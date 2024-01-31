Skip to Main content
Coffee
Tea
Pastry
Specialty Boba
Smoothies
Acai Bowls
Soup
Sides
Burgers
Cooler Drinks
Coffee
Espresso
$2.50
Americano
$3.75
Cappuccino
$4.25
Latte
$4.50
Cold Brew
$4.25
Drip Coffee
$3.25
Cafe Miel
$5.00
Hot Chocolate
$3.25+
Tea
Chai Tea Latte
$4.00
Matcha Latte
$4.50
Iced Oolong Tea
$3.00
Iced Habiscus Tea
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Hot Assorted
$3.25
Pastry
Butter Croissant
$3.50
Chocolate Croissant
$3.50
Ham and Cheese Croissant
$4.50
Specialty Boba
Vietnamese Iced Coffee Boba
$6.00
Matcha Strawberry
$6.00
Tar(Oat)
$6.00
S'more Boba Please
$6.00
The Classic
$6.00
Strawberry Tea-lade
$6.00
Mango Tea-lade
$6.00
Build a Boba
$5.00
Smoothies
The Tropics
$7.00
The Vibes
$7.00
The Berry
$7.00
Strawberry Banana
$6.00
Acai Bowls
The Modern
$11.00
Nutty Buddy
$12.00
You're So Golden
$11.00
Soup
Rotating Weekly Flavor
Mac&Cheese
Rotating Vegan Flavor
Sides
Fries
$6.00
Garlic Parm
$7.00
Tots
$6.00
Burgers
The O.G.
The Borough
The Local
Cooler Drinks
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Coke Zero
$2.00
Dr Pepper
$2.00
Poppy
$3.50
Kombucha
$3.00
Asian Drink
$3.50
Water Bottle
$2.00
The Borough 10327 42nd Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(616) 460-8446
10327 42nd Avenue, Allendale Charter Township, MI 49401
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 7:30AM
All hours
