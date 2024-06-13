Skip to Main content
The Bowl Restaurant at Abayance Bay 381 Abayance Bay Drive
Pickup
ASAP
from
381 Abayance Bay Drive
0
Your order
The Bowl Restaurant at Abayance Bay 381 Abayance Bay Drive
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
381 Abayance Bay Drive, Rexford, MT 59930
Appetizers
Salads
Baskets
Entrees
Pasta
Kids
Pizza
Sandwiches
Desserts
Events
Sunday BBQ
Appetizers
Poutine
$12.00
Calamari
$15.00
Steamers
$15.00
Wiscon Cheese Curds
$12.00
Queso
$10.00
Small Fries
$5.00
Large Fries
$7.00
Salads
Sweetly Summer Salad
$12.00
Garden Salad
$12.00
Side Salad
$5.00
Caesar
$10.00
House Salad
$10.00
Asian Chicken Salad
$16.00
Baskets
Fish and Chips
$18.00
Chicken Strip Basket
$16.00
Entrees
Ribeye
$36.00
Grilled Flat Iron Steak with Chimichuri Sauce
$28.00
Jager Schnitzel
$28.00
Pan Seared Salmon
$29.00
Tuscan Chicken
$27.00
Chicken Marsala
$27.00
Ahi
$29.00
Burger
$25.00
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo
$20.00
Firecracker Shrimp
$24.00
Braised Beef Pappardelle
$24.00
Chicken Putenesca
$20.00
Cajun Fettucine
$20.00
Kids
Kid Pasta
$8.00
Kid Chicken Strips
$8.00
Kid Fish and Chips
$8.00
Kid Pizza
$8.00
Pizza
Classic Cheese
$16.00
Pepperoni
$19.00
Carnivore
$21.00
Veggie Lovers
$18.00
Bowl Supreme
$20.00
Hawaiian
$20.00
BBQ Chicken
$20.00
Philly Pizza
$20.00
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan
$18.00
French Dip Philly
$18.00
Crispy Chicken
$16.00
Desserts
Red Velvet Cake
$8.00
Cheesecake
$8.00
Marble Bar
$8.00
Brownie
$8.00
Events
Tapas Wine Pairing Single
$75.00
Tapas Wine Pairing Double
$130.00
Sunday BBQ
Triple BBQ
$27.00
Double BBQ
$24.00
Single BBQ
$20.00
Side Pulled Pork
$7.00
Side Brisket
$8.00
Side Salmon
$7.00
The Bowl Restaurant at Abayance Bay 381 Abayance Bay Drive Location and Ordering Hours
(406) 297-5400
381 Abayance Bay Drive, Rexford, MT 59930
Closed
• Opens Friday at 4PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement