The Blue Lion
Dinner Menu
To Start
- 460 Baguette$8.00
Warmed, Fresh Local Baquette, Scallion Oil, Whipped Salted Butter
- French Onion Soup$12.00
Carmelized Onions, Brandy, Swiss Cheese, Crostini
- Stuffed Mushrooms$16.00
Crab, Cream Cheese, Courvoisier Stuffing
- Baked Goat Cheese$18.00
Humbolt Fog Chevre, Huckleberry Gastrique, Grilled Pita
- Gnudi$18.00
Housemade Ricotta Pillows, Parmigiano Reggiano, Sage, Balsalmic, Hazlenuts, Brown Butter
- Elk Meatballs$20.00
Tomato, Fresh Herbs, Parmesan, Garlic, Grilled 460 Baguette
Grilled and Roasted
- Beef Tenderloin$52.00
Au Bleu Sauce (Crab, Artichoke, Blue Cheese), Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable
- New Zealand Rack of Lamb$66.00
460 breaded, Peppercorn Rosemary Sauce, Rosemary Pave, Carrot Salad
- Elk Tenderloin$54.00
Wild Mushroom Port Sauce, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegatable
- Pan Seared Duck Breast$42.00
Parsnip-Carrot Puree, Spiced Grapes, Chambord Cherry Reduction
- Garlic Pepper Pork Loin$36.00
Heluka Pork Loin, Mashed Potatoes, Brandied Fruits, Roasted Hazelnuts
Seared and Sauteed
- Bison Short Rib$52.00
Creamy Polenta, Pickled Onion, Apple, Rosemary Crumble
- Idaho Trout Meuniere$38.00Out of stock
Caper, Brown Butter, Lemon, Parley, Mashed Potatoes
- King Salmon$43.00
Sauteed Seasonal Vegetable, Lemon Tarragon Beurre Blanc, Pine Nuts
- Seafood Scampi$42.00
Linguine, Lobster, Shrimp, Herbs, Garlic, Tomatoes, White Wine
- Seared Scallops$53.00
Parsnip Puree, Pickled Radish and Turnip, Tarragon Buerre Blanc, Crisp Parsnip
Liquor
Vodka
- Absolut$9.00
- Absolut Citron$8.00
- Belvedere$13.00
- Grand Teton$9.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Ketel One$10.00
- New Ampsterdam Orange$8.00
- Stillworks$10.00
- Stoli$10.00
- Svedka$8.00
- Titos$10.00
- DBL Svedka$11.00
- DBL Absolut$11.00
- DBL Belvedere$17.00
- DBL Grand Teton$12.00
- DBL Stillworks$13.00
- DBL Absolut Citron$11.00
- DBL New Ampsterdam Orange$11.00
- DBL Titos$13.00
- DBL Stoli$12.00
- DBL Ketel One$13.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- 1800$9.00
- Espolon$10.00
- Casamigos Anjeo$13.00
- Casamigos Repo$11.00
- Don Julio 1942$48.00
- Patron Silver$18.00
- Pluma Negra$17.00
- Vida$18.00
- Wild Comon$23.00
- DBL 1800$12.00
- DBL Pluma Negra$23.00
- DBL Wild Comon$31.00
- DBL Casamigos Anjeo$17.00
- DBL Casamigos Repo$14.00
- DBL Don Julio 1947$64.00
- DBL Vida$24.00
- DBL Patron Silver$24.00
Whiskey
- Angels Envy$17.00
- Basil Hayden$13.00
- Blantons$24.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$12.00
- Bulliet Rye$11.00
- Coulters Run$12.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Eagle Rare$17.00
- EH Taylor$14.00
- High West Bourbon$13.00
- High West Rye$13.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Jeffersons Ocean Aged$23.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Pendleton$11.00
- Suntory$17.00
- Templeton Rye$11.00
- Weller 107$13.00
- Weller Special Reserve$11.00
- Woodford Reserve$13.00
- Woodford rye$13.00
- WY Outryder$19.00
- Wyoming Whiskey$10.00
- DBL Angels Envy$23.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$17.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$14.00
- DBL Sontori$23.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$12.00
- DBL Jim Beam$11.00
- DBL Woodford rye$17.00
- DBL Makers Mark$16.00
- DBL Templeton Rye$14.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$17.00
- DBL Wyoming Whiskey$13.00
- DBL WY Outryder$25.00
- DBL Coulters Run$16.00
- DBL Weller 107$17.00
- DBL Weller Special Reserve$14.00
- DBL EH Taylor$19.00
- DBL Eagle Rare$23.00
- DBL Jeffersons Ocean Aged$31.00
- DBL High West Bourbon$17.00
- DBL High West Rye$17.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$16.00
- DBL Blantons$32.00
- DBL Crown Royal$14.00
- DBL Bulliet Bourbon$16.00
- DBL Pendleton$14.00
Scotch/Bourbon
- Balvenie$17.00
- Chivas Regal$10.00
- Dalmore 12$18.00
- Dewars$9.00
- Famous Grouse$8.00
- Glenfidich 12$12.00
- Glenfidich 15$20.00
- Glenlevit 12$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$55.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$9.00
- Lagavulin 16$25.00
- Laphroaig 10$12.00
- Macallen 12$16.00
- Monkey Shoulder$13.00
- Naked Grouse$11.00
- Chivas Regal$13.00
- Monkey Shoulder$17.00
- Dewars$12.00
- Famous Grouse$11.00
- Naked Grouse$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$13.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$70.00
- Glenlevit 12$16.00
- Glenfidich 12$16.00
- Glenfidich 15$27.00
- Laphroaig 10$16.00
- Lagavulin 16$33.00
- Macallen 12$21.00
- Dalmore 12$24.00
- Balvine$23.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Aperol$11.00
- B&B$8.00
- Bailieys$10.00
- Benedictine$16.00
- Campari$9.00
- Cheatu Monet$8.00
- Cointreau$12.00
- Couvoisier VSPO$18.00
- Disarano$9.00
- Dr. Migicuddis Menthe$10.00
- Drambuie$12.00
- Frangelico$9.00
- Genepy$12.00
- Grand Marnier$14.00
- Hennesy$15.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- Remy Martin VSPO$16.00
- Sambuca$11.00
- Sour Pucker$10.00
- St Elizabeth's Allspice$10.00
- St. Germain$12.00
- Triple Sec$5.00
- Tuaca$8.00
- Drambuie$16.00
- Frangelico$12.00
- Bailieys$13.00
- Grand Marnier$19.00
- Sour Pucker$13.00
- Dr. Migicuddis Menthe$13.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Genepy$16.00
- Disarano$12.00
- Cheatu Monet$11.00
- Benedictine$21.00
- Sambuca$14.00
- Tuaca$11.00
- Hennesy$20.00
- Couvoisier VSPO$24.00
- Remy Martin VSPO$21.00
- Graham's 1996
- Dow's 20 Year
Cocktails
Cocktails
- Ameretto Sour$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Champagne Cocktail$9.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$9.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Greyhound$9.00
- Hot Toddy$9.00
- Huck Lemon Drop$15.00
- Huckleberry Marg$11.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Kentucky Mule$10.00
- KGB$11.00
- Lemon Drop$11.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$13.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Negroni$12.00
- Old Fashioned$11.00
- Paloma$10.00
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
Specialty Cocktails
Wine
Red Wine
- La Miraja$17.00+
- Corazon Del Sol$15.00+
- The Federalist$15.00+
- Decoy$17.00+
- Domain De Couron Merlot$16.00+
- Two Mountain Cab$17.00+
- Corkage$25.00
- BTL Duckhorn$97.00
- BTL Martino$52.00
- BTL Stags Leap$78.00
- BTL Trig Point$50.00
- BTL Canard$110.00
- BTL Premonition Zin$82.00
- BTL Ridge Lytton Springs$85.00
- BTL Cooper Mtn$70.00
- BTL J$90.00
- BTL La Colina$120.00
- BTL Premonition PN$85.00
- BTL Shick Faced$100.00
- BTL Caymus$155.00
- BTL Clos Du Val$115.00
- BTL Insignia$370.00
- BTL Joseph Phelps$150.00
- BTL Knuttle Cab$53.00
- BTL Louis Martini$85.00
- BTL Rosati '12$80.00
- BTL Silver Oak$260.00
- BTL Solo$213.00
- BTL Stags Leap Artemis$145.00
- BTL Bodega Privada$65.00
- BTL FC Siena$57.00
- BTL Girard Artistry$100.00
- BTL JH Outlaw$95.00
- BTL Opus One$390.00
- BTL Orin Swift 8 Years$112.00
- BTL Orin Swift Machete$130.00
- BTL Overture$260.00
- BTL Quintessa$315.00
- BTL Treana$70.00
- BTL Terre Brûlée$48.00
- BTL L' Ecole 41$75.00
- BTL Domain 1st Cru$125.00
- BTL Domain Du-Pape$110.00
- BTL E. Guigal Ampuis$340.00
- BTL E. Guigal Cotes Du Rhone$50.00
- BTL La Pierre Moulin$60.00
- BTL Santenay$100.00
- BTL Les Sinards Du-Pape$110.00
- BTL Pommard$175.00
- BTL Coltifuono Chianti$52.00
- BTL Adalia Valpolicella$64.00
- BTL PoggioMori$78.00
- BTL Scaccidiavoli Rosso$97.00
- BTL Cencioni Rosso$80.00
- BTL Tenuta$110.00
- BTL Vico$125.00
- BTL Pietroso Rosso$100.00
- BTL Banfi$140.00
- BTL Pietroso Brunello$165.00
- BTL Dolcetto$65.00
- BTL Ettore Germano$145.00
- BTL IL Ghizzano$60.00
- BTL Pradorey Adaro$65.00
- BTL Pradorey Crianza$75.00
- BTL Pradorey La Mina$75.00
- BTL Celeste Reserva$100.00
White Wine
- La Cappuccina$15.00+
- Capitello$17.00+
- Altkirch Chard$17.00+
- Kung Fu Girl$14.00+
- Corkage$25.00
- BTL Chalk Hill$95.00
- BTL Kendall - Jackson$50.00
- BTL Mer Soleil$64.00
- BTL Rombauer$70.00
- BTL Schug$60.00
- BTL ZD$90.00
- BTL Groth$65.00
- BTL Silverado$60.00
- Capitella Sauv. Gris$60.00
- BTL Erste$65.00
- BTL Gitton$71.00
- BTL Henri Bourgeosis$75.00
- BTL L. Jabot Pouilly Fuisse$70.00
- BTL L.O.$70.00
- BTL Pere et Fils Meursautles$145.00
- BTL Villa Sparina$59.00
- BTL Whitehaven$49.00
- BTL Merica$55.00
Champagne
NA Beverages
- Pepsi$3.25
- Diet Pepsi$3.25
- 7up$3.25
- Ginger Ale$0.33
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Ice Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.50
- Soda Water$2.00
- Virgin Drink$8.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Coffee$5.00
- Hot Tea$4.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Tonic$2.50
- Grapefruit$2.50
- Apple$2.50
- Pineapple$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Cranberry$2.50
- Tomato Juice$2.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Roy Rodgers$3.50
- Pellegrino$7.00
- Refill