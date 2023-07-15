The Breakfast Club - Royal Oak 29110 Woodward Avenue
[The Breakfast Club]
Starters & Sides
Strawberry Yogurt Parfait
with honey Granola, fruit
Sweet Potato Puffs for 2
Loaded with melted cheese , bacon , onions, and sour cream
Jumbo cinnamon roll
Lemon cream cheese icing
Tomato panzo
Bacon
Links
Turkey Sausage Patties
Corned Beef Hash
Loaded Hash
Cheddar, peppers, onions
Hash Brown
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
Gravy
Hollandaise
Full Order Biscuit & Gravy
Half Order Biscuit & Gravy
Fruit Cup
Toast
Cup of Oatmeal
Grits
Toast
Ham
Healthy Start
Breakfast Sandwhiches
Regular Breakfast
Breakfast Bowls
Seafood Bowl
Eggs scrambled with smoke salmon, lobster, crab with newberg sauce over diced potato
Tex Mex Bowl
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, cheese onion, peppers,over diced potato
Mediterranean Bowl
Eggs scrambled with fresh spinach, artichokes, tomatoes, feta, over diced potato
Kelly's Bowl
Eggs scrambled with spinach, bacon, gruyere cheese over diced potato
Meat Lover Bowl
Eggs scrambled with bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar, over diced potato
South of Texas
Breakfst Enchiladas
Corn tortillas stuffed with eggs, chorizo,peppers,onions, cheddar, topped with ranchero, sour cream,avocado, side of diced potatos
Breakfast Quesadilla
Eggs, chorizo, peppers,onions, cheese in grilled flour tortilla,served with spicy diced potatoes, housemade salsa, sour cream
Specialties
French Crepes
Custard, fresh seasonal berries, sabayon sauce, raspberry sauce
Eggs FLorentine
Scrambled eggs with spinach stacked on english muffin toast (2) turkey sausage and hollandaise
Southern Breakfast
Fresh Biscuit and gravy, two eggs , hash brown, fruit
Irish Morn
Corned Beef hash, scrambled dijon eggs with parmesan, fruit or toast
Fresh salmon & spinach eggs bene
Carbonara eggs bowl
Summer garden vegetable omelette
Peach cobbler french toast
Breakfast Combo
God father Omelet
Holy Guacamole Omelette
Lobster Shrimp and Crab Omelette
Healthy Combo
Breakfast Benedicts
Classic Eggs Benedicts
On english muffin toast, canadian bacon, 2 easy poached eggs, hollandaise, tomato panzanella
Smoked Salmon Benedicts
Capers, onions, poached eggs topped with hollandaise, and tomato panzanella
Healthy Benedicts
Portobella mushroom, spanich, grilled tomato, 2 poached eggs, pesto hollandaise
Crab Cake Benedicts
English muffin toast, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise and tomato panzanella
Skillet Omelets
Smoke Salmon Omlete
with capers, cream cheese and hash brown
Penny's Favorite Omelet
Egg whites, black olives, tomatoes, spanich, cheddar, topped with avocado, pico de gallo, served with tomato slices
Farmers Connors Country Omelet
with sausage, onions, cheddar,hash brown, sausage gravy
West Omelet
Diced ham, green and red peppers, onion, chedder and served with hash brown
Meat Lover Omelet
Bacon, ham, sausage, served with hash brown
California Omelet
Bacon, tomato, cheddar , avocado and served with hash brown
Veggie Omelet
With mushroom, tomatoes, spinach, onions, jack cheese, served with hash brown
Portabella Mushroom Omelet
Green onion, creem cheese, served with hash brown
Spinach Tomato Feta Omelete
Waffles & French Toast
Creme Brulee French Toast
Custard oven baked incredible french toast, topped with saboyan sauce and caramel sauce
Banana Caramel FT
Hand-Rolled FT
Typical french toast, served with a side of fruit
Fresh Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast
French toast stuffed with strawberry cream cheese and fresh strawberries served with side of fruit
Oven Bake FT
Towering french toast baked with raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and thick streusel topping
Malted Belgian Waffles
with bacon or sausage
Pancakes
Salted Caramel Pecan Pancakes
The Purist Buttermilk Pancake
Strawberry whipped Cream Rolled Pancakes
Blueberry Granola Pancakes
Multi Grain Blueberry Pancake
Single Pancake
Chocolate Chips Pancake
Single Chocolate Chip Pancake
Single Bluberry Granola Pancake
Fresh Garden Salads
Traverse City Salad
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, cherries, candied almonds, bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette,
Chopped Cobb
Chopped romaine, eggs, chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, black olives, tomatoes, bacon , choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
House made Chicken Salad
on spring mix, surrounded by fruit
Breakfast Club House Salad
Romaine, grilled onions and red peppers, candied pecans feta, balsamic vinaigrette,
Dinner Salad
Quesadillas
Lobster Quesadilla
Lobstster with avocado, tomato, green onions, melted jack cheese,
California Quesadilla
with bacon, tomato, caramelized red onion, avocado and cheddar
Chicken Quesadilla
with apple, cheddar and bacon
Veggie Quesadilla
With Mushroom, spring onion, tomatoes, spinach and mixed cheese
Hot Grilled Sandwiches
Reuben
Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on rye
California Melt
Chicken breast topped with artichokes, red peppers, cajun aioli, gruyere on a hoagie
Coastal Chicken Club
Chicken Breast , tomato, avocado, lettus, american cheese, choice of bread
Crabcake Melt
Crabcakes open faced with melted swiss cheese
Kid's Korner
Kids Cheese Omelet
Served with choice of meat or fruit
Lucky Charm Pancakes
Served with choice of meat or fruit
Kids Buttermilk Pancake
Served with choice of meat or fruit
1 Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast
Kid's Chocolate Chip Waffles
Served with choice of meat or fruit
Kid's French Toast
Served with choice of meat or fruit
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Served with choice of meat or fruit
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Served with choice of meat or fruit
Beverage
Online Menu
