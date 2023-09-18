#BREAKFASTGOALS
The Yolk Grill Nashua
Beverages
Mimosas
Traditional Mimosa
Champagne and orange juice
Strawberry Mimosa
Champagne and strawberry orange juice
Mermaid Mimosa
Champagne, Midori, Blue Curacao, and pineapple juice
Apple Cider Mimosa
Champagne and apple cider with cinnamon sugar rim
Poinsettia Mimosa
Champagne and cranberry juice
Grapefruit Mimosa
Champagne and ruby red grapefruit juice
Tropical Mimosa
Champagne, pineapple and orange juice, and Malibu Rum
Manmosa
Beer and orange juice
Mimosa Flight
Can't choose? That's okay, choose four!
Bloody Mary's
Traditional Bloody Mary
Zing Zang and Vodka
Spicy Siracha Bloody Mary
Zing Zang, spicy siracha, and Vodka
Breakfast Bloody Mary
Zing Zang, Vodka topped with bacon and hard-boiled eggs
The Broken Yolk Mary
Zing Zang and Vodka topped with the kitchen sink
Bacon Mary
Cajun Mary
BLT Bloody Mary
Zing Zang and Vodka topped with a BLT
Chicken and Waffle Bloody Mary
Zing Zang and Vodka topped with chicken and waffles
Bloody Mary Flight
Bacon Mary, Cajun Mary, Spicy Mary, and Traditional
Cocktails
Baileys & Coffee
Baileys Hot Chocolate
Salted Caramel Mudslide
Kahlua, Baileys, and caramel sauce served with a sugar rim
Spiked Capp
Original cappuccino and cinnamon liquor
Adult Ice Coffee
Ice coffee with Baileys and Kahlua
The Yolk Mason Jar
Malibu, Vodka, pineapple juice, and Grenadine
Jelly Donut Shot
Strawberry Pucker's and Baileys with a jelly sugar rim
French Toast Shot
Baileys, Butterscotch Schnapps. And cinnamon liquor
Pancake Shot
Butterscotch Schnapps and orange juice topped with maple bacon
Vodka Flight
Dirty Shirley, Screwdriver, Blue Lagoon, and White Russian
Wine & Champagne
N/A Beverages
Bottled Water
Bottomless Coffee
Bottomless Soda
Flavoured Coffee
Frappes
Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and OREO
Freakshake
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Large Chocolate Milk
Large Juice
Large Milk
Milkshake Flight
Root Beer Floats
Small Chocolate Milk
Small Juice
Small Milk
Smoothies
Choice of 2. Strawberry, banana, kale, spinach, blueberry, and pineapple
Tap Water
Specialty Freakshake
Cappuchino
Virgin iced coffee flight
Specialty Drinks
Breakfast
Good Eggs
Big Breakfast Specialties
Chicken and Biscuits
Two eggs any style, breaded chicken deep-fried and layered between buttermilk biscuits topped with homemade sausage gravy
Country Breakfast
Three eggs any style, biscuit, and sausage patties topped with homemade sausage gravy
Dublin Breakfast
Sliced corn beef served with two eggs
Italian Breakfast
Italian sausage served with two eggs
Mexican Breakfast
Chorizo sausage served with two eggs
Polish Breakfast
Kielbasa served with two eggs
Portuguese Breakfast
Linguica served with two eggs
The Broken Yolk Breakfast
Three eggs any style, three bacon, three sausages, a piece of ham, home fries, baked beans, and a biscuit all served in a skillet
Omelettes
The Bomblette OML
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, shaved steak, and American cheese
The Buffalo OML
Buffalo grilled chicken, tomatoes, and spinach topped with bleu cheese crumble
The Ireland OML
Homemade hash, onions, and Swiss cheese
El Fuego OML
Chorizo sausage, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, and salsa topped with sriracha
The Dutch OML
Kielbasa, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese
The Fiesta OML
Green peppers, onions, jalapeños, chicken, salsa, and Cheddar cheese
The Cali OML
Bacon, tomatoes, avocado, and Cheddar cheese
The Western OML
Green peppers, onions, ham, and American cheese
The Rancher OML
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, sausage, home fries, and Cheddar cheese
The Country OML
Ham, sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and American cheese topped with homemade sausage gravy
The Greek OML
Spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese
The Meat Lovers OML
Ham, sausage, bacon, with American cheese
The Farm OML
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, asparagus, and American cheese
Build Your Own Omelette
Start with a cheese omelette
Benedicts
Cali Benedict
Tomatoes, avocado, and bacon
Country Benedict
Sausage patty topped with sausage gravy over a biscuit
Crab Cake Oscar Benedict
Asparagus and crab cake
Florentine Benedict
Sautéed spinach, grilled tomato
Irish Benedict
Homemade hash
Mexican Bendict
Guacamole, chorizo sausage topped with jalapeño hollandaise sauce
Steak & Cheese Benedict
Shaved steak and American cheese
Traditional Benedict
Ham
Veggie Benedict
Asparagus, spinach, and tomato
Waffle Benedict
A waffle, chicken fingers
Healthy Corner
Power Food Omelette
Egg whites, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, kale, broccoli, asparagus, avocado, and goat cheese, served with a fruit cup and multigrain toast
Loaded Oatmeal
A bowl of oatmeal topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, walnuts, and raisins
Wellness Wrap
Egg whites, tomatoes, spinach, kale, and goat cheese, on a wheat wrap served with a fruit cup
Banana Split Parfait
Vanilla yogurt in between a banana topped with fresh granola and fresh fruit
Breakfast Toast
Served with a fruit cup and choice of peanut butter and banana, or avocado and two hard boiled eggs*, or original hummus tomato avocado sunny eggs*
Plain Oatmeal
Breakfast Craves
BLTE
Two eggs, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on your choice of toast and choice of a side
Breakfast Club
Two eggs with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of sausage, bacon, ham on your choice of toast. Served with your choice of a side
Breakfast Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese, tater tots, and bacon on a flour tortilla topped with one sunny egg
Breakfast Reuben
Two eggs topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, sliced corn beef, and thousand island dressing on a toasted English. Served with your choice of a side
Buffalo Chicken and Waffles
Four buffalo chicken tenders served on a waffle
California Burrito
Scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, and home fries on your choice of plain or wheat wrap. Served with your choice of a side
Chorizo Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, Cheddar cheese, red onions, jalapeños, refried beans, salsa, and home fries on your choice of plain or wheat wrap. Served with your choice of a side
Country Skillet
Tater tots mixed with ham, peppers, and onions topped with Cheddar cheese, sausage gravy, and two sunny eggs with your choice of toast
Dublin Skillet
Tater tots, homemade hash, onions, and Swiss cheese topped with hollandaise sauce, two scrambled eggs, and your choice of toast
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Huevos Rancheros
Two tortillas topped with refried beans, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and two sunny eggs
Plain Chicken & Waffles
Ranchero Skillet
Tater tots, chorizo sausage, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, avocados topped with jalapeño hollandaise, two sunny eggs, and your choice of toast
The Yolk Sandwich
4 eggs, American cheese, bacon, sausage, ham, and home fries on our house roll
Traditional Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs with cheese; your choice of meat on an English or bagel served with choice of side
Sides
Almond milk
Special Fruit Cup
Fresh Fruit Cup
Homemade Muffin
Sausage Biscuit and Gravy
Homemade Hash
Chorizo Sausage
Italian Sausage
Linguica
Kielbasa
Ham
Bacon
Patty
Sausage Link
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Bagel
English Muffin
Toast
Sliced Avocado
Sliced Tomato
Beans
Loaded Tater Tots
Loaded Home Fries
Tater Tots
Home Fries
Side Sauce
one egg
Two eggs
Kids Corner
Sweets and Treats
Make it a Combo
Captain Crunch French (2)
Single Captain Crunch French
Short Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes (2)
Single Cinnamon Swirl
Short Cookies Cream Pancakes (2)
Single Cookies and Cream Pan
Fruity Pebble Pan (2)
Single Fruity Pebble Pancake
Reese Cake (2)
Single Reesecake
Single Banana Fosters French
Short Banana Walnut Pancakes (2)
Single Banana Pancake
Short Banana Fosters French (2)
Single Pancakes
Short Stack French Toast
Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Churro Combo
Churro
Full Captain Crunch Combo
Full Captain Crunch French Toast
S'mores Combo
French toast dipped in crushed graham crackers stuffed with marshmallow fluff and Hershey's chocolate
S'mores
French toast dipped in crushed graham crackers stuffed with marshmallow fluff and Hershey's chocolate
Full Reese's Cake Combo
Peanut butter chocolate chip filled pancakes topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce
Full Reese's Cake Pancake
Peanut butter chocolate chip filled pancakes topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce
Full Cookies and Cream Combo
Oreo cookie filled pancakes topped with icing
Full Cookies and Cream Pancake
Oreo cookie filled pancakes topped with icing
Full Fruity Pebbles Combo
Topped with frosting & fruit
Full Fruity Pebbles Pancake
Topped with frosting & fruit
Full Banana Walnut Pancakes Combo
Full Banana Walnut Pancake
Stuffed French Toast Combo
A cheesecake filling with your choice of strawberries or blueberries
Stuffed French Toast
A cheesecake filling with your choice of strawberries or blueberries
Full Bananas Foster Combo
Full Bananas Foster French Toast
Tres Carne Pancakes Combo
Bacon, ham, sausage, and Cheddar filled pancake topped with cinnamon butter
Tres Carne Pancakes
Bacon, ham, sausage, and Cheddar filled pancake topped with cinnamon butter
Full Cinnamon Swirl Combo
Full Cinnamon Swirl Pancake
Full French Toast Combo
Single
Single French Toast
Single
Full Stack (3) Pancakes Combo
Short Stack (2) Pancakes Combo
Full Stack (3) Pancakes
Short Stack (2) Pancakes
Full French Toast
Waffles
Classic Belgian Waffle
Classic Belgian Combo Waffle
Nutella Waffle
Topped with strawberries
Nutella Combo Waffle
Topped with strawberries
Fruity Pebbles Waffles
Topped with frosting
Fruity Pebbles Waffles Combo
Topped with frosting
Blueberry Crunch Waffle
Topped with vanilla yogurt, blueberries, and granola
Blueberry Crunch Combo Waffle
Topped with vanilla yogurt, blueberries, and granola
Fluffernutter Waffle
A waffle stuffed with peanut butter and fluff topped with bananas and strawberries
Fluffernutter Combo Waffle
A waffle stuffed with peanut butter and fluff topped with bananas and strawberries
MODS
Breakfast Specials
Pumpkin Cheesecake Pancakes
Bacon Cornbread Benedict
pumpkin waffle
Strawberry Creme Pound Cake French Toast
Queen Omelette
Monster Burrito
Breakfast Bread Bowl
Cinnamon Swirl Pumpkin Pancakes
Cookie Dough Waffle
Banana Nutella French Toast
Todays omelette
Cookie Monster Pancakes
Loaded Nutella Waffle
Peach Foster French Toat
Pumpkin Stuffed French
Bacon Grilled Cheese Benedict
Hawaiin Omelette
French Toast Blast
Linguiça Breakfast Burrito
Veggie Skillet
Linguica Oml
Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast
Lunch
Starters
Buffalo Chicken App
Poutine Fries
Smothered in brown gravy and Cheddar cheese curds
Tater Tot Nachos
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, bacon, and Cheddar cheese
Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese, green peppers, and onions
Loaded Fries
Topped with Cheddar cheese and bacon bits
Buffalo Chicken Bites
Served with bleu cheese, celery, and carrot sticks
Chicken finger App
Soups and Salads
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Cup Chowder
Thurs & Fri only
Bowl Chowder
Thurs & Fri only
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed in caesar dressing
Wedge Salad
A wedge of iceberg lettuce, on top of a balsamic drizzled plate, topped with bleu cheese crumble, bacon bits, and tomatoes topped with bleu cheese
Juicy Burgers
Typical Cheeseburger
Black Angus beef with your choice of cheese
Chorizo Burger
Black Angus beef with sliced chorizo sausage and bleu cheese crumble
Chicken Caesar BLT
Grilled chicken, caesar dressing, bacon, on brioche. (No onion)
Hawaiian Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with pineapples and Cheddar cheese
The Hangover
Black Angus beef with bacon, Cheddar cheese, a sunny-side up egg, and onion rings
Cali Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken topped with guacamole, bacon mayonnaise, and Cheddar cheese (no onion)
Cajun Chicken Burger
Cajun seasoned chicken topped with coleslaw
Chipotle Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken topped with avocado, Swiss cheese, and chipotle mayonnaise
Wrap It Up
Turkey BLT
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayonnaise
Spicy Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, Cheddar, ranch, and chipotle aioli
Chicken Finger BLT
Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayonnaise
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and bleu cheese
Steak Bomb
Shaved steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese
Veggie Explosion
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, and broccoli and your choice of cheese
California Tuna
Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, and mayonnaise
Greek Salad Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion, and feta tossed in Greek dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken tossed in caesar dressing
Cheese It Up
Sandwiches
Turkey Sandwich
Fresh roasted turkey with lettuce and mayonnaise
Cucumber Sandwich
Cucumbers, tomatoes, and avocados
Tuna Salad
Tuna salad with lettuce
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, and chicken on a grilled brioche bun
Triple Decker
Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayonnaise. Your choice of BLT, turkey, ham and cheese, cheeseburger or grilled/fried chicken
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
Reuben
Sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye
Haddock Sandwich
Fried haddock with lettuce and tartar sauce on a grilled brioche bun
Chicken Salad
Chicken salad with lettuce
Fried Chicken Patty Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, Cheddar, and ranch dressing
Lunch Plates
Homemade Chicken Fingers
Open Faced Turkey Sandwich
Hot turkey served over toasted bread topped with gravy
Crab Cake Plate
Baked Haddock
Fresh haddock topped with crumbs
Fish and Chips
Country Fried Steak
Breaded sirloin deep-fried topped with brown gravy
Hamburger Plate
2 hamburger patties topped with brown gravy