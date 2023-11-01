The Boil Daddy 490 Hidden Valley Parkway
Daddy's Catch
Choose two of your favorite seafoods sauce and add-ons from the list below.
Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, and 5 sausages. 1/2 LB of Giant King Crab Legs.
Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, and 5 sausages each order is one cluster (4-5 legs) including the claw. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, and 5 sausages. Each tail weighs approximately 4-5oz.
Peeled-off, deveined, and ready-to-eat shrimp. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
Whole shell-on, head-on shrimp. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
1/2 LB of delicious-succulent crawfish. Pick your favorite sauce and add-ons.
Whole manila clams from Washington. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
Whole shell large mussels. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
Daddy's All Day
Choice of shrimp head-on (1/2 LB), shrimp peeled off (1/2 LB), mussels (1/2 LB), clams (1/2 Lb), or crawfish (1/2 LB). Comes with 1 corn, 3 potatoes, and 3 sausages.
Shrimp, potatoes, and sausages resting on a hot bed of jasmine white rice.
Linguine pasta, parmesan cheese, parsley, choice of seafood (half lbs), choice of your favorite sauce,
Crunchy battered white fish seasoned with our famous cajun blend. Served with French fries and tartar sauce. Fresh, fried to order.
Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside with a side of your favorite sauce. Served with french fries.
Crunch battered whole peeled shrimp seasoned with our signature cajun powder served with French fries and tartar sauce Peeled off shrimp available.
A dozen of Hawaiian crispy golden battered peeled shrimp served with 2 scoops of rice
Hawaiian crispy golden battered fish served with 2 scoops of rice
Daddy's Family Feast
*Feeds 5-6 People* Lobster tails (6 tails), Snow crab legs (6 clusters). Comes with 6 corns, 15 potatoes, 15 sausages
*Feeds 5-6 People* Lobster tails (2 tails), Snow crab legs (2 clusters), Shrimp peeled off (1 lbs), Shrimp head on (1 lbs), Mussels (1 lbs), Clams (1 lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
*Feeds 3-4 People* Lobster tails (2 tails), Snow crab legs (2 clusters), Choice of Shrimp peeled off (1 lbs) or Shrimp head on (1 lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
*Feeds 2-3 People* Snow crab legs (2 clusters), Choice of Mussels (half lbs) or Clams (half lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
*Feeds 2-3 People* Lobster tails (1 tail), Snow crab legs (1 cluster), Choice of Shrimp peeled off (1 lbs) or Shrimp head on (1 lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
*Feeds 2-3 People* Lobster tails (2 tails), Choice of Shrimp peeled off (half lbs) or Shrimp head on (half lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
Hot Chicken & Po' Boys
Two chicken tenders served with sliced bread, pickles and side of loco sauce. Choice of seasoned fries, coleslaw, mac & cheese, loaded mac & cheese, loaded fries or chicken kale salad. Choice of coke, diet coke, sprite or water.
Potato buns, coleslaw, two chicken tenders, pickles and loco sauce. Choice of seasoned fries, coleslaw, mac & cheese, loaded mac & cheese, loaded fries or chicken kale salad. Choice of coke, diet coke, sprite or water.
One chicken sando and one tender served with sliced bread, pickles and a side of loco sauce. Choice of seasoned fries, coleslaw, mac & cheese, loaded mac & cheese, loaded fries or chicken kale salad. Choice of coke, diet coke, sprite or water.
Potato buns, coleslaw, two chicken tenders, pickles and loco sauce.
Two chicken tenders served with sliced bread, pickles and a side of loco sauce.
Single tender cut into a bite size on a cheesy mac & cheese, loco sauce and pickles
Single tender cut into a bite size on a crispy seasoned fries, loco sauce and pickles
Kale, cabbage, red cabbage and carrot topped with cheddar cheese, single tender cut into a bite size and loco sauce. Choice of ranch, caesar or balsamic vinaigrette.
Award winning mac & cheese.
Kale, cabbage, red cabbage and carrot mixed with our house made dressing.
Crispy fries tossed in a delicious house made cajun seasoning.
French Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Fried Shrimp topped with Daddy's Signature Mayo. Served with Daddy Fries.
French Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and House Breaded Oysters topped with Daddy's Signature Mayo. Served with Daddy Fries.
French Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Crab Cake topped with Daddy's Signature Mayo. Served with Daddy Fries.
French Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Fried Chicken topped with Daddy's Signature Mayo. Served with Daddy Fries.
French Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Fried Fish topped with Daddy's Signature Mayo. Served with Daddy Fries.
Daddy's Wings
Daddy's secret cajun powder dusted over your favorite juicy jumbo wings. Served with french fries.
No Sauce? No Powder? No strings attached. Let's get naked! Served with french fries.
Spice up your night with Daddy's SPICY cajun powder dusted over your favorite juicy jumbo wings. Served with french fries.
Daddy's Extra
6 pieces of deep fried corn with Daddy seasoning, parmesan cheese, and chopped parsley on top.
Shoestring French fries with our house-blended cajun seasoning. Served with a piece of lemon and ketchup.
Shoestring French fries served with a side of ketchup.
A mix of Daddy's signature garlic butter and cajun sauce.
Daddy's signature chunky garlic butter sauce served in an 8oz container.
Daddy's signature garlicky cajun sauce served in an 8oz container.
Warm butter sauce served in an 8oz container.
8oz serving of steamed jasmine white rice.
Hot andouille beef sausage. 5 pieces per order.
Steaming hot red potatoes. 5 pieces per order.
Two halves of a sweet cob, served steaming hot!
Daddy's Sweet Tooth
BOGO Deals
Housemade fresh mango smoothie.
