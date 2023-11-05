THE BLUE HOLE CAFE 414 Parksville Road
Food Menu
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.95
Delicious pulled pork sandwich on a brioche bun.
- Veggie Special$12.50
Seasonal Vegetables on a Brioche Bun.
- Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion, and choice of mayo or honey mustard
- Veggie Burger$13.99
Comes with lettuce, pickle and onion.
- Fried Fish Sandwich$9.99
Wonderful cooked fish sandwich on a brioche bun. Comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
- Cheeseburger$12.99
Perfectly cooked burger on a brioche bun. Comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
- Hamburger Only$5.00
Burger Only
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Starters
- Potato Skins$8.99
Comes with bacon, cheddar cheese, green onions and sour cream.
- Loaded Fries$8.99
Comes with bacon, cheddar cheese, green onions and sour cream.
- Chicken Tenders$8.99
8 oz, 3 - 4 depending on size.
- Wings SIX$7.99
Naked, Mild, Buffalo, Blackened, Teriyaki, Carolina Reaper, or Garlic Parmesan seasoning.
- Wings TWELVE$14.99
Naked, Mild, Buffalo, Blackened, Teriyaki, Carolina Reaper, or Garlic Parmesan seasoning.
- Pulled Pork by the Pound$12.99
- Brisket by the Pound$15.99
Salads
- Small House Salad$5.99
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and croutons.
- Large House Salad$7.99
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and croutons.
- Small Caesar Salad$4.99
- Large Caesar Salad$8.99
- Paradise Chicken Salad$14.99
Mixed greens with strawberries, pineapple, mandarin oranges; topped with grilled chicken roasted almonds and coconuts with paradise dressing
- Chef Salad$12.99
Mixed greens, ham, turkey, cheese, tomato, cucumber, boiled eggs.
Smoke House Specials
- RIb plate 3 Ribs$12.95
- Pulled Pork Platter$18.99
comes with two sides and cornbread.
- Ribs 1/2 Slab$18.95
comes with two sides and cornbread.
- Ribs Full Slab$31.95
comes with two sides and cornbread.
- Smoked Chicken 1/4$10.95
comes with two sides and cornbread.
- Smoked Chicken 1/2$18.95
comes with two sides and cornbread.
- Brisket$17.99
comes with two sides and cornbread.
- Sampler Platter$34.95
Try Everything!! 1/4 Chicken, Brisket, Pulled Pork, Ribs (3)