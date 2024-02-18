The Board Room Charcuterie Wine Bar 1001 Westhaven Blvd.
Food
Small Plates
- Beef Carpaccio$19.00
Savor the epitome of culinary refinement with our beef carpaccio. Impeccably thin slices of premium beef tenderloin, delicately seasoned and adorned with a harmony of flavors seared in Serrano chilis, covered with our house-made shallot caper vinaigrette over a bed of fresh Arugula.
- Bourbon Foie Gras Torchon$39.00
A masterful creation of decadent duck foie gras, delicately seasoned and elegantly rolled into a sumptuous torchon. Seasoned with house-made bourbon and apple infused spices over sliced bread, this exquisite quartet of culinary artistry promises an unparalleled journey of luxurious tastes and textures.
- Japanese Sweet Potato$13.00
Indulge in the velvety sweetness of our Japanese sweet potato, featuring perfectly roasted reddish/purple skin potato with a white flesh, smothered in our house-made miso whipped butter and parmesan cheese.
- Tuna Tartare$19.00
Impeccably diced, sushi-grade tuna takes center stage in this elegant dish, seasoned with a delicate blend of spices and herbs to accentuate its natural richness. Complemented by Napa Slaw, Ponzu-Tamari, and finished with a drizzle of tangy citrus-infused dressing that perfectly balances the fresh, buttery tuna.
- Chicken Liver Mousse$16.00
Crafted with precision and finesse, this indulgent spread offers luxurious blend of savory flavors, accented with aromatic herbs, Cassis liquor, apple brandi, elderflower liquor, Amaro, and shallot marmalade. Served alongside toasted artisanal bread or paired with crimp complementary accompaniments.
- Pickled Shrimp Lettuce Wrap$21.00
16-20 succulent shrimp, marinated to perfection in a delicate blend of tangy pickling spices, star as the centerpiece of the dish. Wrapped in fresh Bibb lettuce with burnt onion mayo, pickled daikon radish, carrots, and fresh cucumbers.
- La Jolla Crab Stack$19.00
Layers of lump crabmeat create a visual elegance in this artfully crafted dish. Interspersed with vibrant layers of ripe avocado and sweet mango, veggies, and then top off the tower with a handful of fresh crab meat. A final drizzle of ginger dressing gives this piled high stack a punch of far eastern flavor.
- Burrata$19.00
- Roasted Beets$16.00
Salads
- Arugula Salad$17.00
Experience the vibrant freshness with a peppery bite and delicate crunch with our arugula salad. Hand-selected, tender arugula leaves served as the base for this invigorating dish with Grannysmith apples, spiced walnuts, Humboldt Fog cheese, and our house-made vinaigrette.
- Little Gem Lettuces$16.00
Embrace in the exquisite simplicity of the Little Gem Lettuce salad. Nestled within house-made croutons, peeled parmesan cheese, and toped with creamy artichoke dressing. This salad's taste will elevate each delightful forkful to a burst of crisp, tangy, and savory goodness.
Paninis
- Collard Melt$12.00
Experience a modern twist on a classic comfort dish with our collard green melt. Tender, sautéed collard greens nestled between layers of artisanal bread with bacon, onion, Napa cabbage, mayo, house dressing, and generously layered with gooey melted Swiss cheese.
- Mozzarella Foccacia$14.00
Indulge in the simplicity of our mozzarella focaccia, a delectable marriage of soft, airy focaccia bread generously adorned with creamy, melted mozzarella. Baked to perfection, this savory delight features a golden crust that cradles a luscious interior of melted cheese, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, walnut pesto, and a balsamic drizzle.
- Cuban$14.00
Transport your taste buds to the vibrant streets of Havana with our signature Cuban sandwich. A fusion of flavors and textures awaits between two slices of grilled to perfection bread, embracing layers of tavern ham, mojo pork, citrus and house-made vinaigrette braised pork shoulder, Swiss cheese, zesty mustard, and tangy pickles.
- Muffaletta$14.00
Discover the essence of New Orleans with our flavorful muffuletta. Crafted on fresh bread, this iconic sandwich features layers of savory Italian deli meats, spicy olive tapenade, and provolone cheese.
- Perfect Prosciutto Melt$14.00
Indulge in a tantalizing blend of flavors with our warm prosciutto sandwich. Delicately layered with thinly sliced premium prosciutto, havarti cheese, zesty sriracha mayo and a peppery bite of fresh arugula adds the perfect crisp and vibrant touch.