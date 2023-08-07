Beverages

Water

Coffee

$2.49

Coke

$2.79

Diet

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Mr. Pibb

$2.79

Soda Water

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Shirley Temple

$2.60

Tonic

$2.79

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Irish Breakfast Tea

$2.49

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Large Milk

$3.49

Large Tomato Juice

$3.59

Large Grapefruit

$3.59

Large Orange Juice

$3.99

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.59

Small Milk

$2.49

Small Tomato Juice

$2.49

Small Grapefruit Juice

$2.49

Small Orange Juice

$2.99

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Small Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.59

Large Pineapple Juice

$3.59

Main Menu

Starters

3 Jumbo Bar Pretzels

$9.99

Served with house made Guinness beer cheese

Bacon & Cheese Waffle Fries

$11.99

Calamari

$16.99

Fresh calamari hand breaded & served with marinara

Coconut Shrimp

$13.99

7 jumbo shrimp served with our spicy peanut & raspberry suaces

Corned Beef Spring Rolls

$12.99

House made corned beef, sauerkraut and thousand island with mustard dipping sauce

Crab Balls

$14.99

6 house made crab balls served with cocktail sauce

Irish Potato Skins

$12.99

3 house made potato skins topped with sour cream, chives, shredded Dubliner and bacon

Pickle Chips

$10.99

Lightly battered and fried pickle chips with boom-boom sauce & ranch dressing

Pot O' Gold Crab Dip

$21.99

House made with blue crab, served piping hot with a bread board (Market Price)

Smoked Salmon Bites

$13.99

Cold smoked salmon, sour cream and chives over out house made potato boxties

Spicy Garlic Shrimp

$13.99

Beer-battered shrimp tossed in boom-boom sauce served on a bed of greens

Wings

$13.99

8 jumbo wings served with your choice of sauce or rub: Buffalo (hot), Agave, Lemon Thai, BBQ, Old Bay Rub, Lemon Pepper Rub

50 Wings To Go

$68.00

Sliders

Kerry Gold Sliders

$13.99

3 Angus beef sliders topped with Kerry Gold Dublliner Irish cheese and house made garlic aioli

BBQ Sliders

$13.99

3 house made pulled pork BBQ sliders serve with slaw

Turkey Club Sliders

$15.99

3 sliders with house roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo

Soups & Greens

Bowl Eastern Shore Clam Chowder

$7.99

House made chowder with local clams, potatoes and veggies in a clear broth

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$7.99

House made with clams, potatoes, onions and bacon in a creamy New England broth

Bowl Potato Leek Soup

$7.99

House made and topped with crispy leeks

Blarney Stone Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, craisins and crumbled goat cheese served with our house balsamic vinaigrette

Strawberry Pub Salad

$13.99

Spring mix topped with fresh strawberries, goat cheese, toasted pecans and spiced honey, served with house made lemon basil vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our house made green goddess dressing and topped with Dubliner cheese and crountons (Anchovies upon request)

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese and croutons served with honey mustard dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese and croutons served with honey mustard dressing

Pub Cobb Salad

$16.99

Romaine lettuce with bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, tomato, hard boiled egg and topped with grilled chicken & your choice of dressing. Substitute salmon filet or filet mignon tips 5.49

Spicy Irishman

$15.99

Taco salad with house made corn tortilla strips, blackened chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa

Cashew Chicken Salad

$14.99

Our house made chicken salad with crushed cashews served over a bed of greens with craisins

Blarney Stone Side Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, craisins and goat cheese with house balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Side Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, craisins and goat cheese with house balsamic vinaigrette

Steamers

Smitty's Clams

$15.99

(local when available) 1 dozen little neck clams steamed in a white wine & butter sauce with onion and garlic. Served with a bread board

Half Pound Steamed Wild-Caught Shrimp

$12.99

Pound Steamed Wild-Caught Golf Shrimp

$19.99

Burgers

Blarney Burger

$13.99

6 oz. hand pressed Angus beef cooked to your liking. Served with pickle, lettuce & tomato. Substitute chargrilled chicken 2.00

The Mick Burger

$14.99

6 oz. hand pressed Angus beef cooked to your liking. Topped with gorgonzola toasted pecan nutter and caramelized onions. Substitute chargrilled chicked 2.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

6 oz. hand pressed Angus beef cooked to your liking. American cheese and two slices of bacon. Substitute chargrilled chicken 2.00

Eastern Shore Burger

$20.99

6 oz. hand pressed Angus beef cooked to your liking. Topped with 2 oz. jumbo lump crab cake and melted cheddar cheese. Substitute chargrilled chicken 2.00

Sides

Vegetable Medley

$5.99

Made to order seasonal vegetable mix

House Made Rice Pilaf

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Waffle Fries

$5.99

Steak Fries

$4.99

Steak Fries with Old Bay & Vinegar

$6.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

House made

Cole Slaw

$3.49

House made

Bread Board

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Baked Potato

$3.99

Gravy

$1.50

Xtra Piece of Bread for Crab Dip

Adult Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Doggies

$12.99

Rose Garlic French Fries

$8.99

Hot Honey FF

$7.99

Handhelds

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.99

House made jumbo lump crab cake with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of our house made cole slaw. (Blue crab sourced locally when available)

Roast Beef Melt

$18.99

Thin sliced roast beef with truffle, caramelized onion, bacon, Swiss cheese and garlic aioli on sourdough and finished in the press

Smoked Salmon BLT

$16.99

Cold smoked lox, thick cut bacon, lettuce and tomato on a toasted sourdough with a garlic aioli

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.99

Beer battered shrimp with shredded lettuce & boom-boom sauce

Pub Steak with Cheese

$18.99

Filet Mignon tips grilled with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and topped with Swiss cheese

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Bacon, spinach, cheddar jack and Green Goddess dressing with your choice of wrap: Plain, Garlic or Spinach

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Bacon, spinach, cheddar jack and Green Goddess dressing with your choice of wrap: Plain, Garlic or Spinach

Hot Pastrami

$15.99

House sliced Pastrami sauteed with onions & melted swiss cheese

Turkey Club

$15.99

House roasted thin sliced turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on toasted sourdough

BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.99

House made pulled pork BBQ sandwich sered with house made slaw

Blarney Banger

$13.99

A flame-broiled Irish sausage on a toasted French roll topped sauteed peppers, onions and Dijon mustard

Corned Beef Panini

$14.99

House made & thinly sliced premium meat, fresh sauerkraut, swiss cheese and our thousand island dressing on Jewish rye

Turkey Reuben Panini

$14.99

House made & thinly sliced premium meat, fresh sauerkraut, swiss cheese and our thousand island dressing on Jewish rye

Grilled Dubliner Cheese

$12.99

Sourdough bread buttered and grilled with Dubliner cheddar cheese. Add bacon 1.50 Add tomato 1.00

Crispy Chicken O'Casey-dilla

$14.99

Served with sour cream & salsa. (Add avocado 1.75)

Grilled Chicken O'Casey-dilla

$14.99

Served with sour cream & salsa. (Add avocado 1.75)

Filet Mignon O'Casey-dilla

$17.99

Served with sour cream & salsa. (Add avocado 1.75)

Cheese O'Casey-dilla

$11.99

Entrees

Crab Cake Stuffed Portabella

$26.99

Roasted portabella stuffed with our jumbo lump crab cake and sprinkled with cheddar, served with vegetable medley and rice pilaf

Shepherd's Pie

$19.99

Our signature dish of Angus beef simmered with veggies and topped with ouse gravy, mashed potatoes and peas

Bangers & Mash

$19.99

Two Irish bangers grilled atop a bed of mashed potatoes, peas and gravy

Full Fish & Chips

$19.99

North Atlantic cod dipped in our Beer batter and fried to a golden brown, served with steak fries and tartar sauce

Half Fish & Chips

$14.99

North Atlantic cod dipped in our Beer batter and fried to a golden brown, served with steak fries and tartar sauce

Whiskey Glazed Salmon

$21.99

Seared and topped with our Irish Whiskey-Honey glaze and served with a wee Blarney salad and mashed potatoes

Steak Du Jour

$26.99

Please ask your server for our dailyl steak selection (Market Price)

Desserts

2 Scoop Sundae

$6.95

A la Mode (1 scoop)

$3.95

Apple Pie

$7.99Out of stock

Bailey's Irish Pie

$8.50Out of stock

Becca's Blueberry Cake

$7.99

Becca's Boston Cream

$7.99Out of stock

Becca's Carrot Cake

$7.99

Becca's Pineapple Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Becca's Pumpkin Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Becca's Strawberry Cake

$7.99

Bread Pudding

$8.50Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$7.99Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$8.95Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$7.99Out of stock

Red Velvet

$7.99Out of stock

Cheesecake with Raspberry Drizzle

$8.95Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$9.50Out of stock

Lemon Mascarpone

$8.25

Lemon Mousse

$7.99

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$9.99

Kids McGruff

$9.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Kids Doggies

$9.99

Daily Specials

PLT

$19.99

Salmon and Rice

$15.99

Retail

Etched Pub Glass

$10.00

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Hoodie

$42.00

Sweatshirt

$33.00

Hat

$28.00

Leather Beer Coozie

$10.00

Coffee Mug

$6.00

Etched Wine Glass

$10.00

Christmas Ornament

$9.00