APPETIZERS

ALFREDO BALLS

$10.00

Macaroni noodles mixed with Alfredo sauce, mozzarella blend, lightly breaded and fried served with a side of Alfredo Sauce

BADA BING WINGS

$13.00+

Fried jumbo chicken wings naked or breaded tossed in your of choice sauce

CALAMARI

$13.00

Fresh calamari battered, seasoned, and fried served with homemade marinara

CHEESE BREAD

$10.00

Our homemade pizza dough stuffed w/ cheese topped with more cheese

CHEESE STICKS

CHEESE STICKS

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese breaded and fried served with homemade marinara

FRIED LASAGNA STICKS

$11.00

Homemade lasagna cut into sticks, lightly breaded and fried served with sriracha ranch

FRIED RAVIOLI

$9.00

Four cheese ravioli breaded and lightly fried w/ Italian Panko crumbs

MEATBALL APPETIZER

$11.00

Homemade backed meatballs with a side of marinara sauce

SOUPS

Creamy roasted roma tomato & basil bisque
TOMATO BASIL

$4.99+

Creamy roasted roma tomato & basil bisque

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00+

Romaine & spinach mix, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, croutons, carrots, grated parmesan cheese served with your choice of dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$5.00+

Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, grated parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing

GREEK SALAD

$11.00

Romain & spinach mix, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, feta crumbs, pepperoncini

CAPRESE SALAD

$9.00

Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, olive oil, balsamic drizzle & fresh basil

SANDWICHES

ITALIAN COLD CUT

$15.00+

Ham, pepperoni, hard salami, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, thin sliced pickled onions on a Hoagie with garlic aioli

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$15.00+

Fried chicken breast, mozzarella blend, topped with marinara on a toasted Hoagie with garlic aioli

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$15.00+

Sliced meatballs, mozzarella blend topped with marinara sauce on a toasted Hoagie with garlic aioli

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$15.00+

PASTA

ROSALIE RAVIOLI

$14.00

Four cheese ravioli in a vodka tomato cream sauce with red pepper

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$11.00

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$13.00

KIDS

KIDS CHEESE RAVIOLI

$7.00

Cheese ravioli in a marinara sauce

KIDS CHICKEN ALFREDO

$8.00

Fettuccine and grilled chicken breast in creamy Alfredo sauce

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$7.00

Spaghetti and homemade meatball (1) in marinara sauce

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$12.00+

HALF & HALF SPECIALTY

$16.99+

*Not Available for 10" *

4 - CHEESE PIZZA

$16.99+

Mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, feta and olive oil base

BADA BING PIZZA

$16.99+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red peppers, white onion, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.99+

Olive oil base, mozzarella cheese blend, cream cheese drizzle, fried chicken, white onion After baked: topped with a buffalo drizzle and ranch

CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA

$16.99+

Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and Alfredo sauce

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$16.99+

Ranch base, mozzarella cheese blend, fried chicken, bacon

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$16.99+

Pineapple, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.99+

Mozzarella cheese, basil, olive oil, parmesan cheese and pizza sauce

MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$16.99+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, hamburger, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce

PESTO CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.99+

Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce

SPICY CUP-PERONI

$16.99+
VEGGIE PIZZA

$16.99+

Spinach, white onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, olives, cherry tomatoes

FLAMIN' HOT-LOTE

$16.99+Out of stock

BACON CHEESEBURGER PIZZA

$16.99+

OKTOBERFEST PIZZA

$16.99+
CALZONE

$12.00

Pizza turnover stuffed with fresh ricotta, mozzarella, &parmesan cheese

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$4.00

Classic filled Italian pastry dessert

CARMEL ZEPPOLES

$8.00

Mini fried dough buds topped with powdered sugar & caramel drizzle

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Classic New York style cheesecake

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

Moist chocolate layered cake with chocolate frosting

EXTRAS

Dipping Sauces

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.00