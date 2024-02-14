Breakfast Nook
Sandwiches
- Egg & Cheese$4.25
Eggs & American Cheese
- Healthy Choice$7.99
Egg whites, turkey bacon, avocado & spinach
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$2.99
Plain bagel & veggie, plain cream cheese
- Bacon. Egg & Cheese$6.50
Egg, bacon, American cheese
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese$6.79
Egg, sausage, American cheese
- Pesto Grilled Cheese$8.29
Tomato pesto, cheese, arugula
Cold Sandwiches
Toasts
Acai Bowls
Oatmeal Bowls
Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.29
Romaine, grilled chicken, parm, croutons, tomato, Caesar dressing
- Cobb Salad$12.29
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, blue cheese, egg, onions, tomato, avocado, Italian dressing
- Apple Walnut Salad$12.29
Mixed greens apple slices, cran-raisins, walnuts, onions, feta, raspberry vinaigrette
Breakfast Nook Location and Ordering Hours
(518) 390-8384
Open now • Closes at 3PM