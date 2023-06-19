The Burg 204 Draper Road Northwest


Breakfast

Chilaquiles (Mexico)

$8.90

Fried tortilla topped with tomato sauce, fried eggs, cheese, and beans on the side

Omelette

$5.50

Bacon: bacon, cheese, and side of veggies Ham: ham, cheese, and side of veggies Mushroom: mushrooms, spinach, onions, and side of veggies

Sincronizadas (Mexico)

$5.50

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, ham, and green sauce

Appetizers

Causa Limeña (Peru)

$6.90

Chicken: Layers of mashed yellow potato mixed with yellow chilli paste, and lemons. Filled with shredded chicken, mayonnaise and avocado. Shrimp: Layers of mashed potato mixed with yellow chilli paste and lemons. Filled with shrimps mayonnaise and avocado.

Flautas (Mexico)

$6.90

Corn tortilla filled with beef or chicken, potato, cheese cream, lettuce, and green sauce

Nachos (Mexico)

$6.90

Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, tomatoes, and onion green

Elote (Mexico)

$4.90

Boiled corn with cheese, cheese cream, and parsley

Patacones (Ecuador)

$5.50

classic: Fried green plantain served with guacamole and huancaina sauce 5.50$ Shrimp: Fried green plantain topped with guacamole, shrimp, tomato, and green onion 6.90$

Papa a la Huancaina (Peru)

$6.90

Yellow boiled potatoes covered with a spicy creamy cheese sauce topped with boiled eggs

Quesadillas

$3.50

Classic: corn tortillas filled with shredded cheese other options: Chicken, Ham, Steak, Shrimp

Nuggets

$5.90

Boneless chicken coated in breadcrumbs

Soups

Carne en su jugo (Mexico)

$9.90

steamed beef, with bacon, beans, onions, green tomatoes, and avocados

Pozole (Mexico)

$9.90

homemade soup with corn, pork, lettuce, onions, and radish

Sides

Guacamole

$4.90

Avocado dip with onions, lemon juice, and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips

French Fries

$2.90

Fried potatoes cut in thin strips

Sweet potato fries

$3.50

Fried sweet potato cut in thin strips

white rice

$3.50

Tortillas

$0.50

Drinks

Agua de Jamaica

$2.50

Chicha Morada

$2.50

Agua de Orchata

$2.50

Sodas

$2.50

Water

$0.25

Soda (cans)

$2.50

Desserts

Arroz con leche (Peru)

$4.90

White rice mixed with milk, cinnamon and vanilla

Chocoflan

$4.90

chocolate cake stacked with creamy vanilla flan, dripping with caramel sauce

Gelatina

$3.50

Mexican homemade jelly

Tacos (Mexico)

$3.50

steak: corn tortilla filled with steak, cilantro and onion 3.50$ ⁃ chicken: corn tortilla filled with chicken, cilantro and onion 3.50$ ⁃ chorizo: corn tortilla filled with sausage, cilantro and onion 3.50$ ⁃ pastor: corn tortilla filled with grilled pork, cilantro, onion and pineapple 3.50$ ⁃ carnitas: corn tortilla filled with juicy shredded pork, cilantro and onion 3.50$ ⁃ shrimp: corn tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, spicy sauce and onion 3.90$ ⁃ vegetarian: corn tortilla filled with falafel, mushrooms and special sauce 3.50$ ⁃ birria: fried corn tortilla filled with shredded beef, cheese, onions, and cilantro. Served with beef broth 3.90$

Special Dishes

Picanha

$13.90

Salmon

$5.90