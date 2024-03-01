The Charles
Starters
- Camden Street Corn$7.00
grilled corn, chipotle aoili, grated parmesan, Chesapeake seasoning, cilantro, served with a lime wedge
- Cheese curds$14.00
fried Wisconsin cheese curds, pickle chips, green onions, and house ranch
- Chesapeake Fritters$18.00
lump crab, Chesapeake seasoned corn, chipotle aioli served with a lemon wedge
- Wings$17.00
buffalo, bbq, honey Old Bay, or spicy AF
- Loaded Tots$12.00
bacon, cheese, house ranch, green onion
- Loaded Fries$12.00
bacon, cheese, house ranch, green onion
- 771 House Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, spicy bread crumbs, grated parmesan cheese, and choice of dressing (balsamic, ranch, blue cheese)
- Wrap 771 House Salad$15.00
our house salad, but as a wrap! romaine lettuce, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, spicy bread crumbs, grated parmesan cheese
- Loaded Mac & Cheese$12.00
loaded mac and cheese topped with bacon, green onion, and chipotle aioli
- Short Rib Mac & Cheese$15.00
mac and cheese topped with short rib, grilled onions, green onion, and BBQ Sauce
- Chesapeake Mac & Cheese$18.00
mac and cheese topped with crab, corn, and po sauce
- Plain Mac & Cheese$12.00
Sandwiches
- Yard Bird$17.00
crispy fried chicken thigh, hot honey, slaw, and pickles on a potato bun
- Dirty Bird$16.00
chipotle chicken salad, celery, red onion, on a potato bun
- Smash Burger$15.00
American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, lettuce, secret sauce, on a potato bun
- B-more Sliders$16.00
2 sliders -- braised shredded beef short rib, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and tiger sauce on butter brushed brioche buns
- Russell St. Rib$15.00
BBQ pork ribs, onion rings, pickles on a brioche roll
- Natty Po Boy$18.00
beer battered fried shrimp, slaw, secret sauce, brioche roll
Sauces
Dessert
Kids Menu
Brunch
- Breakfast Burger$19.00
- Biscuits and Gravy$15.00
- Chicken and Waffles$18.00
- Blueberry Pancakes$15.00
hot off the griddle, with honey butter and syrup
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
- Croissanwich$15.00
- Breakfast Platter$16.00
- Bottomless Mimosa$18.00
- Bottomless Mimosa refill
- 2 Eggs$4.00
- Bottomless Bloody$18.00
- Bootmless bloody refill