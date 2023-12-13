The Blakery*
Food
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip$6.00
Our classic vanilla base loaded with bittersweet and milk chocolate chips.
- Cookie Craze$6.00
Our double chocolate base loaded with Biscoff cookies, Oreos, stuffed with cookie butter.
- Dunkaroo$6.00
Cake batter base loaded with rainbow sprinkles, white chocolate chips, stuffed w/ homemade Dunkaroo frosting.
- S'mores$6.00
Our signature vanilla base loaded with graham crackers, chocolate chips, marshmallows, stuffed w/ marshmallow creme.
- Brownie Batter$6.00
Our signature chocolate chip base stuffed w/ edible brownie batter.
- Cookie Dough$6.00
Our double chocolate base stuffed w/ edible chocolate chip cookie dough.
- Chocolate Reeses$6.00
Our double chocolate base loaded with peanut butter chips, stuffed w/ a Reeses PB cup.
- KitKat/m&m$6.00
Our signature vanilla base loaded with m&ms, KitKats, stuffed w/ a fudge brownie.
- Glazed Donut$6.00
Our signature vanilla base loaded with white chocolate chips & crushed glazed donuts.
- Banana Bread$6.00
Our signature chocolate chip base loaded with walnuts, homemade banana bread, stuffed w/ almond butter.
- Cookie of the Month$6.00
See our Instagram (@theblakery) to view flavor.
- Cinnamon Toast$6.00
Cinnamon infused base loaded with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, stuffed w/ a mini cinnamon roll.
- Cookies 'n Cream$6.00
Oreo infused base loaded with chocolate chips & white chocolate chips.