Zebra Brasserie 112 North Wenatchee Avenue
Zebra Brasserie 112 North Wenatchee Avenue
Breakfast menu
Lunch Menu
DRINK'S MENU
Breakfast Menu
Panini honey, mustered, mozzarella
$11.50
Honey, Mustard, Mozzarella
Panini Pesto, Ham, Mozzarella
$11.50
Breakfast Wrap
$12.50
Acai Bowl & Yogurt + Granola
$12.50
Avocado toast with fried egg
$12.50
Smashed Avocado Bagel
$12.50
Breakfast Croissant
$13.50
Smoothie Bowl
$12.50
Beacon and Eggs
$12.50
Tomato soup and grilled cheese focaccia sandwich
$14.50
focaccia Panini black forest ham and honey mustard
$14.50
Sourdough sandwich with chips
$14.50
Zebra Salad
$13.50
BLT Sandwich
$14.50
Classic Coffee
Espresso
$4.40
Americano
$4.50+
Macchiato
$4.50
Espresso with a small amount of milk.
Cappuccino
$4.75+
Latte
$5.20+
Mocha
$6.15+
Vanilla
Cold Brews
Cold brew coffee
$5.00+
Nitro cold brew
$6.00
Iced Coffee
$5.00+
(509) 964-1875
112 North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801
