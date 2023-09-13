Popular Items

Kids Bites

$7.00
Spicy-Style Vegatarian Collard Greens

$5.50

garlic,onions & hot sauce

Vietamese Sticky Shrimp Banh Mi

$14.50

cornmeal crust,sweet-spicy glaze,slaw Asian-style pickles,mis aioli,cilantro

Daily Menu

Sandwich & Boards

Apple-Wood Ham & Brie

$13.50

slow smoked cherry wood ham, triple cream brie, dijon, seasonal jam, arugula & aioli

Southern Style Chicken

$14.50

crispy house-recipe fried chicken, whipped pimento cheese, Alabama white bbq, coleslaw, quick zucchini dill pickles

Pork & Collards

$13.50

smoked pork shoulder, applewood smoked ham, white cheddar, aioli, Carolina-style mustard sauce, braised greens

Crispy Cajun Fish

$14.50

cornmeal fried market fish, remoulade, zucchini pickles, romaine

Vietamese Sticky Shrimp Banh Mi

$14.50

cornmeal crust,sweet-spicy glaze,slaw Asian-style pickles,mis aioli,cilantro

Chicken Salad Mexicana

$12.50

roasted jalapeno,lime,cilantro,aioli,shredded lettuce,tomato & chipotle aioli

Cajun Fried Green Tomato Po'Boy

$12.50

Remoulade, shredded romaine, fresh tomato, red onion, pickles & italian vinaigrette

Grilled Shawarma - Style Chicken

$13.50

Spiced yogurt marinade, tomato - parsley salad, tzatziki, shredded romaine

Smoked Turkey & Tabbouleh

$13.50

Apple wood smoked turkey, roasted garlic aioli, classic Palestinian Tabbouleh (cold)

Crispy Chicken Cordon "Lou"

$14.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, shaved ham,dijon,aioli,melted swiss,10 hour tomatoes,house baguette

Chopped Salads

Three Cheese Chicken Caesar

$15.50

grilled chicken, lemon, house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan crisps, fried-to-order croutons & romaine

Burnt Ends BBQ Brisket

$16.50

slow smoked brisket, roasted corn,cheddar,pickled red onion,marinated beans,rostaed jalapeno ranch & pork rinds

Crispy Spiced Orange Shrimp

$16.50

Broccoli, edamame, wontons & sesame-iner vinaigrette

Loaded Up Cobb

$16.50

hard cooked eggs, blue cheese, tomato relish, apple wood bacon, red onion, cucumbers, croutons & lemon vinaigrette

Classic italian Antipasta

$15.50

miced mediteranean olives, salami, shaved parmesan, marinated garbanzo beans, artichoke with red wine vinaigrette

Soup & Starters

Daily Soup or Stew

$5.50+

daily chef inspired soup or stew

Fried Okra

$7.00

served with hot honey

Chicken Tenders

$9.00+

double breaded all natural chicken

Seasonal Pickle Board

$14.50

an assorment of locally sourced produce pickled in various flavors

House Meats Board

$15.50

cherry wood ham, sweet tea turkey, coffee & juniper brined beer, "mop" sauces and arugula salad

Hand Dipped Corn Dog

$7.00

all natural 1/4 lb beed franks dipped in house-corn batter served with fresh rosemary potato chips

Crew inspired Specials

Cured Italian Meat Sandwich

$14.50

soppressata, salami, smoked bacon, house ham, olive relish, tomatoes, mariated hot peppers, honey-peperoncini vinaigrette, provolone, aioli & lettuce

Basil Pesto Bruger

$15.50

1/2 pound angus burger, rosemary focaccia, basil pesto, arugula, gorgonzola, 10 hour tomatoes & blue vinaigrette

Signature Wings

$11.50+

with choice of dipping sauce, celery & carrots (*Kung Pao - contains peanuts)

Mediterranean Lobster Roll

$18.00

fresh maine lobster, olives, tomato (cold)

Sides

Sweet Onion Hushpuppies

$5.50

vidalia onions, spicy house remoulade, honey

House - Cut Fries

$5.00
Spicy-Style Vegatarian Collard Greens

$5.50

garlic,onions & hot sauce

Southern-Style White Cheddar Grits

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.50

house mixed green salad

Cold Deli Sides

$3.50

Choice of house-made deli sides

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders

$7.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Kids Noodles with Pomodoro

$7.00
Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00
Kids Bites

$7.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Pepsi Zero

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Starry

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Black Cherry

$2.75

Classic Root Beer

$2.75

Pineapple Cream Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Bottle & Can Beverage

Gatorade -Fruit Punch

$3.50

Coffee Menu

Specialties

Crush Latte

$6.75

blueberry & coconut iced matcha

Hot Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25

classic brewed El Monte coffee

Latte

$3.75

double shot of The Dream + milk

Cappucino

$3.50

double shot of The Dream + steamed milk + foam (12oz)

Americano

$2.50

double shot of The Dream + water

Cortado

$3.00

double shot of The Dream + equal parts steamed milk (4oz)

Espresso Doppio

$2.25

double shot of The Dream

Espresso Solo

$1.50

single shot

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.25

Cold Brew blend

Sparkling Americano

$2.75

double shot of The Dream + sparkling water

Latte

$4.50

Iced Americano

$3.25

Hot Drinks

Hot Cocoa

$2.75

Chocolate sauce + steamed milk (12oz)

London Fog

$3.75

Earl Grey tea + steamed milk + lavender (12oz)

Steamer

$3.00

Steamed milk + flavor (12oz)

Hot Tea

Iced Drinks

Frappe

$4.00

blended coffee + milk (16oz)

Lemonade

$3.85

(16oz)

Iced Matcha

$6.00

Iced Chai Tea

$4.75

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Smoothies

Smoothie

$4.00

(16oz)

Desserts

Baked Goods Case

Blondie

$4.00

Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Cookie

$3.50

Cookie Monster Brownie

$4.50

Double Chocolate Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.50

Oreo Brownie

$4.50

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.50

Walnut Brownie

$4.50

Wine

White wine

Daou Chard

$7.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Poinsetta

$9.00

Masi Masianco Pinot Grigio