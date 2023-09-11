The Block - Southern Pines
Food
Appetizers
Spring Rolls (3)
Ground pork, mixed fresh vegetables, in a spring roll wrapper, deep-fried crispy golden, and served with sweet chili sauce
Vegan Spring Rolls (3)
Mixed fresh vegetables in a spring roll wrapper, deep-fried crispy golden, and served with sweet chili sauce
Fresh Rolls (3)
Mixed lettuce, carrots, cilantro, basil, vermicelli noodles, shrimp, and ground pork, freshly wrapped in thin rice paper and served with peanut sauce
Nem Nuang Rolls (3)
Mixed lettuce, carrots, cilantro, basil, vermicelli noodles, crispy fried wonton, Vietnamese grilled pork, freshly wrapped in thin rice paper and served with peanut sauce
Firecracker Shrimp (3)
Shrimp and ground pork, mixed fresh vegetables, wrapped in a spring roll wrapper, deep-fried crispy golden, and served with sweet chili sauce
Potsticker (3)
Ground pork mixed with cabbage, onion, and green onion served with house-made tentsuyu sauce
Crab Rangoon (8)
Imitation crab, cream cheese, green onion, cilantro, black pepper, garlic powder, and Worcestershire sauce, served with house-made sweet chili sauce
Popcorn Chicken
Hand-breaded chicken breast, deep-fried until golden brown served with choice of sauce
Salads
Hot Subs
Sm 8" Turkey Sub
Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce
Lg 10" Turkey Sub
Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce
Sm 8" Ham Sub
Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce
Lg 10" Ham Sub
Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce
Sm 8" Super Sub
Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce
Lg 10" Super Sub
Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce
Sm 8" Cuban Sub
Provolone, Cuban ham, mayo, mustard, and pickles
Lg 10" Cuban Sub
Provolone, Cuban ham, mayo, mustard, and pickles
Sm 8" Italian Sub
Ham and salami, provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onion, and special sauce
Lg 10" Italian Sub
Ham and salami, provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onion, and special sauce
Sm 8" BLT Sub
Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce
Lg 10" BLT Sub
Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce
Sm 8" Fried Chicken Sub
Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce
Lg 10" Fried Chicken Sub
Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce
Sm 8" Grilled Chicken Sub
Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce
Lg 10" Grilled Chicken Sub
Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce
Sm 8" Fresh Grilled Vegetarian Sub
Provolone, mayo, house sauce, onions, peppers, lettuce, mushrooms, and tomato
Lg 10" Fresh Grilled Vegetarian Sub
Provolone, mayo, house sauce, onions, peppers, lettuce, mushrooms, and tomato
Sm 8" Steak Sub
Provolone, mayo, house sauce, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and tomato
Lg 10" Steak Sub
Provolone, mayo, house sauce, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and tomato
Sm 8" Meatball Sub
Meatballs, meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Lg 10" Meatball Sub
Meatballs, meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Sm 8" Cheeseburger Sub
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, grilled onions, and special sauce
Lg 10" Cheeseburger Sub
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, grilled onions, and special sauce
Burgers and Combo
Entrées
Bahn Mi Veggie
Tofu, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno, mayo, and spicy yum yum sauce
The Block Special
Steamed pork roll, Vietnamese salami, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno, mayo, homemade pate, and spicy yum yum sauce
Bahn Mi Grilled Pork
Marinated grilled pork, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno, mayo, homemade pate, and spicy yum yum sauce
Bahn Mi Grilled Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno, mayo, homemade pate, and spicy yum yum sauce
2 Bahn Mi Tacos
Slow-roasted pulled pork, pickled radish and carrots, and cilantro, served with house spicy chili sauce
3 Bahn Mi Tacos
Slow-roasted pulled pork, pickled radish and carrots, and cilantro, served with house spicy chili sauce
Vermicelli Noodle with Grilled Pork or Chicken
Vermicelli noodles with savory grilled pork or chicken, spring roll, and pickled carrot and daikon with bean sprouts
Spicy House Ramen
Ramen noodles, beef steak, pork, shrimp, and poached egg
Chicken Curry Ramen
Ramen noodles, with chicken curry and poached egg
Regular Vietnamese Pho Bo
Beef brisket and beef round eye in authentic Pho. Add oxtail $5 and meatball - $2
Large Vietnamese Pho Bo
Beef brisket and beef round eye in authentic Pho. Add oxtail $5 and meatball - $2
Regular Vietnamese Pho Ga
Mixed light and dark shredded chicken
Large Vietnamese Pho Ga
Mixed light and dark shredded chicken
Szechuan Dumplings
Teriyaki Entrées
Chicken Nuggets
Sides
Specialty Wood Fired Pizzas
Margarita
Red sauce, mozzarella, tomato, and basil
Hawaiian
Red sauce, ham, pineapple, jalapenos, and cilantro
Block Special
Red sauce, sausage, onion, and roasted red peppers
Devil's Pie
Red sauce, pepperoni, soppressata, capocollo, and drizzled honey