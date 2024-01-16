The Boat Yard 530 Theresa Street
Lunch
Appetizers
- Sweet Heat Shrimp Skewers$15.00
Shrimp marinated in a flavorful blend of spices, creating a spicy and aromatic base. The glaze crafted from a combination of honey and garlic adds a delightful sweetness that balances out the heat to create a perfect sensation and is grilled to perfection.
- Whipped Ricotta & Feta Dip$15.00
A smooth mixture of ricotta & feta whipped to perfection and topped with sweet honey oil, crushed pistachios, pomegranates, and cranberries. Finished with balsamic reduction and hints of rosemary and thyme, served with house pita chips
- TBY Untraditional$15.00
A twist on the traditional chicken wing. Cauliflower florets coated and seasoned with a mixture of spices and flavorful batter. Cooked to perfection and served with a house-made sauce
- GH Fried Pickles$15.00
Tempura fried pickles served with TBY sauce
- Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos$18.00
Pita chips with fresh raw tuna, avocado, cucumbers, pickled onion, sesame seeds, seaweed salad, and fresh ginger and a sriracha mayo
- Southern BBQ Nachos$18.00
Pita chips with slow-roasted brisket, black beans, pickled onions, a mixture of cheeses, house-made Southern slaw, green onion, a sweet heat BBQ, and topped with onion straws
- TBY Lobster Tower$18.00
Sushi rice topped with fresh avocado chunks, sweet buttered lobster, and cilantro with a fresh citrus drizzle
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
A classic appetizer featuring plump and succulent shrimp served and chilled with a housemade cilantro and lime cocktail sauce
- TBY Seafood Chowder$15.00
A creamy soup filled with sharp Cheddar, scallops, blue lump crab, clams, bacon, roasted potatoes and corn
Burgers
- River Burger$16.00
A 10 oz burger served with arugula, tomato, maple bacon, local cheese curd, and a homemade TBY sauce
- PB & J Bliss$16.00
A 10 oz burger with maple bacon, raspberry preserves, Cheddar cheese, onion straws, and drizzled with a smooth peanut butter sauce
- Tennessee Whiskey Burger$16.00
TBY homemade black bean burger served with fresh avocado, tomato, Cheddar or vegan cheese, crispy onion straws, and sriracha aioli
- All Vegged Out Burger$16.00
TBY homemade black bean burger served with fresh avocado, tomato, Cheddar or vegan cheese, crispy onion straws, and sriracha aioli
Sushi
- River Roll$18.00
Fresh cucumber, ahi tuna, cream cheese, spicy crab, and rice rolled in panko crumbs. Served with a spicy mayo sriracha, ginger, and wasabi
- Sweet Potato Roll$8.00
Sushi rice wrapped around tempura dipped sweet potato
- Avocado and Vegetable Roll$8.00
Avocado, cucumber, ginger, carrot, and rice
Sandwiches
- The Grindstoner$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken with Cheddar, caramelized onions, maple bacon, arugula, and maple aioli on a brioche bun
- The Murray$15.00
TBY chicken salad served with arugula and on a homemade croissant. On the lighter side - TBY chicken salad served in a avocado with fresh sprouts
- The Bluff$15.00
A vegetarian delight with fresh avocado, cucumbers, sprouts, red onion, tomato, and served with a whipped ricotta & feta and dijon lemon vinaigrette on an everything bagel
- Classic Calumet$18.00
Is a slower cooked brisket sandwich with TBY sauce, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on an everything bagel
- Rock Island$22.00
Featuring tender and succulent lobster meat dressed in a simple mixture of mayonnaise and lemon juice with a hint of fresh herbs and served on a buttery, brioche bun. A classic lobster roll
- Round Island$18.00
A unique twist on a jalapeño pepper and grilled cheese mixed together. Melted cheeses with fresh jalapeños, maple bacon, and house-made raspberry sauce
Salads
- Thai Rice Bowl Salad$15.00
Red cabbage, romaine, mandarin oranges, green onions, pickled red onions, peanuts, cilantro, avocado, sesame seeds, Asian wonton straws, edamame, with a ginger vinaigrette and peanut sauce
- South of the Border Salad$15.00
Romaine, arugula, avocado, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, toasted chickpeas, Mexican street corn, black beans, hard-boiled egg, Mexican cheese, and honey dijon vinaigrette
- Blueberry Crunch Salad$15.00
Romaine, arugula, candied pecans, fresh blueberries, pineapple, cucumbers, feta cheese, toasted chickpeas, avocado, with a touch of lemon, and honey dijon vinaigrette
- Kale Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine, fresh kale, homemade croutons, roasted curried chickpeas, Parmesan and Asiago, lemon, and a Caesar dressing
- Roasted Beet Salad$15.00
Whipped ricotta and feta topped with arugula, roasted beets, candied pecans, pomegranates, dried cranberries, pickled onions, and a honey dijon vinaigrette
- Wedge with a Twist$17.00
An iceberg wedge, arugula, homemade blue cheese dressing, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, chicken, and caramelized onion straws
Tacos
Bar
Wine
- Moscato Glass$8.00
- Moscato Bottle$30.00
- Pinot Grigio Glass$9.00
- Pinot Grigio Bottle$35.00
- Sauvignon Blanc Glass - Hooks$11.00
- Sauvignon Blanc Bottle - Hooks$38.00
- Chardonnay Glass - Hahn$10.00
- Chardonnay Bottle - Hahn$35.00
- Rose Glass$10.00
- Rose Bottle$38.00
- Pinot Noir Glass - Juggarnaut$12.00
- Rose Gold Glass$10.00
- Rose Gold Bottle$38.00
- Prosecco La Marca Split$10.00
- Prosecco La Marca Bottle$35.00
- Prosecco Rose, La Marca Split$10.00
- Prosecco Rose, La Marca Bottle$35.00
- Pinot Noir Bottle$44.00
- Malbec Glass$9.00
- Malbec Bottle$35.00
- Red Blend (Phantom) Glass$12.00
- Red Blend (Phantom) Bottle$44.00
- Cabernet Bogle Glass$9.00
- Cabernet Cline Glass$12.00
- Cabernet Bogle Bottle$35.00
- Cabernet Cline Bottle$44.00
- Cabernet Smith & Hook Bottle$58.00
- Red Zinfandel Glass$12.00
- Red Zinfandel Bottle$44.00
Specialty Cocktails
Beer
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Blue$4.00
- Blue Light$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Utica Club$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Genny Light$4.00
- IPA - Sourthern Tier$6.00
- Ellicotville Blueberry Wheat (Draft)$7.00
- Channelmarker (Draft)$7.00
- Prairie Cider (Draft)$7.00
- Blue Moon (Draft)$7.00
- Wood Boat Brewery Cider (Draft)$7.00
- Garland City (Draft)$7.00
- Ommegang - Cooperstown$7.00
- Corona$4.00
Liquor
- Titos$5.00
- Kettle One (Citron, Orange, Regular, Cucumber & Mint)$6.00
- Effin Cucumber$6.00
- Bellvadier (Pear & Ginger)$6.00
- Whipped$5.00
- Espresso Vodka$5.00
- Deep Eddy (Orange, Lemon, Ruby Red)
- Bellvadier$6.00
- Grey Goose Watermelon Basil$6.00
- Absolut Citron$6.00
- Well$5.00
- Tangeray$6.00
- Hendricks$7.00
- Empress 1908$7.00
- Captain Morgan$6.00
- Bacardi$6.00
- Malibu$6.00
- Kraken (Jamaican Dark)$6.00
- Well$5.00
- Mia Compo$5.00
- Don Julio Blanco$8.00
- 1800 Coconut$7.00
- Cosimigos Blanco$7.00
- Cosimigos (Jalepeno)$7.00
- Mezacal$6.00
- Canadien Club$6.00
- Crown (regular, blackberry, peach)$7.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Jack Daniels$6.00
- Well$5.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Basil Hayden (Rye)$7.00
- Woodfood Reserve$7.00
- Michter's$7.00
- Redemption$7.00
- Henry McKenna 10 yr Reserve$10.00
- Basil Hayden Reg.$7.00
- Balvennie$9.00
- Glenfiddoch$9.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Skewball$6.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Jager$6.00
- Dirty Monkey$5.00
- Carpano (Good Vermouth)$6.00
- Narajan (Cointreau)$6.00
- Bailey's$6.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Frangelica$6.00
- Disanarmo$6.00
- Gran Marnier$6.00
- St. Germain$6.00
- Bendictine$6.00
- Luxardo$6.00
- Liqour 43$6.00
- Peche$6.00
- Peach Schnapps$5.00
- Triple Sec$5.00
- Blue Caracao$5.00
- Lemoncello$6.00
- Sweet & Dry Vermouth
