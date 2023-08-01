The Brew Box - WF Central
Food
Breakfast
Brew Box Plate
2 Eggs to order (over-easy, fried, scrambled), 2 slices of bacon or sausage patty with choice of grits or hash browns, choice of housemade buttermilk biscuit, english muffin or Levain Toast, choice of 12oz drip coffee or 12oz hot tea
Breakfast Sandwich
Local Bacon/Sausage, farm egg and cheese on Michael's English Muffin, housemade biscuit or Boulted Lavain Toast
Buttermilk Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Homemade buttermilk Biscuit with Gravy
Waffles
Belgian Style Waffles
Avocado Toast
Griddled Boulted Bread, smashed avocado, za'atar, chili flake
Breakfast Sides
Lunch
Smash Burger
Quarter Pound Smash Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Profound Sauce
Smokehouse Burger
Quarter Pound Smash Patty, Crispy Onions, Smoked Chedder, Bacon, BBQ Sauce
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Fried - choice of sauce (carolina hot honey, cheerwine BBQ, ginger teriaki), lettuce, tomato, red onion
Tatchos
Housemade Tortilla Chips or Tater Tots, pickled jalepeños, tomatoes, queso, scallions, sour cream