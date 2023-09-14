Brunch Menu

Brunch

Chicken & Belgian Waffles

$18.95

Covered in 100% pure Vermont, USA syrup, "CGP" roasted breakfast potatoes or anson mills cheese grits, chili honey

CFC Biscuit Benedict

$18.95

Chicken fried chicken, jalapeño hollandaise, "CGP" roasted breakfast potatoes, or anson mills, south Carolina cheese grits

The Family Reunion

$18.95

Chicken fried chicken & eggs, "CGP" roasted breakfast potatoes or anson mills, south caolina cheese grits, chili honey

The Breakfast Plate

$13.95

2 scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, biscuit, with "CGP" roasted breakfast potatoes or anson mills, south Carolina cheese grits

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

$18.95

2 buttermilk biscuits with chicken fried chicken, whipped butter, chili honey, "CGP" roasted breakfast potatoes or anson mills, south Carolina cheese grits

B Sandwich

$18.95

Fried egg, bacon, American cheese, tomato, jalapeño hollandaise, served in a warm croissant bun with "CGP" roasted breakfast potatoes or anson mills, south Caroli na cheese grits

Sides & a La Carte

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Bird Dog Seasoned Crinkle Fries

$3.95

Stewed Bacon & Garlic Green Beans

$3.95

Pasta Salad

$3.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

Bacon Poblano Mushroom Cream Corn

$3.95

White Chedder Mac N' Cheese

$3.95

CGP Steamed Vegetables

$3.95

Cup of Fruit

$3.95

Biscuit

$1.50

Cornbread

$1.50

Grits

$3.95

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$6.95

A la mode, blue bell homemade vanilla

Warm Salted Caramel Brownie

$6.95

A la mode, blue bell homemade vanilla

Brunch Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Juice

$2.95

Coffee

$1.50

Milk

$1.95

To-Go

Family Picnic Meal

$32.95

8 pieces. Fried chicken or whole smoked chicken. Includes 3 sides, your choice of 4 biscuits or cornbread, & chili honey

Fine Wine

White Wine Glass

Fini

$9.00

CA

Cht St Michelle-Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

IT

White Haven - Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

NZ

Wilhelm- Riesling

$9.00

CA

Les Charmes

$12.00

FR

Red Wine Glass

Erath Pinot Noir

$11.00

Merf Cab

$10.00

White BTL

White Haven - Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$32.00

NZ

Barone Fini - Pino Grigio

$30.00

TX

Horse Heaven Hills- Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

CA

Les Charmes "Unoaked" - Chardonnay BTL

$34.00

FR

Talbott - Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

CA

Wilhelm-Riesling

$23.00

Stag's Leap-Karia

$58.00

The Pinot Project (375)

$19.00

Red BTL

La Crema

$25.00

OR

Erath Resplendent

$37.00

CA

Merf - Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$29.00

N. Coast

Altered Dimension - Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$32.00

CA

Intrinsic - Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$41.00

CA

Unshackled- Red Blend

$33.00

WA

Saldo- Zinfandel Blend

$48.00

WA

Champagne Glass

Ruffino Prosecco Rose-Split

$9.00

Avissi Prosecco-Split

$10.00

Blanchard

$11.00

Mimosa

$7.95

Champagne BTL

Gloria Ferrer Rose-375ml

$22.00

Blanchard BTL

$32.00

Poema BTL

$32.00

Beau Joie Brut

$195.00

Rose' Glass

Calafuria

$9.00

Liquid Light

$11.00

Fleurs De Prairie

$12.00

Rose' BTL

Miraval - 375ml

$23.00

Calafuria

$30.00

Fleurs De Prairie

$32.00

Liquid Light

$32.00

Main Menu

Small Bites

Southern Bread Basket

$7.95

The river house cornbread & buttermilk biscuits, served with salted butter

Deviled Eggs

$9.95

Smoked paprika, crumbled bacon, coleslaw

Poblano Corn Fritters

$9.95

Chili honey, ranch

Frickles

$9.95

Fried dill pickle chips, served with bird sauce & ranch

House Salad

$4.95

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, your choice of lemon herb vinaigrette or ranch dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Sandwiches

Nashville Hot

$16.95

Dill pickles, coleslaw

Grilled with Bacon

$16.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, bird sauce

Southern Fried

$16.95

Dill pickles, bird sauce, coleslaw

Spicy Black Truffle

$17.95

Black truffle aioli, lettuce, tomato

Croissant BLT

$15.95

Black truffle aioli

Chicken Salad Sandy

$15.95

Craisins, lettuce, tomato, onion, on croissant

Fresh Salads

Country Chicken Salad

$18.95

Mix of romaine and spring lettucce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, bacon, Cheddar, fried or grilled chicken with honey mustard dressing, deviled egg

Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.95

Mix of romaine and spring lettucce, cucumber, tomato, bacon, signature bird dog bird brine marinated grilled chicken breast, lemon herb vinaigrette, deviled egg

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Chopped romaine, Parmesan, croutons, black pepper, deviled egg

The Salad Sampler

$17.95

Pasta salad, chicken salad, & mixed greens garden salad with lemon herb vinaigrette & deviled egg

Add Grilled Chicken

$5.95

Add Fried Chicken

$5.95

Entrées

Fried Chicken Plate

$18.95

2 pieces of traditional bone-in, 2-day brine, served with your choice of 2 sides and chili honey

Chicken Fried Chicken

$18.95

Served with duck fat gravy, mashed potatoes & "CGP" steamed vegetable medley

3PC. Chicken Tendies Plate

$15.95

3 pieces. Served with your choice of 2 sides

Lemon Herb Grilled Chicken

$18.95

Signature bird dog bird brine marinated, boneless, skinless chicken breasts, lemon dill cream sauce, mashed potatoes & "CGP" steamed vegetable medley

Chicken & Belgian Waffles

$18.95

Covered in 100% pure Vermont, USA syrup, served with your choice of 1 side

Lil' Chickens

Kids Nuggets

$6.95

Served fries or white Cheddar mac n' cheese

Lyla's Grilled Nuggets

$6.95

Served with butter noodles & veggies

A La Carte

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Fries

$3.95

Green Beans

$3.95

Pasta Salad

$3.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

Cream Corn

$3.95

Mac N Cheese

$3.95

Steamed Veg

$3.95

Cup of Fruit

$3.95

Biscuit

$1.50

Cornbread

$1.50

1 Piece Fried Chick

$4.95

Beer

512 Pecan Porter

$7.95

512 Crush Kolsch

$4.95

Altstadt Lager

$4.95

Miller Lite

$4.95

Alex Meixner

$5.95

Hopadillo IPA

$5.95

Love Street

$5.95

Crawford Bock

$5.95

Michelob Ultra

$4.95

Modelo Especial

$5.95

Drinks

N/A Drinks

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Juice

$2.95

Milk

$1.95

Coffee

$1.50

Brunch Drinks

Mimosas/Sangria

Mimosa

$7.95

Mimosa Carafe

$27.95

Sangria

$8.95

Sangria Carafe

$28.95

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$6.95

Brownie

$6.95

TOGO

Family Picnic

8pc Fried Chicken

$32.95