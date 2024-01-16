The Bowl Cafe 5939 Pacific Avenue
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Bowl Burger + Fries
1/3 lb Harris Ranch certified angus beef cooked medium, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and special bowl sauce with a side of crinkle cut fries.$11.95
- Bowl Burger + Tots
1/3 lb Harris Ranch certified angus beef cooked medium, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and special bowl sauce with a side of tater tots$11.95
- Bowl Burger + Seasoned Fries
1/3 lb Harris Ranch certified angus beef cooked medium, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and special bowl sauce with a side of seasoned crinkle cut fries.$13.45OUT OF STOCK
- Bowl Burger
1/3 lb Harris Ranch certified angus beef cooked medium, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and special bowl sauce$8.75
- #1 Tri-Tip Sandwich + Fries
Certified Angus beef smoked to perfection and served on a garlic toasted roll with a side of crinkle cut fries.$18.95
- #1 Tri-Tip Sandwich + Tots
Certified Angus beef smoked to perfection and served on a garlic toasted roll with a side of crinkle cut fries.$18.95
- #1 Tri-Tip Sandwich
Certified Angus beef smoked to perfection and served on a garlic toasted roll$14.95
- Bowl Burger + Onion Rings
1/3 lb Harris Ranch certified angus beef, lettuce, tomatoes, (onion add-on available), and special bowl sauce with a side of onion rings.$13.95
Maui Favorites
- Loco Moco
1/3 lb Harris Ranch Certified Angus Beef patty and (2) eggs cooked to your choice of style (sunny side up recommended) over fresh steamed rice, and covered in brown gravy.$14.50
- Teriyaki Spam Scramble
Diced Teriyaki Spam and (3) scrambled eggs over fresh steamed rice, sprinkled with furikake (sesame and seaweed seasoning)$12.25
Chicken Tenders & Salad
- Chicken Tender Basket (3pcs) + Fries
3 pieces of hand breaded chicken tenders with a side of crinkle cut fries.$10.50
- Chicken Tender Basket (3pcs) + Tots
3 pieces of hand breaded chicken tenders with a side of tater tots$10.50
- Chicken Tender Basket (3pcs) + Onion Rings
3 pieces of hand breaded chicken tenders with a side of onion rings.$12.50
- Chicken Tenders (5pcs)
5 pieces of hand breaded chicken tenders.$9.00
- Salad
Mixed greens deluxe with red onion, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and scallions$13.95