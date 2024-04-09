The Blackberry Brasserie
DINNER
Appetizers
- Cast Iron Cornbread$8.00
cornbread, beef tallow, smoked salt, house cultured butter
- Pork Belly & Polenta$18.00
char sui pork belly, crispy polenta, tomato jam, house cultured butter
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts$13.00
roasted brussels sprouts, lardon bacon, grated parmesan,
- Crawfish Hushpuppies$12.00
gremelota, comeback sauce, pickled onions
- Fried Okra$9.00
manzano curtido, pickled red onion, white bbq sauce
- Ribs (Whole Rack)$40.00
- Ribs (Half Rack)$22.00
- Ceviche$12.00
- Chili Garlic Shrimp$15.00
- Champagne and Caviar$110.00
- Shrimp Fry$18.00
fried shrimp. fried zucchini. fried sage. black garlic aoli.
- Smoked Pimento Cheese$10.00
Smoked pimento cheese served with pan de queso.
- Smoked Trout Dip$12.00
crostini,cucumber
Salads
- Blackberry Pecan Salad$16.00
fried chicken cutlet, candied pecans , lemon ricotta, sliced apples, arugula, spinach, blackberry vin,
- Spring Salad$14.00
spring mix, orange wedges, honey roasted beets, feta cheese, toasted walnuts, apple vin
- Southwest Salad$12.00
spring mix, roasted corn & bell peppers, black beans. tomato, cilantro, tortilla strips, avocoado, peppercorn dressing
- Harvest Salad$16.00
local arugula & spinach. acorn squash. carrot. pear. goat cheese. cranberry dressing.
- House Salad$14.00
- Beet Salad$16.00
honey roasted beets. chickpea. fennel. tomato. cucumber. dill. lemon vin.
Bowls
- Arkansas Rice Bowl$14.00
wild rice, pickled red onion, cherry tomato, red beans, manzano curtido, romesco sauce, ricotta cheese
- Garden Gnocchi$12.00
potato gnocchi, roasted corn & bell peppers, roasted zuchini & squash, romesco alfredo, shaved parmesan
- Ancient Grain Bowl$12.00
red quinoa, farrow, shaved brussels sprouts, asparagus, beets, ginger vin
Sandwiches
- Chihuahua Chicken Sandwich$16.00
pulled adobodoo chicken, avacodo pico, mojo verde, chihuahua cheese, toasted seven grain bread
- Classic Smashburger$18.00
steakburger, cheddar cheese, spring mix, fresh tomato, house made pickes, yellow onion
- Farmers Burger$18.00
steakburger, char sui pork belly, tomato jam, egg,cheddar cheese
- Comeback Burger$16.00
steakburger, grilled onions, house pickles, comeback sauce, cheddar cheese
- Southern Collard Green Melt$14.00
braised collards, manzano curtido, chihuahua cheese, dukes mayo, toasted seven grain bread
- Chicken Cutlet Sando$18.00
chicken cutlet.arugula.mozzarella. bruschetta. vodka sauce. 7 grain bread.
- Fried Tofu Banh Mi$16.00
chicken fried tofu. cilantro. pickled carrot. cucumber. jalapeno. garlic. aioli. baguette.
Entrees
- Pork Chop$32.00
bone in pork chop, tomato jam, braised shallots, brown butter gnocchi, vermouth jus
- Quail & Okra$30.00
brined& barbequed quail, manzano curtido, nopalitos, fried okra, white bbq sauce
- Lamb Chop$39.00
lamb chops, spiced acorn squash, roasted corn & zuchini salad, beet & sweet pea puree
- Fried Tofu$24.00
apple garden slaw, walnut romesco, charred shishito peppers
- Striped Bass$34.00
seared bass filet, wild rice, red bean cassoulet, corn cream, crispy carrot
- Southern Scallop$36.00
seared scallops, roasted corn, fingerling potato, tomato soubise, miso butter,
- Fried Chicken Cutlet$26.00
chicken cutlet, caprese salad, vodka sauce, shaved pecorini
- Steak & Potato$42.00
hand cut new york strip, mashed ptoatoes, collard greens, lardon hamhock, oyster & shiitake mushroom gravy
- Center Cut Filet$45.00
hand cut filet, pommes boulangere, grilled asparagus, crawfish gravy,
- Berber Spiced Lamb Chop$39.00
smashed potato salad. garlic yogurt.
- Roasted Duck$42.00
sage/brown butter gnocchi. pancetta. OMNOM oyster mushroom. beet puree.
- Ozark Bone - In Pork Chop$44.00
Bansley Farms bone-in pork chop. onion crisp. white-chocolate sweet potato mash. peach beurre blanc.
- Braised Short Rib$32.00
Hertzog short rib. cauliflower gratin. spinach. jus.
- Center Cut Filet$49.00
Hertzog filet. asparagus. parsnip purée. root vegetable hash. jus.
- Steak Frites$53.00
McClaren Farms ribeye. frites. chimichurri butter.
- Blackened Walleye$34.00
spring risotto. lemon butter caper sauce.
- Chicken Picatta$32.00
confit tomato. arugula. parmigiano reggiano.
- Crawfish Fettuccinni$28.00
wild caught crawfish. OMNOM oyster mushroom. house made fettuccini noodles.
Dessert
- Bannana Split Pudding Pop$9.00
vanilla pudding pops dipped in chocolate, chantilly, marashino cherry
- Pecan Carmel Cheesecake$8.00
caramel, candied pecans
- Blackberry Pound Cake$10.00
lemon curd, blackberry icecream, oat crumble
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$12.00
spiced dark chocolate. house made whipped cream. fruit.
- Ice Cream Sundae$12.00
housemade blackberry ice cream. whipped cream. sprinkles. cherry.
- Banana Puddin' Cheesecake$12.00
banana. cream cheese. nilla wafers.
- Blackberry Rhubarb Crisp$12.00
with blackberry ice cream.