Kismet The Burl
Kismet
Basic B
$12.00
Double smash patty burger on a potato roll with lettuce, american cheese, special sauce, and b&b pickles
Kismet Fries
$5.00
House fries with roasted garlic aioli and everything seasoning
The Dip
$16.00
Slow roasted beef, provolone and relish
Hot Donuts
$6.00
Hot fried donuts served with strawberry compote
Fried Bologna
$11.00
Texas toast bologna sammie with mustard, american cheese, mayo, lettuce and potato chips.
Charred Broccoli Grilled Cheese
$10.00
IT'S BACK! One of the Kismet favorites has made a comeback. Charred broccoli on texas toast with Boursin, American cheese and Provolone.
Chicken Wings
$8.00
Chicken wings tossed in our favorite Miso Honey Sauce.
Broccoli Salad
$6.00
Broccoli salad with raisins and fried onions
Drunken Udon
$13.00
Udon Noods tossed in a chili oil based sauce with sake, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, thai basil
Corn Dog
$5.00Out of stock
Bag Of Chips
$1.50
The Burl Food Location and Ordering Hours
(859) 447-8011
Open now • Closes at 12AM