The Biscuit Lady - Plymouth 115 Plymouth rd
WEEKDAYS
Breakfast Sammies
- The Pattie
sausage, egg, and cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit$10.00
- The Jannie
bacon, egg, and cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit$9.75
- The Susie
egg and cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit$8.50
- The Jammie Sammie
peanut butter and jam sammie on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit$8.50
- The Uptown Girl
bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiched between peanut butter and jam on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit$10.50
- The Neighborhood Jawn
sausage, egg, and homemade pimento cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit$9.75
- Pork Roll Egg And Cheese$9.25
- Hashbrown on Side$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- French Toast Bites$7.00
- The Kelce$13.00
- Bacon Smashburger$13.75
Biscuits
Additional Items
(267) 972-1709
Closed