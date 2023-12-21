The Bunker Bar & Grill 216 Main St
Appetizers
- 12 Pretzel Bits$9.25
- 2LB Bavarian Pretzel$12.50
- 4 BBQ Meatballs$8.25
- 4 Mozzarella Sticks$11.25
- 4 Mozzarella sticks with Italian beef$13.25
- 4 Mozzarella sticks with Pepperoni$12.25
- 4 Pretzel Sticks$9.25
- 4 Southwest egg rolls$12.50
- 6 Chicken Tenders$12.25
- 6 Tater Kegs$10.25
- BLT Salad$10.00
- Breaded Mushrooms$8.25
- Ceasar Salad$10.00
- Cheese Curds$9.50
- Chicken Noodle Soup$6.25
- Cili Bowl$7.75
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.50
- Large Fries$5.50
- Large Onion Rings$5.50
- Large Tots
- Potato Soup$6.25
- Small Fries$3.50
- Small Onion rings$3.50
- Small Tots$3.50
Burgers
Wings
Pizza
- 12" Cheese Pizza$10.25
- 12" Meatlovers Pizza$15.25
- 12" Pep and Sausage Pizza$11.25
- 12" Pepperoni Pizza$10.25
- 12" Sausage Pizza$10.25
- 12" Supreme Pizza$15.25
- 12" Veggie Pizza$13.50
- 7" Cheese Pizza$7.25
- 7" Meatlovers Pizza$11.25
- 7" Pep and Sausage Pizza$7.25
- 7" Pepperoni Pizza$7.25
- 7" Sausage Pizza$7.25
- 7" Supreme Pizza$11.25
- The Slice Spot Pizza$3.00
Beer
- 2 Hearted$3.00
- 2 Hearted 32oz$7.50
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Around The Bend$7.50
- Bear Hug$3.00
- Blue Moon 32oz$7.50
- Blue Moon Pint$3.00
- Bud Light 16oz can$3.50
- Bud Light 32oz$6.50
- Bud Light Pint$2.00
- Budweiser 16oz can$3.50
- Busch 16oz$3.50
- Busch Light 16oz$3.50
- Coors Light 12oz$2.75
- Coors Light 32oz$6.50
- Coors Light Pint$2.00
- Corona$5.50
- Corona Premier$5.50
- Founders IPA$6.50
- Guiness$6.50
- Heineken$5.50
- Heineken 0.0$5.00
- IPA Cans$5.50
- MGD$3.50
- Michelob Ultra$4.50
- Mikes Hard$4.50
- Miller High Life 12oz$2.75
- Miller Light 32oz$6.50
- Miller Lite 12oz Bottle$2.75
- Miller Lite pint$2.00
- Modelo$5.50
- Montucky$4.50
- Nutrl Selters$5.50
- October fest 32oz$6.50
- October Fest pint$3.00
- Old Style 16oz$3.25
- Old Style 32oz$6.50
- Pacifico pint$3.00
- PBR pint$3.25
- PBR 32oz$6.50
- Rollimng Rock 32oz$6.50
- Rolling Rock pint$2.00
- Stella 32oz$6.50
- Stella Pint$3.00
- Twisted Tea$4.25
- White Claw$4.50
- All Day IPA$5.00
Whiskey
Vodka
Monday Specials
Tuesday Specials
Wednesday Specials
Thursday Specials
Friday Specials
- 3 Perch and 6 shrimp w/FF$20.00
- 3 Perch and 6 shrimp w/OR$20.00
- 3 Perch and 6 shrimp w/Tots$20.00
- 3 Perch w/FF$15.25
- 3 Perch w/OR$15.25
- 3 Perch w/Tots$15.25
- 3 Walleye and 6 shrimp w/FF$20.00
- 3 Walleye and 6 shrimp w/OR$20.00
- 3 Walleye and 6 shrimp w/Tots$20.00
- 3 Walleye w/FF$16.25
- 3 Walleye w/OR$16.25
- 3 Walleye w/Tots$16.25
- 4 Cod and 6 shrimp w/FF$20.00
- 4 Cod w/FF$14.25
- 4 Cod w/OR$14.25
- 4 Cod w/Tots$14.25
- 4 Cod with 6 shrimp w/OR$20.00
- 4 Cod with 6 shrimp w/Tots$20.00
- 4 Haddock and 6 shrimp w/FF$20.00
- 4 Haddock and 6 shrimp w/OR$20.00
- 4 Haddock and 6 shrimp w/Tots$20.00
- 4 Haddock w/FF$15.25
- 4 Haddock w/OR$15.25
- 4 Haddock w/Tots$15.25
- 6 Shrimp w/FF$13.75
- 6 Shrimp w/OR$13.75
- 6 Shrimp w/Tots$13.75
- Around the Bend Beer$5.00
Saturday Specials
Sunday Specials
Sandwich
- BLT w/FF$12.00
- BLT w/OR$12.00
- BLT w/Tots$12.00
- Breaded Chicken Sandwich w/FF$11.00
- Breaded Chicken w/OR$11.00
- Breaded Chicken w/Tots$11.00
- Grilled cheese w/FF$9.00
- Grilled cheese w/OR$9.00
- Grilled cheese w/Tots$9.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/FF$11.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/Tots$11.00
- Grilled Chicken w/OR$11.00
- Pork Tenderlion w/FF$13.00
- Pork Tenderlion w/OR$13.00
- Pork Tenderlion w/Tots$13.00
Hoagie
- Italian Beef Hoagie w/OR$12.00
- Italian Beef Hoagie w/FF$12.00
- Italian Beef Hoagie w/Tots$12.00
- Meatball Hoagie w/FF$11.00
- Meatball Hoagie w/OR$11.00
- Meatball Hoagie w/Tots$11.00
- Philly Cheesesteak w/FF$14.00
- Philly Cheesesteak w/OR$14.00
- Philly Cheesesteak w/Tots$14.00
- Sausage Hoagie w/FF$12.00
- Sausage Hoagie w/OR$12.00
- Sausage Hoagie w/Tots$12.00
Hot Dog
Breakfast
Brandy
Liqueur
Jello Shots
$5 - 32oz mug domestic
$7 - 32oz mug Import
Daily Lunch special
The Bunker Bar & Grill 216 Main St Location and Ordering Hours
(620) 520-0185
Open now • Closes at 8PM