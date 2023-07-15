[The Breakfast Club]

SOUP

Soup of the Day

Lobster Bisque (CUP)

$5.25

Lobster Bisque (BOWL)

$7.95

Starters & Sides

Strawberry Yogurt Parfait

$7.95

with honey Granola, fruit

Sweet Potato Puffs for 2

Loaded with melted cheese , bacon , onions, and sour cream

Jumbo cinnamon roll

$4.25

Lemon cream cheese icing

Tomato panzo

$4.25

Bacon

$4.95

Links

$4.95

Turkey Sausage Patties

$4.95

Corned Beef Hash

$9.95

Loaded Hash

$4.95

Cheddar, peppers, onions

Hash Brown

$3.50

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.50

Gravy

$2.00

Hollandaise

$2.00

Full Order Biscuit & Gravy

$5.95

Half Order Biscuit & Gravy

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Cup of Oatmeal

$3.00

Grits

$3.50

Toast

$3.00

Ham

$4.95

Healthy Start

Healthy Start

$10.95

Cup of steel cut oatmeal, Turkey sausage, fruit

Mini Spini egg White Omelet

$10.95

with spanich, mushroom, gruyere, patties and fruits

Fresh Fruit Plate

$9.95

with yogurt dipping sauce

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$6.95

Candied almonds, brown sugar, and cherries on side

Breakfast Sandwhiches

Open Face Monterey Breakfast

$10.95

Eggs, avocado,bacon jam, tomato, cheddar, whole grain Honey mustard on a hoagie

The Breakfast Club Wrap

$10.95

Honey wheat lawash, eggs, cheddar, onion, bacon,sausage, hash brows

The Fluffy

$8.95

Croissant with eggs, cheddar and bacon

Regular Breakfast

Two Eggs Your Way

$9.95

choice of egg, side of hash browns, toast and fruit

The Big Breakfast

$12.50

Three eggs, choice of meat, hash browns, toast and fruit

Big Breakfast (2 eggs)

$11.50

Eggs, Meat, Toast, Fruit

$10.95

Breakfast Bowls

Seafood Bowl

$14.50

Eggs scrambled with smoke salmon, lobster, crab with newberg sauce over diced potato

Tex Mex Bowl

$12.95

Eggs scrambled with chorizo, cheese onion, peppers,over diced potato

Mediterranean Bowl

$10.95

Eggs scrambled with fresh spinach, artichokes, tomatoes, feta, over diced potato

Kelly's Bowl

$11.95

Eggs scrambled with spinach, bacon, gruyere cheese over diced potato

Meat Lover Bowl

$12.95

Eggs scrambled with bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar, over diced potato

South of Texas

Breakfst Enchiladas

$12.50

Corn tortillas stuffed with eggs, chorizo,peppers,onions, cheddar, topped with ranchero, sour cream,avocado, side of diced potatos

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.50

Eggs, chorizo, peppers,onions, cheese in grilled flour tortilla,served with spicy diced potatoes, housemade salsa, sour cream

Specialties

French Crepes

$10.95

Custard, fresh seasonal berries, sabayon sauce, raspberry sauce

Eggs FLorentine

$11.95

Scrambled eggs with spinach stacked on english muffin toast (2) turkey sausage and hollandaise

Southern Breakfast

$11.95

Fresh Biscuit and gravy, two eggs , hash brown, fruit

Irish Morn

$12.95

Corned Beef hash, scrambled dijon eggs with parmesan, fruit or toast

Fresh salmon & spinach eggs bene

$16.50

Carbonara eggs bowl

$15.50

Summer garden vegetable omelette

$14.50

Peach cobbler french toast

$13.50

Breakfast Combo

$16.50

God father Omelet

$14.50

Holy Guacamole Omelette

$14.95

Lobster Shrimp and Crab Omelette

$16.95

Healthy Combo

$15.50

Breakfast Benedicts

Classic Eggs Benedicts

$11.95

On english muffin toast, canadian bacon, 2 easy poached eggs, hollandaise, tomato panzanella

Smoked Salmon Benedicts

$13.95

Capers, onions, poached eggs topped with hollandaise, and tomato panzanella

Healthy Benedicts

$11.95

Portobella mushroom, spanich, grilled tomato, 2 poached eggs, pesto hollandaise

Crab Cake Benedicts

$13.95

English muffin toast, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise and tomato panzanella

Skillet Omelets

Smoke Salmon Omlete

$13.95

with capers, cream cheese and hash brown

Penny's Favorite Omelet

$11.95

Egg whites, black olives, tomatoes, spanich, cheddar, topped with avocado, pico de gallo, served with tomato slices

Farmers Connors Country Omelet

$11.95

with sausage, onions, cheddar,hash brown, sausage gravy

West Omelet

$11.95

Diced ham, green and red peppers, onion, chedder and served with hash brown

Meat Lover Omelet

$12.95

Bacon, ham, sausage, served with hash brown

California Omelet

$11.95

Bacon, tomato, cheddar , avocado and served with hash brown

Veggie Omelet

$11.50

With mushroom, tomatoes, spinach, onions, jack cheese, served with hash brown

Portabella Mushroom Omelet

$11.95

Green onion, creem cheese, served with hash brown

Spinach Tomato Feta Omelete

$11.95

Waffles & French Toast

Creme Brulee French Toast

$11.95

Custard oven baked incredible french toast, topped with saboyan sauce and caramel sauce

Banana Caramel FT

$10.95

Hand-Rolled FT

$10.95

Typical french toast, served with a side of fruit

Fresh Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast

$11.95

French toast stuffed with strawberry cream cheese and fresh strawberries served with side of fruit

Oven Bake FT

$11.95

Towering french toast baked with raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and thick streusel topping

Malted Belgian Waffles

$11.95

with bacon or sausage

Pancakes

Salted Caramel Pecan Pancakes

$11.95

The Purist Buttermilk Pancake

$10.95

Strawberry whipped Cream Rolled Pancakes

$11.95

Blueberry Granola Pancakes

$11.95

Multi Grain Blueberry Pancake

$11.95

Single Pancake

$5.50

Chocolate Chips Pancake

$12.95

Single Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.50

Single Bluberry Granola Pancake

$6.50

Fresh Garden Salads

Traverse City Salad

$11.95

Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, cherries, candied almonds, bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette,

Chopped Cobb

$12.95

Chopped romaine, eggs, chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, black olives, tomatoes, bacon , choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

House made Chicken Salad

$11.50

on spring mix, surrounded by fruit

Breakfast Club House Salad

$11.50

Romaine, grilled onions and red peppers, candied pecans feta, balsamic vinaigrette,

Dinner Salad

$6.00

Quesadillas

Lobster Quesadilla

$13.95

Lobstster with avocado, tomato, green onions, melted jack cheese,

California Quesadilla

$11.95

with bacon, tomato, caramelized red onion, avocado and cheddar

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

with apple, cheddar and bacon

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.95

With Mushroom, spring onion, tomatoes, spinach and mixed cheese

Hot Grilled Sandwiches

Reuben

$12.95

Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on rye

California Melt

$11.50

Chicken breast topped with artichokes, red peppers, cajun aioli, gruyere on a hoagie

Coastal Chicken Club

$11.50

Chicken Breast , tomato, avocado, lettus, american cheese, choice of bread

Crabcake Melt

$13.50

Crabcakes open faced with melted swiss cheese

Kid's Korner

Kids Cheese Omelet

$7.00

Served with choice of meat or fruit

Lucky Charm Pancakes

$7.00

Served with choice of meat or fruit

Kids Buttermilk Pancake

$7.00

Served with choice of meat or fruit

1 Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

$7.00

Kid's Chocolate Chip Waffles

$7.00

Served with choice of meat or fruit

Kid's French Toast

$7.00

Served with choice of meat or fruit

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with choice of meat or fruit

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Served with choice of meat or fruit

Beverage

Coffee

$3.00

Medium roast house blend or decaffeinated

Soft Drinks

$2.75

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.50

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Blackberry Ice Tea

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chai Latte

$3.50

Milk

$2.25

Iced tea

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

