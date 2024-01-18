The Cafe @ The Wash Room
Food
Savory Bites
- Jumbo Wings$13.99
1 pound of Jumbo Wings 7 count
- Hamburger$9.99
1 mouth watering 1/4lb beef burger
- Avocado Turkey Club$9.00
Served on wheatberry bread with avocado,bacon,tomato,gouda cheese and turkey
- Turkey Cranberry Shake-Up$8.00
A hoilday-inspired treat anytime of the year! Sliced turkey piled high with cranberry sauce, bacon, chedder slices and green mix, served on wholesome wheat bread
- Pesto Harmony Gouda Melt$8.00
Indulge in a Gourmet delight featuring sliced mouth watering grilled chicken breast harmonized with the bold flavors of basil pesto, melted smoked gouda cheese, and crisp fresh greens. All hugged by toasted artisan bread
- Rockin' BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders$8.00
An irresistable combo! Juicy pulled pork slow cooked to prefection with cheese sauce, also with BBQ drizzle, all nested in 3 mini slider buns
- Hot-Rod Buffalo Chicken Sliders$7.50
Spicy and Satisfying! Tender chicken strips coated in zesty bufflo sauce, served on 3 soft slider buns, and cool ranch drizzle!!
- Apple Bacon Swingin' Grilled Cheese$6.50
Immerse yourself in a delightful harmony of flavors as the timeless grilled cheese meets the sweet-tartness of sliced green apples, the savor crunch of bacon, and a tough of nostalgia with bacon pepper jelly
- Grilled Cheese Hop With Bacon$5.00
A timeless classic with a twist! Savor the perfect blend of gooey melted cheese and crispy bacon between buttery, toasted slices
Tantalizing Tots
- Rockin' BBQ Pulled Pork Tots$7.55
Crispy golden tots smothered in savory pulled pork, toppped with tangy BBQ sauce, cheese sauce, and green onion
- Cheesy Chicken Twist$7.55
Our signature tots loaded with tender chunks of chicken, bathed in a lushious cheese sauce then garnished with green onions
- Truffle Parmesan Swing$5.00
Indulge in the rich vibes of truffle oil and grated parmesan cheese infused into our golden tots with green onions for luxurious tasty experience
- Boppin' Bufflo Chicken Tots$7.55
Irresistibly delicious tots topped with breaded chicken breast,drizzled with creamy ranch dressing, and bufflo sauce,then garnished with green oniions
- Hipster Loaded Tots$7.55
A heavenly combination of crispy tots piled high with melted cheese, crisy bacon bits, green onions, amd a dollop of sour cream
Breakfast Bites
- Jivin' Breakfast Wraps$5.00
Soft tortilla wraps filled with your choice of crispy bacon or sizzling sausage, fluffy scrambled eggs,smoked gouda, and a touch of our signature breakfast sauce, Served with a side of zesty salsa [add jalapenos]
- Avocado Twist on Toast$6.75
Creamy avocado spread on toasted artisan bread, topped with ripe tomato slices,smoked gouda, and a drizzle of tangy balsamic glaze. Finished with a perfectly fried egg for a delightful breakfast experience.
- Cool Cat Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
A classic breafast sandwich featuring your choice of bacon or sausage, a perfectly fried egg, melted american cheese, a tough of our signature breakfast sauce, all nested between toasted sourdough
- Muffins$3.25
Assorted muffins baked to prefection, choose from blueberry, bannana nut, chocolate chip, orange-cranberry
Salads
- Chicken Jive Ceasar Salad$8.00
Crisp romaine leetuce drizzled in our creamy ceasar dressing, topped with grilled chicken strips, shaved parmesan cheese, and crunchy garlic croutons with 2 sides of dressing. Atimeless classic that never disappoints!
- Rockin' ranch Rumble Salad$8.00
Mixed greens are joined by bufflo-seasoned chicken, diced tomatoes,cool sliced cucumbers, and a drizzle of creamy ranch dressing with two sides of dressing. Its a salad experience that"ll make your taste buds do the twist
- Citrus Twist Chicken Salad$8.50
A burst of flavors in every bite! Sliced grilled chicken served on a bed of fresh mixed greens, complemented by juicy mandarin oranges, sweet-dried cranberries, and candied pecans. All brought toghter with a Rasberry vinaigrette dressing two drressings on the side
Appetizers
Kids Menu
Drinks
Milkshake
- The Ultimate Oreo Wash$6.50
This amazing shake will have your taste buds reaching new levels you didnt even know were achievable! 20oz's of oreo crumbs, vanilla icecream, vanilla syrup all brought together with whole milk to leave you questioning, how you ever went without this in your life before. Beware extremely Yummy you almost cant drink just one!!!
Smoothies
- Summer Lovin'$6.00
pineapple chunks, ripe banana, mango, orange juice,coconut milk, honey+ice
- Berrylicious Burst$6.00
Blueberries,strawberries,greek yogurt, almond milk, or any milk of your choice, honey, vanilla extract
- Energizing Emerald$6.00
Fresh spinach lesves, ripe bananas, cucumber, green apple slices, pine apple chunks,coconut water+ice
Latte
- Mocha time Machine$4.50
A lusious blend of espresso, velvety chocolate,steamed milk, and a dollop of whipped cream [optional]
- Carmel Cruise-in$4.50
Smooth espresso infused with sweet carmel sauce, frothy milk, and a carmel drizzle on top
- Vanilla Vibe$4.50
A heavenly mix of espresso, creamy vanilla, and steamed milk, crowned with vanilla shavings
- Hazelnut Hug$4.50
Rich espresso combined with a warm hazelnut syrup steamed milk,embraced by a hazelnut sprinkling
- White Chocolate Espresso$4.50
White chocolate and steamed milk with a rich and smooth taste
- Chilla-Chino$6.00
Icy espresso blend with a creamy milk and a touch of vanilla, crowned with a mountain of whipped cream [optional]
- Frosty Frappen' Fusion$6.00
A frosty delight fusing espresso, velvety milk, and your choice of chocolate or caramel syrup, all spun together with ice for a taste that'll make you twist
- Coco Beach Bliss$6.00
Embark on a tropical journey with espresso, blended alongside coconut milk, topped with coconut flakes.
- Jivin' Java Shake$6.00
Get ready to groove with a coffee-infused dance! Enjoy a lively mix of espresso, creamy milk, vanilla icecream flavor, whipped cream with white chocolate, all shaken up with a melody of toppings that'll have you swinging and swaying
- Dirty Chia Latte$5.50
Chai Tea with 2 shots of Espresso!
- Seasonal Latte$4.50
Seasonal and Zero Sugar flavor Options