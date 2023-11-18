The Blended Bakery
Thanksgiving Menu
Beverages
- Americano$3.00
Single Shot of Espresso & Water
- Bottle Water$2.50
- Café au Lait$4.00
Coffee and Steamed Milk
- Can Soda$2.50
- Cappucino$5.25
Single Shot of Espresso, Steamed Milk and Foam
- Drip Coffee$3.50
1888 Dark Roast by Oliver Gospel
- Flat White$4.50
Single Shot of Espresso and steamed milk
- French Press$4.50
Espresso Blend by Oliver Gospel
- Hot Chocolate$3.25
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Izze Sparkling Juice$2.75
- Latte$5.00
Single Shot of Espresso and steamed milk
- Lemonade$3.25
- Macchiato (Traditional)$3.50
Espresso shot and Milk Foam
- Matcha Latte$5.25
- Orange Juice$3.25
- Rishi Loose Leaf Tea$3.50
- Shot of Espresso$2.50
- Sparkling Botanical Tea$4.00
Breakfast Pastries
Chef Special
Children's Menu
Mains
- Avocado Toast$11.00
Roasted beet hummus and avocado on thick slices of Sourdough topped with everything seasoning and two poached eggs
- Croque Madame$13.00
Opened-faced ham and swiss on grilled Sourdough topped with bechamel and two sunny side up eggs
- Earl Grey Waffles$13.00
Gluten-Friendly, dairy free Earl Grey Waffles with blueberries and maple syrup
- Eggs and Toast$11.00
2 eggs anyway 2 slices of Sourdough with whipped Matcha Butter
- Harvest Hash$13.00
Local onion sausage, butternut squash and caramelized onions topped with pepperjack cheese and a sunny side up egg served with a side of Sourdough toast
- Southern Tapas Platter$16.00
Housemade Boiled Peanuts, hard boiled eggs topped with cracked black pepper, trimmed seasonal vegetables, grilled chicken, rosemary sourdough toast with a side of garlic aioli
- Tarte Salée$14.00
A sweet and savory French version of quiche filled with ham, pear, and gorgonzola OR mushroom and Gruyère and served with a side salad