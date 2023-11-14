The Cajun Leprechaun (New) 78 Dexter Ave
Food Menu
Appetizer
- In the Mix$12.00
Grilled alligator sausage served over sewared cabbage with sweet potato
- Nola BBQ Shrimp$15.00
Shrimp in savory aromatic BBQ butter served with toasted french bread
- Crabcake$17.00
Deep fried crab cake served with cajun remoulade and arugula
- Gator Bites$17.00
served with remoulade
- Laniappe$17.00
flash fried veriety app plate with oystes, crawfish, shrimp, alligator and catfish bitesserved with cajun remoulade
- Boudin Balls$12.00
Hot & spicy pork mixed with onions rice and herbs
- Cajun Cheese Dip$9.00
Cajun beercheese dip served with toasted french bread
- Trash Board$17.00
charcuterrie style plate served with cajun mustard, beer cheese, wickles and your choice of two of our appetizers items which includes fresh house pork rinds, pretzel bites, deviled eggs boudin ball and gator sausage.
- Rueben Quesadilla$13.00
Deli sliced corned beef, house made saurkraut, swiss cheese on a flour tortilla with fries.
- Boxty$9.00
Traditional Irish potasto cake served with remoulade sauce
- Deviled Eggs$12.00
Five of our house made deviled eggs with mixed greens and a cajun vinaigrette
- FGT$12.00
Fried Green Tomatoes served with cajun remoulade under charred corn, crawfish , okra, conecuh and feta cheese
- Pretzel Bites$9.00
Salads
- Cold Seafood Salad$15.00
seafood medley sald served with cajun toasted french bread
- House Salad$16.00
Spring mix with tomatoes, cucmbers, onions, parmesean cheese
- Crawfish Ceasar Salad$17.00
romaine lettuce, corn bread croutons, parmesean cheese, crawfish, tails and cajun crawfish ceasar dressing
- Side Salad$8.00
Ceasar or house
Soup
- CUP Seafood Gumbo$10.00Out of stock
Cup
- Bowl Seafood Gumbo$18.00
Bowl
- CUP Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$8.00Out of stock
Cup
- Bowl Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$12.00
Bowl
- CUP Irish Beef Stew$8.00Out of stock
Cup
- Bowl Irish Beef Stew$12.00
Bowl
- CUP Etouffee$11.00
Cup
- Bowl Etouffee$22.00
Bowl
- CUP Red beans & Rice$8.00
Cup
- Bowl Red beans & Rice$14.00
Bowl
- Cup Crab & Crawfish Bisque$11.00
Cup
- Bowl Crab & Crawfish Bisque$19.00
Bowl
Sandwiches
- NOLA Style Poboy Chicken$12.00
Chicken
- NOLA style Poboy Shrimp$17.00
Shrimp
- NOLA style Poboy Catfish$16.00
Catfish breaded and fried
- NOLA style Poboy Oysyter$19.00
Oyster
- NOLA style Poboy Gator$23.50
Gator
- FTLOC$18.00
Gator, Anduille, Conecuh, shrimp Crawfish
- Chicken Club Sandwich$14.00
Fried/grilled
- Crabcake Burger$14.00
Cajun Remoulade, Arugula, FTG on Brioche bun
- VooDoo Burger$23.00
2- 4oz beef patties, pepper jack cheese, grilled trinity, grilled mushroom, conecuh sausage, fried serranos, tomato, wickles, shredded lettuce, Remoulade and mustard on toasted bun
- Turkey Burger$22.00
patty with swiss, grilled trinity, tomato on toasted brioche
- Rueben$16.00
Deli Sliced corned beef, Housemade saurkraut, swiss and cajun rem. on marble rye
Entree
- Shrimp & Grits$25.00
Sauteed Jumbo shrimp over grits, topped with corn tomato, sausage and cajun tomato cream sauce
- Seafood Boil$45.00
Crab leg sausage corn eggs, potato and cajun butter
- Pastalaya$15.00
shrimp, crawfish andouille sausage peppers, onions and celery in creole- style pasta
- Jambalaya Bowl$12.00
(Bowl)shrimp, crawfish andouille sausage peppers, onions and celery in creole- style pasta
- Neps Cajun Grilled Chicken$18.00
With yams, cabbage, blueberry Gastrique and cornbread
- Steak Dinner$35.00
12oz collards , yams and guiness demi
- Cornedbeef & cabbage$20.00
Slow cooked beef roasted carrots, potatoes, cabbage and cornbread
- Bangers & Mash$24.00
Andouille sausage smotheres in mushroom and onion gravy, colcannon and cajun green beans
- Jambalaya Cup$8.00