chicken, white onion After baked: topped with a buffalo drizzle and ranch
- CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA$14.99+
Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and Alfredo sauce
- CHICKEN BACON RANCH$14.99+
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese blend, fried chicken, bacon
- HALF & HALF SPECIALTY$14.99+
*Not Available for 10" *
- HAWAIIAN PIZZA$14.99+
Pineapple, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- MARGHERITA PIZZA$14.99+
Mozzarella cheese, basil, olive oil, parmesan cheese and pizza sauce
- MEAT LOVERS PIZZA$14.99+
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, hamburger, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- PESTO CHICKEN PIZZA$14.99+
Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce
- SPICY CUP-PERONI$14.99+
- VEGGIE PIZZA$14.99+
Spinach, white onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, olives, cherry tomatoes
- BIANCA AL PROSCUITTO$14.99+
- PIZZA OF THE MONTH$14.99+
- CALZONE$9.99
Pizza turnover stuffed with fresh ricotta, mozzarella, &parmesan cheese