Beverages

Mimosas

Traditional Mimosa

$10.00

Champagne and orange juice

Strawberry Mimosa

$10.00

Champagne and strawberry orange juice

Mermaid Mimosa

$10.00

Champagne, Midori, Blue Curacao, and pineapple juice

Apple Cider Mimosa

$10.00

Champagne and apple cider with cinnamon sugar rim

Poinsettia Mimosa

$10.00

Champagne and cranberry juice

Grapefruit Mimosa

$10.00

Champagne and ruby red grapefruit juice

Tropical Mimosa

$10.00

Champagne, pineapple and orange juice, and Malibu Rum

Manmosa

$10.00

Beer and orange juice

Mimosa Flight

$18.95

Can't choose? That's okay, choose four!

Bloody Mary's

Traditional Bloody Mary

$10.00

Zing Zang and Vodka

Spicy Siracha Bloody Mary

$11.00

Zing Zang, spicy siracha, and Vodka

Breakfast Bloody Mary

$14.00

Zing Zang, Vodka topped with bacon and hard-boiled eggs

The Broken Yolk Mary

$17.00

Zing Zang and Vodka topped with the kitchen sink

Bacon Mary

$10.00

Cajun Mary

$10.00

BLT Bloody Mary

$14.00

Zing Zang and Vodka topped with a BLT

Chicken and Waffle Bloody Mary

$14.00

Zing Zang and Vodka topped with chicken and waffles

Bloody Mary Flight

$18.95

Bacon Mary, Cajun Mary, Spicy Mary, and Traditional

Cocktails

Baileys & Coffee

$10.00

Baileys Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Salted Caramel Mudslide

$12.00

Kahlua, Baileys, and caramel sauce served with a sugar rim

Spiked Capp

$8.00

Original cappuccino and cinnamon liquor

Adult Ice Coffee

$12.00

Ice coffee with Baileys and Kahlua

The Yolk Mason Jar

$16.00

Malibu, Vodka, pineapple juice, and Grenadine

Jelly Donut Shot

$8.00

Strawberry Pucker's and Baileys with a jelly sugar rim

French Toast Shot

$8.00

Baileys, Butterscotch Schnapps. And cinnamon liquor

Pancake Shot

$8.00

Butterscotch Schnapps and orange juice topped with maple bacon

Vodka Flight

$18.95

Dirty Shirley, Screwdriver, Blue Lagoon, and White Russian

Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Wine & Champagne

Merlot

Chardonnay

Cabernet

Champagne

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottomless Coffee

$2.95

Bottomless Soda

$3.95

Flavoured Coffee

$3.95

Frappes

$5.99

Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and OREO

Freakshake

$16.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Hot Tea

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.95

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Large Juice

$3.50

Large Milk

$3.95

Milkshake Flight

$19.95

Root Beer Floats

$5.99

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Small Juice

$2.50

Small Milk

$2.95

Smoothies

$5.99

Choice of 2. Strawberry, banana, kale, spinach, blueberry, and pineapple

Tap Water

Specialty Freakshake

$19.95

Cappuchino

$4.95

Virgin iced coffee flight

$12.95

Specialty Drinks

Cider Vodka Drink

$12.00

Apple Pie Martini

$14.00

Pumpkin Mudslide

$14.00

Drunk Pumpkin

$14.00

Vanilla Apple Mimosa

$12.00

Pumpkin Martini

$14.00

Mimosa Tower

$65.00

Sangria Pitcher

$45.00

Refresher Flight

$19.95

Sangria Flight

$17.95

Coffee Flight

$16.95

Adult Coffee Flight

$19.95

Breakfast

Good Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.95

Sirloin steak breaded and deep-fried served with two eggs topped with a choice of sausage or brown gravy

Homemade Hash and Eggs

$16.95

Served with two eggs

Ribeye and Eggs

$18.95

Ribeye steak served with three eggs

Single Egg

$5.95

Two Eggs

$6.95

Big Breakfast Specialties

Chicken and Biscuits

$14.95

Two eggs any style, breaded chicken deep-fried and layered between buttermilk biscuits topped with homemade sausage gravy

Country Breakfast

$14.95

Three eggs any style, biscuit, and sausage patties topped with homemade sausage gravy

Dublin Breakfast

$14.95

Sliced corn beef served with two eggs

Italian Breakfast

$14.95

Italian sausage served with two eggs

Mexican Breakfast

$14.95

Chorizo sausage served with two eggs

Polish Breakfast

$14.95

Kielbasa served with two eggs

Portuguese Breakfast

$14.95

Linguica served with two eggs

The Broken Yolk Breakfast

$16.95

Three eggs any style, three bacon, three sausages, a piece of ham, home fries, baked beans, and a biscuit all served in a skillet

Omelettes

The Bomblette OML

$12.95

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, shaved steak, and American cheese

The Buffalo OML

$12.95

Buffalo grilled chicken, tomatoes, and spinach topped with bleu cheese crumble

The Ireland OML

$12.95

Homemade hash, onions, and Swiss cheese

El Fuego OML

$12.95

Chorizo sausage, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, and salsa topped with sriracha

The Dutch OML

$9.95

Kielbasa, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese

The Fiesta OML

$12.95

Green peppers, onions, jalapeños, chicken, salsa, and Cheddar cheese

The Cali OML

$12.95

Bacon, tomatoes, avocado, and Cheddar cheese

The Western OML

$10.95

Green peppers, onions, ham, and American cheese

The Rancher OML

$12.95

Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, sausage, home fries, and Cheddar cheese

The Country OML

$12.95

Ham, sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and American cheese topped with homemade sausage gravy

The Greek OML

$10.95

Spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese

The Meat Lovers OML

$12.95

Ham, sausage, bacon, with American cheese

The Farm OML

$12.95

Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, asparagus, and American cheese

Build Your Own Omelette

$6.95

Start with a cheese omelette

Benedicts

Cali Benedict

$14.95

Tomatoes, avocado, and bacon

Country Benedict

$14.95

Sausage patty topped with sausage gravy over a biscuit

Crab Cake Oscar Benedict

$14.95

Asparagus and crab cake

Florentine Benedict

$10.95

Sautéed spinach, grilled tomato

Irish Benedict

$14.95

Homemade hash

Mexican Bendict

$14.95

Guacamole, chorizo sausage topped with jalapeño hollandaise sauce

Steak & Cheese Benedict

$14.95

Shaved steak and American cheese

Traditional Benedict

$10.95

Ham

Veggie Benedict

$11.95

Asparagus, spinach, and tomato

Waffle Benedict

$14.95

A waffle, chicken fingers

Healthy Corner

Power Food Omelette

$14.95

Egg whites, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, kale, broccoli, asparagus, avocado, and goat cheese, served with a fruit cup and multigrain toast

Loaded Oatmeal

$10.95

A bowl of oatmeal topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, walnuts, and raisins

Wellness Wrap

$10.95

Egg whites, tomatoes, spinach, kale, and goat cheese, on a wheat wrap served with a fruit cup

Banana Split Parfait

$9.95

Vanilla yogurt in between a banana topped with fresh granola and fresh fruit

Breakfast Toast

$10.95

Served with a fruit cup and choice of peanut butter and banana, or avocado and two hard boiled eggs*, or original hummus tomato avocado sunny eggs*

Plain Oatmeal

$5.95

Breakfast Craves

BLTE

$10.95

Two eggs, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on your choice of toast and choice of a side

Breakfast Club

$12.95

Two eggs with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of sausage, bacon, ham on your choice of toast. Served with your choice of a side

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.95

Cheddar cheese, tater tots, and bacon on a flour tortilla topped with one sunny egg

Breakfast Reuben

$12.95

Two eggs topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, sliced corn beef, and thousand island dressing on a toasted English. Served with your choice of a side

Buffalo Chicken and Waffles

$14.95

Four buffalo chicken tenders served on a waffle

California Burrito

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, and home fries on your choice of plain or wheat wrap. Served with your choice of a side

Chorizo Burrito

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, Cheddar cheese, red onions, jalapeños, refried beans, salsa, and home fries on your choice of plain or wheat wrap. Served with your choice of a side

Country Skillet

$14.95

Tater tots mixed with ham, peppers, and onions topped with Cheddar cheese, sausage gravy, and two sunny eggs with your choice of toast

Dublin Skillet

$14.95

Tater tots, homemade hash, onions, and Swiss cheese topped with hollandaise sauce, two scrambled eggs, and your choice of toast

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

Two tortillas topped with refried beans, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and two sunny eggs

Plain Chicken & Waffles

$14.95

Ranchero Skillet

$14.95

Tater tots, chorizo sausage, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, avocados topped with jalapeño hollandaise, two sunny eggs, and your choice of toast

The Yolk Sandwich

$14.95

4 eggs, American cheese, bacon, sausage, ham, and home fries on our house roll

Traditional Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Two eggs with cheese; your choice of meat on an English or bagel served with choice of side

Sides

Almond milk

$1.00

Special Fruit Cup

$5.25

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.25

Homemade Muffin

$3.25

Sausage Biscuit and Gravy

$5.75

Homemade Hash

$5.25

Chorizo Sausage

$4.75

Italian Sausage

$4.50

Linguica

$4.75

Kielbasa

$4.75

Ham

$4.50

Bacon

$4.25

Patty

$4.25

Sausage Link

$4.25

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.75

Bagel

$3.25

English Muffin

$2.25

Toast

$1.75

Sliced Avocado

$3.25

Sliced Tomato

$2.00

Beans

$3.50

Loaded Tater Tots

$6.95

Loaded Home Fries

$6.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Home Fries

$3.95

Side Sauce

$0.75

one egg

$1.50

Two eggs

$3.00

Kids Corner

Kids Monster Plate

$6.95

One egg any style, tater tots with your choice of bacon or sausage and one pancake

Kids Monkey Cake

$5.95

A single pancake topped with blueberries and chocolate chips

Kids Breakfast

$5.95

One egg any style, tater tots, and choice of toast

Sweets and Treats

Make it a Combo

$4.95

Captain Crunch French (2)

$8.95

Single Captain Crunch French

$6.95

Short Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes (2)

$8.95

Single Cinnamon Swirl

$6.95

Short Cookies Cream Pancakes (2)

$8.95

Single Cookies and Cream Pan

$6.95

Fruity Pebble Pan (2)

$8.95

Single Fruity Pebble Pancake

$6.95

Reese Cake (2)

$8.95

Single Reesecake

$6.95

Single Banana Fosters French

$6.95

Short Banana Walnut Pancakes (2)

$8.95

Single Banana Pancake

$6.95

Short Banana Fosters French (2)

$8.95

Single Pancakes

$3.99

Short Stack French Toast

$6.50

Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo

$13.90

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$8.95

Churro Combo

$15.90

Churro

$10.95

Full Captain Crunch Combo

$15.90

Full Captain Crunch French Toast

$10.95

S'mores Combo

$17.90

French toast dipped in crushed graham crackers stuffed with marshmallow fluff and Hershey's chocolate

S'mores

$12.95

French toast dipped in crushed graham crackers stuffed with marshmallow fluff and Hershey's chocolate

Full Reese's Cake Combo

$15.90

Peanut butter chocolate chip filled pancakes topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce

Full Reese's Cake Pancake

$10.95

Peanut butter chocolate chip filled pancakes topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce

Full Cookies and Cream Combo

$15.90

Oreo cookie filled pancakes topped with icing

Full Cookies and Cream Pancake

$10.95

Oreo cookie filled pancakes topped with icing

Full Fruity Pebbles Combo

$15.90

Topped with frosting & fruit

Full Fruity Pebbles Pancake

$10.95

Topped with frosting & fruit

Full Banana Walnut Pancakes Combo

$15.90

Full Banana Walnut Pancake

$10.95

Stuffed French Toast Combo

$15.90

A cheesecake filling with your choice of strawberries or blueberries

Stuffed French Toast

$10.95

A cheesecake filling with your choice of strawberries or blueberries

Full Bananas Foster Combo

$15.90

Full Bananas Foster French Toast

$10.95

Tres Carne Pancakes Combo

$15.90

Bacon, ham, sausage, and Cheddar filled pancake topped with cinnamon butter

Tres Carne Pancakes

$10.95

Bacon, ham, sausage, and Cheddar filled pancake topped with cinnamon butter

Full Cinnamon Swirl Combo

$15.90

Full Cinnamon Swirl Pancake

$10.95

Full French Toast Combo

$8.94

Single

Single French Toast

$3.99

Single

Full Stack (3) Pancakes Combo

$12.45

Short Stack (2) Pancakes Combo

$11.45

Full Stack (3) Pancakes

$7.50

Short Stack (2) Pancakes

$6.50

Full French Toast

$7.50

Waffles

Classic Belgian Waffle

$8.95

Classic Belgian Combo Waffle

$13.90

Nutella Waffle

$10.95

Topped with strawberries

Nutella Combo Waffle

$15.90

Topped with strawberries

Fruity Pebbles Waffles

$10.95

Topped with frosting

Fruity Pebbles Waffles Combo

$15.90

Topped with frosting

Blueberry Crunch Waffle

$10.95

Topped with vanilla yogurt, blueberries, and granola

Blueberry Crunch Combo Waffle

$15.90

Topped with vanilla yogurt, blueberries, and granola

Fluffernutter Waffle

$10.95

A waffle stuffed with peanut butter and fluff topped with bananas and strawberries

Fluffernutter Combo Waffle

$15.90

A waffle stuffed with peanut butter and fluff topped with bananas and strawberries

MODS

OPPS ADD FRUIT

$1.00

Makes Fruit Special

$1.50

DONT MAKE

TICKET A

TICKET B

TICKET C

OPPS ADD MEAT

$2.00

NO MAKE

OOPS ADD CHEESE

$1.00

Breakfast Specials

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pancakes

$12.95

Bacon Cornbread Benedict

$14.95

pumpkin waffle

$10.95

Strawberry Creme Pound Cake French Toast

$12.95

Queen Omelette

$14.95

Monster Burrito

$16.95

Breakfast Bread Bowl

$14.95

Cinnamon Swirl Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.95

Cookie Dough Waffle

$10.95

Banana Nutella French Toast

$10.95

Todays omelette

$10.95

Cookie Monster Pancakes

$12.95

Loaded Nutella Waffle

$12.95

Peach Foster French Toat

$10.95

Pumpkin Stuffed French

$10.95

Bacon Grilled Cheese Benedict

$14.95

Hawaiin Omelette

$12.95

French Toast Blast

$10.95

Linguiça Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

Veggie Skillet

$14.95

Linguica Oml

$12.95

Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast

$10.95

Lunch

Starters

Buffalo Chicken App

$9.95

Poutine Fries

$8.95

Smothered in brown gravy and Cheddar cheese curds

Tater Tot Nachos

$12.95

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, bacon, and Cheddar cheese

Quesadilla

$10.95

Cheddar cheese, green peppers, and onions

Loaded Fries

$8.95

Topped with Cheddar cheese and bacon bits

Buffalo Chicken Bites

$9.95

Served with bleu cheese, celery, and carrot sticks

Chicken finger App

$8.95

Soups and Salads

Cup Soup

$5.95

Bowl Soup

$7.95

Cup Chowder

$6.95

Thurs & Fri only

Bowl Chowder

$8.95

Thurs & Fri only

House Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed in caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

$10.95

A wedge of iceberg lettuce, on top of a balsamic drizzled plate, topped with bleu cheese crumble, bacon bits, and tomatoes topped with bleu cheese

Juicy Burgers

Typical Cheeseburger

$12.95

Black Angus beef with your choice of cheese

Chorizo Burger

$14.95

Black Angus beef with sliced chorizo sausage and bleu cheese crumble

Chicken Caesar BLT

$14.95

Grilled chicken, caesar dressing, bacon, on brioche. (No onion)

Hawaiian Chicken Burger

$14.95

Grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with pineapples and Cheddar cheese

The Hangover

$16.95

Black Angus beef with bacon, Cheddar cheese, a sunny-side up egg, and onion rings

Cali Chicken Burger

$14.95

Grilled chicken topped with guacamole, bacon mayonnaise, and Cheddar cheese (no onion)

Cajun Chicken Burger

$12.95

Cajun seasoned chicken topped with coleslaw

Chipotle Chicken Burger

$14.95

Grilled chicken topped with avocado, Swiss cheese, and chipotle mayonnaise

Wrap It Up

Turkey BLT

$12.95

Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayonnaise

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, Cheddar, ranch, and chipotle aioli

Chicken Finger BLT

$12.95

Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayonnaise

Buffalo Chicken

$12.95

Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and bleu cheese

Steak Bomb

$14.95

Shaved steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese

Veggie Explosion

$12.95

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, and broccoli and your choice of cheese

California Tuna

$12.95

Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, and mayonnaise

Greek Salad Wrap

$12.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion, and feta tossed in Greek dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken tossed in caesar dressing

Cheese It Up

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Patty Melt

$12.95

Black Angus beef with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Turkey Melt

$14.95

Turkey, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, and bacon on grilled sourdough

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Fresh roasted turkey with lettuce and mayonnaise

Cucumber Sandwich

$10.95

Cucumbers, tomatoes, and avocados

Tuna Salad

$10.95

Tuna salad with lettuce

Caprese Sandwich

$14.95

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, and chicken on a grilled brioche bun

Triple Decker

$14.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayonnaise. Your choice of BLT, turkey, ham and cheese, cheeseburger or grilled/fried chicken

BLT

$8.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise

Reuben

$14.95

Sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye

Haddock Sandwich

$12.95

Fried haddock with lettuce and tartar sauce on a grilled brioche bun

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Chicken salad with lettuce

Fried Chicken Patty Sandwich

$14.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, Cheddar, and ranch dressing

Lunch Plates

Homemade Chicken Fingers

$15.95

Open Faced Turkey Sandwich

$14.95

Hot turkey served over toasted bread topped with gravy

Crab Cake Plate

$14.95

Baked Haddock

$16.95

Fresh haddock topped with crumbs

Fish and Chips

$15.95

Country Fried Steak

$16.95

Breaded sirloin deep-fried topped with brown gravy

Hamburger Plate

$15.95

2 hamburger patties topped with brown gravy

Lunch - Sides

French Fries

$4.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Homemade Onion Rings

$5.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

House Side Salad

$5.50

Caesar Side Salad

$5.50

Kids Lunch

Kids Haddock Nuggets

$10.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Lunch Specials

Cali Chicken Salad Croissant

$14.95

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$14.95

Fried Haddock

$15.95

Haddock Nuggets

$15.95