The Black Iris
340 North 4th Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85705
Appetizer
Entree
Breakfast
Sandwiches
Sides
Drinks
Desserts
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
$9.99
Veggie Flatbread
$7.99
Italian Flatbread
$9.99
Brunch Flatbread
$9.99
Tempura Brussel Sprouts
$9.99
Tempura battered Brussel Sprouts ( vegan) Served with dipping sauce
2 Piece Chicken Tenders
$6.99
4 Piece Chicken Tenders
$10.99
Jombo Baked Potato
$6.99
Jumbo Baked Potato Loaded
$8.49
Breakfast Bowls
$8.99
Omelette Cheese
$7.99
Omelette Custom
$10.99
Biscuits & Gravy
$6.99
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$5.99
Sausage or bacon egg & cheese Sandwich
$7.99
Burger
$8.99
Hot Dog
$5.99
Chili Cheese Dog
$7.99
Hawaiian Chicken
$8.99
Cubano
$9.99
Grilled Cheese
$5.99
Cordon Blu
$8.99
Pulled Pork
$9.99
Italian Sub
$11.99
BLT
$8.99
Freanch Fries
$2.99
Tater Tots
$2.99
Hushpuppies
$2.99
Cole Slaw
$2.99
Home Fries
$2.99
Fruit
$2.99
Country Gravy
$2.99
Soft Drinks
$2.99
Tea
$2.99
Milk
$2.99
Orange Juice
$2.99
Bottled water
$2.99
Beignets
$4.99
Gourmet Cookies
$3.99
The Black Iris Location and Hours
(520) 870-8065
Open now
• Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
