The Charles2 417 Charles Street
LUNCH
Appetizers
Hummus Plate
house made roasted garlic hummus, veggies, pita bread (vegan)
Ginger Lettuce Wraps
bibb lettuce, thai chili sauce, nuoc cham, peanut sauce-contains peanuts
Cauliflower Fritters
aji amarilla sauce, chorizo, wilted spinach, chorizo oil
Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts
scallions, kung pao suace, roasted peanuts (vegan) (gf)
Heritage Pork Belly
chorizo scented grains, caramelized fig and pearl onion, fig vinaigrette, chorizo crumbs
Calamari
flash fried, cherry peppers, basil & parmesan cheese, marinara & garlic aioli sauce (gf)
Salads
Baby Kale Salad
pear, butternut squash, cranberry gremolata, feta, olive oil brioche croutons, apple miso vinaigrette- available gluten free
Farmer Salad
torn leaf bibb, cucumber, tomatoes, watermelon radish, lemon parmesan vinaigrette
Baby Iceberg
brown sugar bacon, tomato, pickled red onion, blue cheese crisp, ranch (gf)
Caesar Salad
lemon herb breadcrumbs, parmesan croutons, grated egg yolk - available gf
Cobb Salad
tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese crumble, aged white cheddar, red onion, cucumber, hard boiled egg, radish, brown sugar backon, grilled chicken (gf)
Chef's Steak Salad
espresso-rubbed 6 oz flat iron steak, brussel sprouts, butternut squash, caramelized onions, leeks, potatoes, warm blue cheese, local greens, balsamic vinaigrette
Sandwiches & Entrees
Rosemary Turkey Breast Club
nueske bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, lemon dijon aioli, pullman loaf
Beef Tips Sandwich
veal demi-glace, boursin cheese, picked red onions, lettuce, tomato, mini french baguette
Reuben
first-cut corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, marble rye
American Wagyu Beef Burger
smoked white cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, herb salt tomatoes, onion brioche, french fries
Spiced Salmon Tacos
spicy aioli, spiced cabbage slaw with jalapenos, avocado creme, corn tortillas (gf)
Crab Cake Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, lemon dijon aioli, brioche bun
Monte Cristo
batter dipped, pan seared ham cheddar and swiss cheese, raspberry marmalade
Turkey Burger
provolone chceese, caramelized onion, avocado, sprouts, onion brioche bun
Black Bean Burger
bbq onions, lettuce, tomato, onion brioche bun - vegetarian available, vegan upon request
Shrimp & Grits
garlic herb shrimp, chorizo, tomatoes, creamy shrimp sauce, blue corn grits, chive oil (gf)
Chicken Saltimbocca
chicken thighs, prosciutto, sage, tomatoes, roasted new potatoes, baby green beans (gf)
Chicken Paillard
breaded, pan fried chicken breast, polenta, arugula salad, tomato, goat cheese, lemon butter sauce
Barbeque Spiced Salmon
garlic herb shrimp, chorizo, tomatoes, creamy shrimp sauce, blue corn grits, chive oil (gf)
DINNER
Shareables
Raw Oysters
six oysters, choice of local or chef's pick of the week served with mignonette, cocktail sauce, lemon
Oysters Rockefeller
six local oysters, pernod creamed spinach, lemon herb breadcrumbs (gf)
Tuna Tartare
spicy togarashi aioli, daikon radish, avocado creme, spicy cucumbers, duck fat fried saltines - available gluten free
Salads
Entrees
Pan Seared Scallops
grains risotto style, butternut squash, baby kale, golden raisin, sage, pumpkin seeds, pecorino, brown butter sauce
Crab Cakes - Single
jumbo lump crab cakes, asparagus, roasted new potatoes, lemon dijon aioli
Crab Cakes - Double
jumbo lump crab cakes, asparagus, roasted new potatoes, lemon dijon aioli
Honey Fennel Glazed Duck Breast
9 oz duck breast, roasted new potatoes, carrot puree, snap peas, asparagus, baby fennel, red wine demi-glace
Tenderloin Tips
wild mushrooms, mushroom cream, campanelli pasta, pecorino cheese - limited quantity
Braised Short Rib
korean glazed short ribs, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots
Blue Crab Stuffed Ravioli
crab stuffed ravioli, old bay cream, asparagus tips, snap peas, zucchini, and english peas
Pesto Radiatori
ricotta, basil pesto, peas, sweet corn, zucchini, sweet corn sauce & tomato vinaigrette
Black Angus Beef Fillet
8oz beef tenderloin, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, slow roasted heirloom carrots, caramelized onion demi-glace (gf).
KIDS
Kids Menu
Kid's Package
upgrade an entree and add your choice of soft drink, milk or lemonade and scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream
Chicken Tenders
three tenders with honey mustard or bbq sauce (gf)
Cheeseburger
lettuce & tomato
Kid's Pasta
topped with marinara or butter & cheese
BBQ Chicken Wings
lightly breaded and fried, served with ranch (gf)
Grilled Cheese
italian bread with cheddar cheese
DESSERTS
Sorbet
ask your server for today's selection (gf)
Chef's Cheesecake
house-made, ask your server for today's selection
Creme Brulee
house-made vanilla custard, turbinado cane sugar (gf)
Peach Crisp
oatmeal granola, cinnamon, vanilla bean ice cream
Chocolate Tart
dark chocolate ganache, salted caramel mousse, fig compote, pistachio twill (gf) - contains nuts
BAR FOOD
Bar Bites
American Wagyu Beef Burger
smoked white cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, herb salt tomatoes, onion brioche, french fries
Chicken Sandwich
crispy fried chicken thigh - plain or spicy dipped, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy marinated "quick pickle" cucumber, brioche bun, fries
Chicken Tinga Nacho
zesty braised chicken, onion & bell peppers, house fried corn tortillas, pepper jack cheese, sour cream & salsa
Truffle Parmesan Rosemary Fries
creamy garlic dipping sauce (gf)
Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts
scallions, kung pao suace, roasted peanuts (vegan) (gf)
D's Calamari
flash fried, basil, marinara & lemon aioli (gf)
Wings
six bone in wings tossed with buffalo or mambo sauce (gf)