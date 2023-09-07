2x points now for loyalty members
The Bing Pizzeria and Draft House The Bing - Alvin
APPETIZERS
ALFREDO BALLS
Macaroni noodles mixed with Alfredo sauce, mozzarella blend, lightly breaded and fried served with a side of Alfredo Sauce
BADA BING WINGS
Fried jumbo chicken wings naked or breaded tossed in your of choice sauce
CALAMARI
Fresh calamari battered, seasoned, and fried served with homemade marinara
CHEESE BREAD
Our homemade pizza dough stuffed w/ cheese topped with more cheese
CHEESE STICKS
Fresh mozzarella cheese breaded and fried served with homemade marinara
FRIED LASAGNA STICKS
Homemade lasagna cut into sticks, lightly breaded and fried served with sriracha ranch
FRIED RAVIOLI
Four cheese ravioli breaded and lightly fried w/ Italian Panko crumbs
MEATBALL APPETIZER
Homemade backed meatballs with a side of marinara sauce
SOUPS
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD
Romaine & spinach mix, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, croutons, carrots, grated parmesan cheese served with your choice of dressing
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, grated parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing
GREEK SALAD
Romain & spinach mix, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, feta crumbs, pepperoncini
CAPRESE SALAD
Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, olive oil, balsamic drizzle & fresh basil
SANDWICHES
ITALIAN COLD CUT
Ham, pepperoni, hard salami, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, thin sliced pickled onions on a Hoagie with garlic aioli
CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH
Fried chicken breast, mozzarella blend, topped with marinara on a toasted Hoagie with garlic aioli
MEATBALL SANDWICH
Sliced meatballs, mozzarella blend topped with marinara sauce on a toasted Hoagie with garlic aioli
BUFFALO CHICKEN
PASTA
KIDS
PIZZA
Cheese Pizza
HALF & HALF SPECIALTY
*Not Available for 10" *
4 - CHEESE PIZZA
Mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, feta and olive oil base
BADA BING PIZZA
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red peppers, white onion, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Olive oil base, mozzarella cheese blend, cream cheese drizzle, fried chicken, white onion After baked: topped with a buffalo drizzle and ranch
CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA
Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and Alfredo sauce
CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese blend, fried chicken, bacon
HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Pineapple, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
MARGHERITA PIZZA
Mozzarella cheese, basil, olive oil, parmesan cheese and pizza sauce
MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, hamburger, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
PESTO CHICKEN PIZZA
Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce
SPICY CUP-PERONI
VEGGIE PIZZA
Spinach, white onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, olives, cherry tomatoes
FLAMIN' HOT-LOTE
BACON CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
OKTOBERFEST PIZZA
CALZONE
Pizza turnover stuffed with fresh ricotta, mozzarella, &parmesan cheese