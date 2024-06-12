The Breakroom 4131 S Shingle Rd
Main Menu
STARTERS
- BEER CHEESE AND PRETZELS
Warm soft pretzels served with beer cheese for dippin'$14.00
- CHIPS AND SALSA
House fried white corn tortillas with freshly made salsa$7.00
- WINGS YOUR WAY
Bone-in or Boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce$14.00
- ONION RINGS
Crispy beer battered onion rings$10.00
- MAC BITES
Breaded and fried mac 'n' cheese$9.00
- LOADED CHILI TOTS
Tots topped with house made turkey chili, shredded cheese and sour cream$14.00
- BACON CHEESE FRIES
Fries topped with beer cheese, shredded cheese and fresh cooked bacon$11.00
- GARLIC FRIES
Fries tossed in freshly minced garlic, house made garlic oil, parmesan cheese and parsley$10.00
- TOTS BASKET$8.00
- FRIES BASKET$7.00
- CURLY FRIES BASKET$7.00
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.00
SALADS
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Diced apples, celery, carrots and romaine tossed in ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Topped with crispy buffalo chicken and bleu cheese crumbles$17.00
- APPLE BALSAMIC
Spring mix tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, toasted almonds, dried cranberries and goat cheese. Topped with sliced apple$14.50
- THE BILLIARD SALAD
Spring mix tossed with ranch, shredded cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and topped with crispy fried onions. Drizzled with BBQ sauce$15.00
- COBB SALAD
Turkey, ham, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, olives, bleu cheese crumbles and a boiled egg over romaine$17.00
- CAESAR SALAD
Chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, parm and croutons$14.00
- HOUSE SALAD
Spring mix topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, red onion and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing$13.00
- 1/2 HOUSE$6.50
- 1/2 CAESAR$6.50
- FIESTA SALAD$17.00
SOUP AND FRIENDS
- SOUP
House made soup. Prices vary$6.50
- TURKEY CHILI
House made turkey chili topped with shredded cheese, sour cream and corn chips$8.00
- MAC 'N' CHEESE
Cavatappi pasta in a house made cheese blend. Topped with bread crumbs and parm$8.00
- MEGA MAC
Our awesome house mac topped with crispy buffalo chicken and bleu cheese crumbles$17.00
BURGERS
- THE PACMAN
Traditional cheeseburger with lettuce, pickles, onions, tomatoes and american cheese$16.00
- THE RACKER
Grilled pineapple rings, bacon, jalapenos and pepperjack cheese$17.00
- THE BLEU CUE
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy fried onions and melted bleu cheese$17.00
- THE CLOCKOUT
Sauteed mushrooms tossed in fresh herbs melted Swiss cheese$16.00
- THE BIG BUCKIN' BURGER
Western style cheeseburger topped with bbq sauce, bacon, onion rings and cheddar cheese$17.00
- THE BLACK BEAN
Black bean patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and avocado$15.00
- THE BILLIARD BURGER$17.00
- THE BREAKROOM$17.00
SANDOS
- THE TROPHY
Shaved pastrami with melted Swiss, sauerkraut and 1000 island on toasted rye$17.00
- COOL KIDS CLUB
Turkey, ham and bacon with lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli on sourdough$17.00
- CHICKEN BACON RANCH PANINI
Sliced chicken breast and bacon smothered in shredded cheese and ranch all pressed on a french roll$17.00
- PESTO CHICKEN PANINI
Sliced chicken breast smothers with mozzarella cheese, pesto, tomato, red onion and garlic aioli all pressed on a french roll$17.00
- FRENCH DIP
Thinly sliced roast beef and melted swiss served on a toasted French roll. Served with au jus for dippin'$17.00
- FISH SANDO
Beer battered cod topped with American cheese, house made slaw and tartar sauce served on a toasted bun$16.00
- PULLED PORK
House braised pork smothered in bbq sauce. Topped with chipotle slaw ands crispy fried onions. Served on a toasted bun$15.00
- B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce and tomato snuggled in between toasted sourdough with mayo$14.50
- ADULT GRILLED CHEESE$14.00