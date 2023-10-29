The Break Room Brewing Company - Cleburne Cleburne
Food Menu
STARTERS
Hand battered and fried - just the way you like it! Served with scratch-made spicy ranch.
Hot & fresh tortilla chips with queso - just like your momma used to make.
Hot & fresh tortilla chips with scratch-made salsa.
Sautéed crawfish, crab and shrimp in a white wine cream sauce topped with monterey jack cheese served with garlic bread.
French fries topped with our scratch-made queso & bacon.
Tater tots topped with our scratch-made queso & bacon.
Six, breaded, fried, & totally delicious mozzarella sticks served with your choice of ranch or marinara.
Naked or breaded wings tossed in your choice of BBQ, Mild, Hot, Ghost Pepper, or Reserve Sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Warm pretzels served with our scratch-made queso dip. Amazingly delicious!
Hand-battered and fried jalapeños! Served with our scratch-made ranch for dipping.
Our philly meat grilled with jalapeños & onions thrown on our fries topped with our queso and bacon. AMAZING!!
SALADS
Crisp romaine, bacon, tomatoes, cheese, egg, croutons & your choice of dressing.
Crisp romaine tossed in caesar dressing, topped with croutons, and parmesan cheese.
Crisp romaine, grilled or fried chicken breast, diced tomatoes, cheese, cucumber, bacon, croutons, chopped hard-boiled egg, & your choice of dressing.
Crisp romaine tossed in caesar dressing, topped with croutons, parmesan cheese, & diced grilled chicken.
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in our scratch-made buffalo sauce, bacon, melted swiss, lettuce, & tomato with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Grilled seasoned chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, swiss and honey mustard. Available fried upon request.
Topped with colby jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, & mayo.
Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, & mayo.
Topped with colby jack cheese, fire-roasted hatch green chile, & mayo. Simple. Perfect!
6 slices of thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on TX toast.
A TX spin on the classic made with diced jalapeños, onions, & spicy ranch with classic cheese sauce served on a hoagie bun.
Slow-roasted corned beef topped with sauerkraut, scratch-made Russian sauce & swiss served on sourdough bread.
STEAKS & SEAFOOD
CHOICE. Tender, flavorful, juicy, and cooked to perfection. Comes with your choice of two sides.
CHOICE. Magnificently marbled Ribeye, Grilled to perfection. Comes with your choice of two sides.
7 ounces of Tenderloin sautéed in a cabernet reduction sauce with sliced mushrooms. Served on a bed of mashed potatoes.
6 Jumbo shrimp on a skewer. Choice of grilled, fried, or blackened.
Your choice of grilled or blackened skin on Rainbow Trout set on a bed of Jasmine rice and served with our sautéed veggies.
8oz. piece of Norwegian Salmon marinated and grilled. Placed on a bed of Jasmine rice paired with sautéed veggies. Comes with our whole-grain mustard sauce.
ENTREES
Different but a favorite. Scratch-made beef & pork meatloaf topped with a chipotle cabernet reduction sauce served with your choice of two sides. A little spicy. Definitely not your momma's meatloaf.
8 jumbo shrimp sautéed in a lemon butter white wine sauce tossed with angel hair pasta, onions, tomatoes, and a touch of red pepper.
Tender bone-in pork chops topped with a brown sugar bourbon glaze served with your choice of two sides.
Tender chicken breast, topped with mushrooms, & a scratch-made savory marsala wine sauce served with angel hair pasta & garlic mashed potatoes.
Hand-breaded chicken strips served with your choice of one side.
Hand-breaded cube steak served with gravy, TX toast and your choice of two sides.
Hand-breaded tender chicken breast served with gravy, TX toast and your choice of two sides.
3 street tacos with fresh-baked corn tortillas topped with carne asada, fresh diced onions, cilantro, lime, and scratch-made salsa.
A generous portion of fried catfish served with one side & our scratch-made tartar sauce.
A half portion of fried catfish served with one side & our scratch-made tartar sauce.
SIDES
topped with colby jack, bacon, and chives.
topped with butter, sour cream, colby jack, bacon, and chives.