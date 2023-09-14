The Birdhouse, Fancy Chicken & Fine Wine
Brunch Menu
Brunch
Chicken & Belgian Waffles
Covered in 100% pure Vermont, USA syrup, "CGP" roasted breakfast potatoes or anson mills cheese grits, chili honey
CFC Biscuit Benedict
Chicken fried chicken, jalapeño hollandaise, "CGP" roasted breakfast potatoes, or anson mills, south Carolina cheese grits
The Family Reunion
Chicken fried chicken & eggs, "CGP" roasted breakfast potatoes or anson mills, south caolina cheese grits, chili honey
The Breakfast Plate
2 scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, biscuit, with "CGP" roasted breakfast potatoes or anson mills, south Carolina cheese grits
Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits
2 buttermilk biscuits with chicken fried chicken, whipped butter, chili honey, "CGP" roasted breakfast potatoes or anson mills, south Carolina cheese grits
B Sandwich
Fried egg, bacon, American cheese, tomato, jalapeño hollandaise, served in a warm croissant bun with "CGP" roasted breakfast potatoes or anson mills, south Caroli na cheese grits
Sides & a La Carte
Desserts
To-Go
Fine Wine
White Wine Glass
Red Wine Glass
White BTL
Red BTL
Champagne Glass
Main Menu
Small Bites
Southern Bread Basket
The river house cornbread & buttermilk biscuits, served with salted butter
Deviled Eggs
Smoked paprika, crumbled bacon, coleslaw
Poblano Corn Fritters
Chili honey, ranch
Frickles
Fried dill pickle chips, served with bird sauce & ranch
House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, your choice of lemon herb vinaigrette or ranch dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Sandwiches
Nashville Hot
Dill pickles, coleslaw
Grilled with Bacon
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bird sauce
Southern Fried
Dill pickles, bird sauce, coleslaw
Spicy Black Truffle
Black truffle aioli, lettuce, tomato
Croissant BLT
Black truffle aioli
Chicken Salad Sandy
Craisins, lettuce, tomato, onion, on croissant
Fresh Salads
Country Chicken Salad
Mix of romaine and spring lettucce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, bacon, Cheddar, fried or grilled chicken with honey mustard dressing, deviled egg
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mix of romaine and spring lettucce, cucumber, tomato, bacon, signature bird dog bird brine marinated grilled chicken breast, lemon herb vinaigrette, deviled egg
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, Parmesan, croutons, black pepper, deviled egg
The Salad Sampler
Pasta salad, chicken salad, & mixed greens garden salad with lemon herb vinaigrette & deviled egg
Add Grilled Chicken
Add Fried Chicken
Entrées
Fried Chicken Plate
2 pieces of traditional bone-in, 2-day brine, served with your choice of 2 sides and chili honey
Chicken Fried Chicken
Served with duck fat gravy, mashed potatoes & "CGP" steamed vegetable medley
3PC. Chicken Tendies Plate
3 pieces. Served with your choice of 2 sides
Lemon Herb Grilled Chicken
Signature bird dog bird brine marinated, boneless, skinless chicken breasts, lemon dill cream sauce, mashed potatoes & "CGP" steamed vegetable medley
Chicken & Belgian Waffles
Covered in 100% pure Vermont, USA syrup, served with your choice of 1 side