Food

Appetizers

Spring Rolls (3)

$9.00

Ground pork, mixed fresh vegetables, in a spring roll wrapper, deep-fried crispy golden, and served with sweet chili sauce

Vegan Spring Rolls (3)

$9.00

Mixed fresh vegetables in a spring roll wrapper, deep-fried crispy golden, and served with sweet chili sauce

Fresh Rolls (3)

$10.00

Mixed lettuce, carrots, cilantro, basil, vermicelli noodles, shrimp, and ground pork, freshly wrapped in thin rice paper and served with peanut sauce

Nem Nuang Rolls (3)

$10.00

Mixed lettuce, carrots, cilantro, basil, vermicelli noodles, crispy fried wonton, Vietnamese grilled pork, freshly wrapped in thin rice paper and served with peanut sauce

Firecracker Shrimp (3)

$10.30

Shrimp and ground pork, mixed fresh vegetables, wrapped in a spring roll wrapper, deep-fried crispy golden, and served with sweet chili sauce

Potsticker (3)

$9.50

Ground pork mixed with cabbage, onion, and green onion served with house-made tentsuyu sauce

Crab Rangoon (8)

$9.00

Imitation crab, cream cheese, green onion, cilantro, black pepper, garlic powder, and Worcestershire sauce, served with house-made sweet chili sauce

Popcorn Chicken

$9.50

Hand-breaded chicken breast, deep-fried until golden brown served with choice of sauce

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.75

Ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and hard-boiled egg, and spring mixed

Tossed Salad

$5.95

Lettuce, green pepper, onion, mushroom, and tomato, and spring mixed

Hot Subs

Sm 8" Turkey Sub

$9.73

Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce

Lg 10" Turkey Sub

$10.73

Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce

Sm 8" Ham Sub

$9.73

Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce

Lg 10" Ham Sub

$10.73

Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce

Sm 8" Super Sub

$9.73

Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce

Lg 10" Super Sub

$10.73

Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce

Sm 8" Cuban Sub

$9.73

Provolone, Cuban ham, mayo, mustard, and pickles

Lg 10" Cuban Sub

$10.73

Provolone, Cuban ham, mayo, mustard, and pickles

Sm 8" Italian Sub

$9.73

Ham and salami, provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onion, and special sauce

Lg 10" Italian Sub

$10.73

Ham and salami, provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onion, and special sauce

Sm 8" BLT Sub

$9.73

Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce

Lg 10" BLT Sub

$10.73

Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce

Sm 8" Fried Chicken Sub

$9.73

Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce

Lg 10" Fried Chicken Sub

$10.73

Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce

Sm 8" Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.73

Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce

Lg 10" Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.73

Provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onions, and special sauce

Sm 8" Fresh Grilled Vegetarian Sub

$9.73

Provolone, mayo, house sauce, onions, peppers, lettuce, mushrooms, and tomato

Lg 10" Fresh Grilled Vegetarian Sub

$10.73

Provolone, mayo, house sauce, onions, peppers, lettuce, mushrooms, and tomato

Sm 8" Steak Sub

$9.73

Provolone, mayo, house sauce, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and tomato

Lg 10" Steak Sub

$10.73

Provolone, mayo, house sauce, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and tomato

Sm 8" Meatball Sub

$9.73

Meatballs, meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Lg 10" Meatball Sub

$10.73

Meatballs, meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Sm 8" Cheeseburger Sub

$9.73

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, grilled onions, and special sauce

Lg 10" Cheeseburger Sub

$10.73

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, grilled onions, and special sauce

Burgers and Combo

Hamburger

$5.99

Cheeseburger

$6.63

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$6.93

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.73

Dbl Cheeseburger

$8.73

Dbl Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.70

Entrées

Bahn Mi Veggie

$10.00

Tofu, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno, mayo, and spicy yum yum sauce

The Block Special

$10.00

Steamed pork roll, Vietnamese salami, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno, mayo, homemade pate, and spicy yum yum sauce

Bahn Mi Grilled Pork

$10.00

Marinated grilled pork, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno, mayo, homemade pate, and spicy yum yum sauce

Bahn Mi Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Marinated grilled chicken, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno, mayo, homemade pate, and spicy yum yum sauce

2 Bahn Mi Tacos

$10.00

Slow-roasted pulled pork, pickled radish and carrots, and cilantro, served with house spicy chili sauce

3 Bahn Mi Tacos

$13.00

Slow-roasted pulled pork, pickled radish and carrots, and cilantro, served with house spicy chili sauce

Vermicelli Noodle with Grilled Pork or Chicken

$17.00

Vermicelli noodles with savory grilled pork or chicken, spring roll, and pickled carrot and daikon with bean sprouts

Spicy House Ramen

$15.50

Ramen noodles, beef steak, pork, shrimp, and poached egg

Chicken Curry Ramen

$15.00

Ramen noodles, with chicken curry and poached egg

Regular Vietnamese Pho Bo

$13.00

Beef brisket and beef round eye in authentic Pho. Add oxtail $5 and meatball - $2

Large Vietnamese Pho Bo

$15.50

Beef brisket and beef round eye in authentic Pho. Add oxtail $5 and meatball - $2

Regular Vietnamese Pho Ga

$13.00

Mixed light and dark shredded chicken

Large Vietnamese Pho Ga

$15.00

Mixed light and dark shredded chicken

Szechuan Dumplings

$12.00

Teriyaki Entrées

Mixed Veggies Entree

$12.83

Chicken Entree

$14.83

Steak Entree

$15.83

Shrimp Entree

$16.83

Choose 2 Combo

$17.00

Choose 3 Combo

$19.53

Fried Rice

$2.50

Chicken Nuggets

8 Nuggets

$5.23

3 Pc Tenders

$5.50

Wings

5 Piece Wing

$6.79

10 Piece Wings

$11.83

12 Piece Wings

$13.73

Jap Combo

$14.99

Sides

Regular Onion Rings

$3.50

Large Onion Rings

$4.50

Regular French Fries

$3.33

Large French Fries

$4.25

Cheese Fries

$4.43

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.23

Rice

Regular Fried Rice

$8.50

Large Fried Rice

$9.96

Specialty Wood Fired Pizzas

Margarita

$16.83

Red sauce, mozzarella, tomato, and basil

Hawaiian

$16.83

Red sauce, ham, pineapple, jalapenos, and cilantro

Block Special

$16.83

Red sauce, sausage, onion, and roasted red peppers

Devil's Pie

$19.58

Red sauce, pepperoni, soppressata, capocollo, and drizzled honey

Cheesy Bread

$12.99

Half and Half Specialty Pizza

Classic Block Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.73

Meat Lover

$22.63

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and hamburger

Veggie Lover

$19.73

Red sauce, tomatoes, red peppers, mushrooms, and onions

House Special / Supreme

$24.93

Red sauce, hamburger, ham, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

Build Your Own Pizza

1 Topping Build Your Own Pizza

$15.73

2 Toppings Build Your Own Pizza

$17.73

3 Toppings Build Your Own Pizza

$18.73

Drinks

Boba Tea

Boba Tea

$6.50

Comes with boba unless otherwise requested

Smoothies

Avocado Smoothie

$7.95

Mango Smoothie

$7.95

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.95

Refreshers

Passionfruit Refresher

$7.50

Diced apple, dragon fruit, strawberry, and chia seeds

Watermelon Refresher

$7.50

Green Tea Refresher

$7.50

Beer

craft beer

$5.50

beer

$4.75

Fountain Drinks

fountain drink

$2.50+

sweet Tea

$2.50+