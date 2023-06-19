The Burg 204 Draper Road Northwest

Tacos (Mexico)

$3.50

steak: corn tortilla filled with steak, cilantro and onion 3.50$ ⁃ chicken: corn tortilla filled with chicken, cilantro and onion 3.50$ ⁃ chorizo: corn tortilla filled with sausage, cilantro and onion 3.50$ ⁃ pastor: corn tortilla filled with grilled pork, cilantro, onion and pineapple 3.50$ ⁃ carnitas: corn tortilla filled with juicy shredded pork, cilantro and onion 3.50$ ⁃ shrimp: corn tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, spicy sauce and onion 3.90$ ⁃ vegetarian: corn tortilla filled with falafel, mushrooms and special sauce 3.50$ ⁃ birria: fried corn tortilla filled with shredded beef, cheese, onions, and cilantro. Served with beef broth 3.90$