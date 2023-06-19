The Burg 204 Draper Road Northwest
Breakfast
Chilaquiles (Mexico)
Fried tortilla topped with tomato sauce, fried eggs, cheese, and beans on the side
Omelette
Bacon: bacon, cheese, and side of veggies Ham: ham, cheese, and side of veggies Mushroom: mushrooms, spinach, onions, and side of veggies
Sincronizadas (Mexico)
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, ham, and green sauce
Appetizers
Causa Limeña (Peru)
Chicken: Layers of mashed yellow potato mixed with yellow chilli paste, and lemons. Filled with shredded chicken, mayonnaise and avocado. Shrimp: Layers of mashed potato mixed with yellow chilli paste and lemons. Filled with shrimps mayonnaise and avocado.
Flautas (Mexico)
Corn tortilla filled with beef or chicken, potato, cheese cream, lettuce, and green sauce
Nachos (Mexico)
Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, tomatoes, and onion green
Elote (Mexico)
Boiled corn with cheese, cheese cream, and parsley
Patacones (Ecuador)
classic: Fried green plantain served with guacamole and huancaina sauce 5.50$ Shrimp: Fried green plantain topped with guacamole, shrimp, tomato, and green onion 6.90$
Papa a la Huancaina (Peru)
Yellow boiled potatoes covered with a spicy creamy cheese sauce topped with boiled eggs
Quesadillas
Classic: corn tortillas filled with shredded cheese other options: Chicken, Ham, Steak, Shrimp
Nuggets
Boneless chicken coated in breadcrumbs
Soups
Sides
Drinks
Desserts
Tacos (Mexico)
Tacos (Mexico)
steak: corn tortilla filled with steak, cilantro and onion 3.50$ ⁃ chicken: corn tortilla filled with chicken, cilantro and onion 3.50$ ⁃ chorizo: corn tortilla filled with sausage, cilantro and onion 3.50$ ⁃ pastor: corn tortilla filled with grilled pork, cilantro, onion and pineapple 3.50$ ⁃ carnitas: corn tortilla filled with juicy shredded pork, cilantro and onion 3.50$ ⁃ shrimp: corn tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, spicy sauce and onion 3.90$ ⁃ vegetarian: corn tortilla filled with falafel, mushrooms and special sauce 3.50$ ⁃ birria: fried corn tortilla filled with shredded beef, cheese, onions, and cilantro. Served with beef broth 3.90$