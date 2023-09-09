Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
1985 South Carolina 101
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
The Caracas Lion
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
1985 South Carolina 101
Food
Drinks
Desserts
Shawarmas
Appetizers
Dips
Pastelitos
Food
Shawarmas
Chicken Shawarmas
$10.75
Meat Shawarmas
$11.75
Mixed Shawarmas
$12.75
Appetizers
Falafel
$2.00
Tequeños Cheese
$6.75
Dips
Lion Dip
$0.75
Hummus Dip
$0.75
Pastelitos
Pastelito Beef
$2.50
Pastelito Chicken
$2.50
Pastelito Cheese
$2.50
Drinks
Soda
Coca Cola
$2.25
Sprite
$2.25
Water
$1.50
Desserts
Pineapple Cake
Flan
$5.00
Out of stock
Pinapple Cake
$5.00
Out of stock
The Caracas Lion Location and Ordering Hours
(864) 633-2604
1985 South Carolina 101, Duncan, SC 29334
Closed
• Opens Monday at 11AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement