The Branding Iron - Atlanta, TX
Food
App & Salad
- Crispy Green Beans$8.00
Crunchy battered green beans fried golden brown. Served with a choice of buttermilk or jalapeño ranch.
- Fried Cheese Curds$8.00
A generous portion of Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with garlic aioli.
- Louisana Sauced Shrimp$10.00
Lighty breaded shrimp fried then hand tossed with your choice of boom boom or zesty orange sauce.
- Onion Blossom$7.00
A hand carved onion breaded and deep fried . Served with our specialty blossom sauce. Serves 2
- Pickle Fries$8.00
Fresh cut pickles, dipped and dusted in a seasoned batter and fried till golden brown. Served with your choice of buttermilk or jalapeño ranch dressing.
- Southwestern Steak Strips$11.00
Steak strips with a lightly seasoned Texas breading and fried just right. Served with a creamy jalapeno ranch dressing.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip W/Focaccia Bread$9.00
Baked spinach artichoke dip topped with rich mozzarella cheese and served with toasted focaccia bread.
- Toasted Focaccia Bread$7.00
Lightly brushed with olive oil, garlic, and topped with a touch of cheese.
- Tuna Tower$14.00
Lightly seared tuna layered with avocado, carrot, tomato, cucumber, rice and a touch of jalapeno. Drizzled with truffle honey.
- Ceaser Side Salad$4.00
- Garden Side Salad$4.00
- Wedge Side Salad$6.00
Steaks
- Baseball Sirlon 8oz$23.00
House seasoned tender center cut sirloin.
- Sirlon Steak 10oz$26.00
House seasoned tender center cut sirloin
- Center Cut Filet 7oz$38.00
Our mouthwatering center cut filet is the most tender and juicy thick cut steak available.
- Ribeye 12oz$31.00
A fresh hand cut, well marbled that is tender, juicy, with lots of flavor.
- Ribeye 14oz$35.00
A fresh hand cut, well marbled that is tender, juicy, with lots of flavor.
- Center Cut New York Strip 12oz$29.00
Hand cut strip closely trimmed and marbled.
- Chopped Steak$17.00
Certified angus ground steak topped with grilled onions, and sautéed mushrooms served with a rich beef gravy.
- Chicken Fried Steak$19.00
Our hand-battered chopped steak cutlet is deep fried to a tender golden brown and smothered in a home-style pepper cream gravy.
Burger
Chicken
- Texas Wings$12.00
- Chicken Sandwich$12.00
- Chicken Tender$12.00
- Grilled Chicken$19.00
Market fresh boneless chicken breast that has been brined, seasoned, and grilled for exceptional flavor and juiciness.
- Chicken Fried Chicken$19.00
Market fresh boneless chicken breast, brined, deep fried to a tender golden brown, and smothered in a home-style pepper cream gravy.
Fish & Seafood
- American Fried Catfish 3 Piece$16.00
U.S. farm raised catfish served with Texas charro beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, and french fries.
- American Fried Catfish 5 Piece$20.00
U.S. farm raised catfish served with Texas charro beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, and french fries.
- Fried Shrimp$21.00
7 Jumbo shrimp butterflied, hand breaded and served with your choice of remoulade or cocktail sauce.
- Grilled Shrimp$19.00
Two skewers of jumbo savory shrimp Impeccably grilled and served with a rendered garlic butter.
- Atlantic Salmon$21.00
Bathed in a vibrant infusion of flavors. This marinated salmon filet is flame-grilled and served with a rich lemon butter sauce.
- Tuna Steak$23.00
Premium quality 8 oz skinless tuna seasoned and cooked to your specifications and served with honey truffle sauce.
Side Items
- Baked Mac & Cheese$4.00
- Red Skin Mashed Potato$3.00
- Baked Potato$3.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$4.00
- Twice Baked Potato$4.00
- Grilled Apsaragus$4.00
- Seasoned Roasted Corn$4.00
- Sautéed Mushrooms$3.00
- Grilled Seasonal Vegetables$3.00
- Whole Baby Green Beans$3.00
- Texas Charo Beans$3.00
- French Fries$3.00
- Rice Pilaf$3.00
- Green Beans$3.00
- Side Garden Salad$6.00
- Side Ceasar Salad$6.00