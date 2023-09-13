The Bread & Board
Daily Menu
Sandwich & Boards
Apple-Wood Ham & Brie
slow smoked cherry wood ham, triple cream brie, dijon, seasonal jam, arugula & aioli
Southern Style Chicken
crispy house-recipe fried chicken, whipped pimento cheese, Alabama white bbq, coleslaw, quick zucchini dill pickles
Pork & Collards
smoked pork shoulder, applewood smoked ham, white cheddar, aioli, Carolina-style mustard sauce, braised greens
Crispy Cajun Fish
cornmeal fried market fish, remoulade, zucchini pickles, romaine
Vietamese Sticky Shrimp Banh Mi
cornmeal crust,sweet-spicy glaze,slaw Asian-style pickles,mis aioli,cilantro
Chicken Salad Mexicana
roasted jalapeno,lime,cilantro,aioli,shredded lettuce,tomato & chipotle aioli
Cajun Fried Green Tomato Po'Boy
Remoulade, shredded romaine, fresh tomato, red onion, pickles & italian vinaigrette
Grilled Shawarma - Style Chicken
Spiced yogurt marinade, tomato - parsley salad, tzatziki, shredded romaine
Smoked Turkey & Tabbouleh
Apple wood smoked turkey, roasted garlic aioli, classic Palestinian Tabbouleh (cold)
Crispy Chicken Cordon "Lou"
Buttermilk fried chicken, shaved ham,dijon,aioli,melted swiss,10 hour tomatoes,house baguette
Chopped Salads
Three Cheese Chicken Caesar
grilled chicken, lemon, house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan crisps, fried-to-order croutons & romaine
Burnt Ends BBQ Brisket
slow smoked brisket, roasted corn,cheddar,pickled red onion,marinated beans,rostaed jalapeno ranch & pork rinds
Crispy Spiced Orange Shrimp
Broccoli, edamame, wontons & sesame-iner vinaigrette
Loaded Up Cobb
hard cooked eggs, blue cheese, tomato relish, apple wood bacon, red onion, cucumbers, croutons & lemon vinaigrette
Classic italian Antipasta
miced mediteranean olives, salami, shaved parmesan, marinated garbanzo beans, artichoke with red wine vinaigrette
Soup & Starters
Daily Soup or Stew
daily chef inspired soup or stew
Fried Okra
served with hot honey
Chicken Tenders
double breaded all natural chicken
Seasonal Pickle Board
an assorment of locally sourced produce pickled in various flavors
House Meats Board
cherry wood ham, sweet tea turkey, coffee & juniper brined beer, "mop" sauces and arugula salad
Hand Dipped Corn Dog
all natural 1/4 lb beed franks dipped in house-corn batter served with fresh rosemary potato chips
Crew inspired Specials
Cured Italian Meat Sandwich
soppressata, salami, smoked bacon, house ham, olive relish, tomatoes, mariated hot peppers, honey-peperoncini vinaigrette, provolone, aioli & lettuce
Basil Pesto Bruger
1/2 pound angus burger, rosemary focaccia, basil pesto, arugula, gorgonzola, 10 hour tomatoes & blue vinaigrette
Signature Wings
with choice of dipping sauce, celery & carrots (*Kung Pao - contains peanuts)
Mediterranean Lobster Roll
fresh maine lobster, olives, tomato (cold)
Sides
Kids Menu
NA Beverages
Fountain Beverages
Bottle & Can Beverage
Coffee Menu
Hot Coffee
Drip Coffee
classic brewed El Monte coffee
Latte
double shot of The Dream + milk
Cappucino
double shot of The Dream + steamed milk + foam (12oz)
Americano
double shot of The Dream + water
Cortado
double shot of The Dream + equal parts steamed milk (4oz)
Espresso Doppio
double shot of The Dream
Espresso Solo
single shot