The Blue Foot Cafe
COFFEE & TEA
- Hot Coffee$1.87
- Iced Coffee$3.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Americano$3.50
- Macchiato$5.00
- Cold Brew$4.71
- Hot Tea$3.76
- Iced Tea$4.71
- Latte$5.00
- Chai Latte$5.00
- Turmeric Latte$5.00
- Matcha Latte$5.00
- Blue Foot Latte$5.50
- Dragonfruit Matcha$5.50
- Electric Lemonade$5.50
- Matcha Lemonade$5.50
- London Fog$3.74
- Cortado$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Espresso$2.00
- Shaken Espresso$5.50
EGG SANDWICHES
BOWLS
- Acai Bowl
GF granola, acai, banana, strawberry, blackberry, hemp hearts, sunbutter, coconut, honey drizzle$12.00
- The Galapagos Boobie Bowl
Frozen banana, mango, pineapple blended with oat milk, orange juice, and blue spirulina to create a smoothie base. Served over GF granola and topped with mango, blackberries, hemp hearts and chia seeds.$12.50
- The Darwin Boobie Bowl
Frozen banana, mango and pineapple blended with oat milk, orange juice, and blue spirulina to create a smoothie base. Served over GF granola and topped with strawberry, banana, sunbutter, hemp hearts and coconut.$12.00
- Classic Sweet Oat Bowl
Classic oatmeal, strawberries, blackberries, chia seeds, coconut, honey drizzle$10.00
- Savory Oat Bowl
Garlic oats topped with kraut, blistered cherry tomatoes, a fried egg, green onion and crushed red pepper$11.50
- Grain Bowl
Mixed greens, five grain blend, feta, edamame, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas radish, green onion and a lemon vinaigrette$11.50
- Chef's Kiss Parfait
Organic vanilla yogurt, strawberries, mini dark chocolate kisses, gluten free granola topped with coconut and a honey drizzle$9.00
SANDWICHES
- Kinda Cuban
Half pressed panini with ham, cheese, kraut and dijon mustard$12.00
- The Warbler
Half Sandwich with a generous amount of sliced turkey with mixed greens, avocado and house made chipotle mayo$12.00
- Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese with a hint of garlic made on slices of a fresh boule from local bakery, Forno$5.50
- Thanksgiving Wrap
Sliced turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo and american cheese rolled up in a wrap and grilled with a panini press.$12.00
- Spring Chicken Sandwich
Willowtree chicken salad dressed up with dill and green onions, for a little RAZZLE DAZZLE, served on toasted white bread from Forno Bakery$12.00
- Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, corn, black beans, rotel diced tomato, red onion$12.00OUT OF STOCK
SMOOTHIES
- Albatross Smoothie
Dates, cacao, banana, cinnamon, oat milk$8.50
- Boobie Smoothie
Mango, banana, orange juice, oat milk, blue spirulina, coconut and frozen blueberries$9.00
- Iguana Smoothie
Mango, pineapple, banana, cayenne pepper, turmeric, orange juice$8.50
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$8.50
- Tortoise Smoothie
Spinach, banana, avocado, orange juice$8.50
- Honey Comb Smoothie
Banana, mango and pineapple blended together with oat milk, orange juice and honey$8.50
TOASTS
- Avocado Toast
Avocado with radishes, crushed red pepper, edamame, feta and a squeeze of lemon.$8.00
- Hummus Toast
Hummus, greens, radish, cherry tomato, edamame, green onion.$8.00
- SunButter Toast
Sunbutter, banana, strawberries, blackberries, chia seeds, honey drizzle.$8.00
- Nutella Toast
Nutella toast topped with strawberries, bananas and coconut.$8.00