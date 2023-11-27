The Bureau Bar and Restaurant
Appetizers
- Bureau Wings$14.00
Flavors: plain, buffalo, BBQ, habanero, lemon pepper, Caribbean jerk & garlic Parmesan
- Loaded Nachos$14.00
Topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapeños
- Chicken Tenders$14.00
Flavors: plain, buffalo, or BBQ
- Fried Shrimp Cocktail$16.00
Golden brown beef battered shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce or tartar sauce
- Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$15.00
2 pieces. Crispy egg rolls, filled with steak, peppers, onions, and cheese. Served with orange ginger sauce
- Mediterranean Vegetables with Hummus$15.00
Yellow squash, zucchini, and peppers marinated in spicy olive oil. Served with hummus or cucumber yoghurt
Salads
Sides
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Classic Cheeseburger$14.00
Half pound beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & raw onions. Served with fries
- Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Half pound beef, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese & special sauce. Served with fries
- Beyond Burger$14.00
Beyond meat patty, lettuce, tomato & dill pickle. Served with fries
- Mushroom Burger$16.00
Half pound beef, cheese, sautéed onions & mushrooms. Served with fries
Tacos
- Steak Bureau Tacos$13.00
3 pieces. Topped with onions & cilantro
- Chicken Bureau Tacos$13.00
3 pcs. Topped with onions & cilantro
- Veggie Bureau Tacos$13.00
3 pcs. Topped with onions & cilantro
- Buffalo Shrimp Tacos$18.00
3 pcs. Beer-battered fried shrimp. Topped with buffalo sauce, lettuce & blue cheese drizzle
- Chicken & Waffle Tacos$14.00
Two Belgian sugar waffles stuffed with fried chicken breast. Topped with maple syrup hot sauce
Entrées
- Pan-Seared Salmon$25.00
Served with garlic mashed potatoes & green beans or Caesar salad
- Rib Eye Dinner$48.00
12 oz rib eye steak served with garlic mashed potatoes & green beans or Caesar salad
- Grilled Lamb Chops$40.00
Served with garlic mashed potatoes & green beans or Caesar salad
- Half Slab Will's Rib Dinner$20.00
Served with fries and coleslaw
- Full Slab Will's Rib Dinner$30.00
Served with fries and coleslaw
- Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Fried chicken wings, two sweet Belgian waffles & maple syrup