LUNCH

Appetizers

Hummus Plate

$15.00

house made roasted garlic hummus, veggies, pita bread (vegan)

Ginger Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

bibb lettuce, thai chili sauce, nuoc cham, peanut sauce-contains peanuts

Cauliflower Fritters

$13.00

aji amarilla sauce, chorizo, wilted spinach, chorizo oil

Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

scallions, kung pao suace, roasted peanuts (vegan) (gf)

Heritage Pork Belly

$15.00

chorizo scented grains, caramelized fig and pearl onion, fig vinaigrette, chorizo crumbs

Calamari

$14.00

flash fried, cherry peppers, basil & parmesan cheese, marinara & garlic aioli sauce (gf)

Salads

Baby Kale Salad

$11.00

pear, butternut squash, cranberry gremolata, feta, olive oil brioche croutons, apple miso vinaigrette- available gluten free

Farmer Salad

$8.00

torn leaf bibb, cucumber, tomatoes, watermelon radish, lemon parmesan vinaigrette

Baby Iceberg

$11.00

brown sugar bacon, tomato, pickled red onion, blue cheese crisp, ranch (gf)

Caesar Salad

$9.00

lemon herb breadcrumbs, parmesan croutons, grated egg yolk - available gf

Cobb Salad

$16.00

tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese crumble, aged white cheddar, red onion, cucumber, hard boiled egg, radish, brown sugar backon, grilled chicken (gf)

Chef's Steak Salad

$16.00

espresso-rubbed 6 oz flat iron steak, brussel sprouts, butternut squash, caramelized onions, leeks, potatoes, warm blue cheese, local greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Soups

Chef's Cream of Crab Soup

$12.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Sandwiches & Entrees

Rosemary Turkey Breast Club

$14.00

nueske bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, lemon dijon aioli, pullman loaf

Beef Tips Sandwich

$19.00

veal demi-glace, boursin cheese, picked red onions, lettuce, tomato, mini french baguette

Reuben

$14.00

first-cut corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, marble rye

American Wagyu Beef Burger

$19.00

smoked white cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, herb salt tomatoes, onion brioche, french fries

Spiced Salmon Tacos

$18.00

spicy aioli, spiced cabbage slaw with jalapenos, avocado creme, corn tortillas (gf)

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

lettuce, tomato, lemon dijon aioli, brioche bun

Monte Cristo

$16.00

batter dipped, pan seared ham cheddar and swiss cheese, raspberry marmalade

Turkey Burger

$17.00

provolone chceese, caramelized onion, avocado, sprouts, onion brioche bun

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

bbq onions, lettuce, tomato, onion brioche bun - vegetarian available, vegan upon request

Shrimp & Grits

$27.00

garlic herb shrimp, chorizo, tomatoes, creamy shrimp sauce, blue corn grits, chive oil (gf)

Chicken Saltimbocca

$27.00

chicken thighs, prosciutto, sage, tomatoes, roasted new potatoes, baby green beans (gf)

Chicken Paillard

$24.00

breaded, pan fried chicken breast, polenta, arugula salad, tomato, goat cheese, lemon butter sauce

Barbeque Spiced Salmon

$27.00

garlic herb shrimp, chorizo, tomatoes, creamy shrimp sauce, blue corn grits, chive oil (gf)

DINNER

Shareables

Raw Oysters

$12.00

six oysters, choice of local or chef's pick of the week served with mignonette, cocktail sauce, lemon

Oysters Rockefeller

$16.00

six local oysters, pernod creamed spinach, lemon herb breadcrumbs (gf)

Hummus Plate

$15.00

house made roasted garlic hummus, veggies, pita bread (vegan)

Ginger Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

bibb lettuce, thai chili sauce, nuoc cham, peanut sauce-contains peanuts

Tuna Tartare

$20.00

spicy togarashi aioli, daikon radish, avocado creme, spicy cucumbers, duck fat fried saltines - available gluten free

Cauliflower Fritters

$13.00

aji amarilla sauce, chorizo, wilted spinach, chorizo oil

Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

scallions, kung pao suace, roasted peanuts (vegan) (gf)

Heritage Pork Belly

$15.00

chorizo scented grains, caramelized fig and pearl onion, fig vinaigrette, chorizo crumbs

Salads

Baby Kale Salad

$11.00

pear, butternut squash, cranberry gremolata, feta, olive oil brioche croutons, apple miso vinaigrette- available gluten free

Farmer Salad

$8.00

torn leaf bibb, cucumber, tomatoes, watermelon radish, lemon parmesan vinaigrette

Baby Iceberg

$11.00

brown sugar bacon, tomato, pickled red onion, blue cheese crisp, ranch

Caesar Salad

$9.00

lemon herb breadcrumbs, parmesan croutons, grated egg yolk

Soups

Chef's Cream of Crab Soup

$12.00

Entrees

Pan Seared Scallops

$38.00

grains risotto style, butternut squash, baby kale, golden raisin, sage, pumpkin seeds, pecorino, brown butter sauce

Crab Cakes - Single

$25.00

jumbo lump crab cakes, asparagus, roasted new potatoes, lemon dijon aioli

Crab Cakes - Double

$37.00

jumbo lump crab cakes, asparagus, roasted new potatoes, lemon dijon aioli

Shrimp & Grits

$27.00

garlic herb shrimp, chorizo, tomatoes, creamy shrimp sauce, blue corn grits, chive oil

Chicken Saltimbocca

$27.00

chicken thighs, prosciutto, sage, tomatoes, roasted new potatoes, baby green beans

American Wagyu Beef Burger

$19.00

smoked white cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, herb salt tomatoes, onion brioche, french fries

Chicken Paillard

$24.00

breaded, pan fried chicken breast, polenta, arugula salad, tomato, goat cheese, lemon butter sauce

Honey Fennel Glazed Duck Breast

$31.00

9 oz duck breast, roasted new potatoes, carrot puree, snap peas, asparagus, baby fennel, red wine demi-glace

Tenderloin Tips

$29.00

wild mushrooms, mushroom cream, campanelli pasta, pecorino cheese - limited quantity

Braised Short Rib

$30.00

korean glazed short ribs, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots

Barbeque Spiced Salmon

$27.00

garlic herb shrimp, chorizo, tomatoes, creamy shrimp sauce, blue corn grits, chive oil (gf)

Blue Crab Stuffed Ravioli

$27.00

crab stuffed ravioli, old bay cream, asparagus tips, snap peas, zucchini, and english peas

Pesto Radiatori

$22.00

ricotta, basil pesto, peas, sweet corn, zucchini, sweet corn sauce & tomato vinaigrette

Black Angus Beef Fillet

$44.00

8oz beef tenderloin, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, slow roasted heirloom carrots, caramelized onion demi-glace (gf).

KIDS

Kids Menu

Kid's Package

$12.00

upgrade an entree and add your choice of soft drink, milk or lemonade and scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

three tenders with honey mustard or bbq sauce (gf)

Cheeseburger

$9.00

lettuce & tomato

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

topped with marinara or butter & cheese

BBQ Chicken Wings

$9.00

lightly breaded and fried, served with ranch (gf)

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

italian bread with cheddar cheese

DESSERTS

Sorbet

$7.00

ask your server for today's selection (gf)

Chef's Cheesecake

$9.00

house-made, ask your server for today's selection

Creme Brulee

$8.00

house-made vanilla custard, turbinado cane sugar (gf)

Peach Crisp

$8.00

oatmeal granola, cinnamon, vanilla bean ice cream

Chocolate Tart

$8.00

dark chocolate ganache, salted caramel mousse, fig compote, pistachio twill (gf) - contains nuts

BAR FOOD

Bar Bites

American Wagyu Beef Burger

$19.00

smoked white cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, herb salt tomatoes, onion brioche, french fries

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

crispy fried chicken thigh - plain or spicy dipped, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy marinated "quick pickle" cucumber, brioche bun, fries

Chicken Tinga Nacho

$15.00

zesty braised chicken, onion & bell peppers, house fried corn tortillas, pepper jack cheese, sour cream & salsa

Truffle Parmesan Rosemary Fries

$12.00

creamy garlic dipping sauce (gf)

Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

scallions, kung pao suace, roasted peanuts (vegan) (gf)

D's Calamari

$12.00

flash fried, basil, marinara & lemon aioli (gf)

Wings

$14.00

six bone in wings tossed with buffalo or mambo sauce (gf)

LIQUOR & COCKTAILS

Cocktails (Rail)

Barrel aged Negroni

$15.00

Barrel aged Boulevardier

$15.00

Barrel aged Manhattan

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$14.50

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Peach Bellini

$9.00

Appletini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Cucumber Basil Collins

$14.00

Pear Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Stoli Doli

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Hemmingway

$12.00

Tamarind Margarita

$12.00

Honey & Bubbles

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa Carafe

$25.00

Bacon Infused Old Fashion

$15.00

Smoked Rye Old Fashion

$17.00

Pineapple Mojito

$13.00

Blue Cheese Dirty Martini

$15.00

Strawberry Vodka Mojito

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Watermelon Agua Fresca

$14.00

Tito's

$10.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Tasmanian Pure

$12.00

Beefeater

$10.00

ETSU Japanese Gin

$14.00

ETSU Japanese Yuzu Gin

$14.00

Grey Whale Organic

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Roku

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$14.00

Ron Zacapa XO

$16.00

Rum Haven Coconut

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Milagro Silver

$11.00

Mi Campo

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo Cristalino

$14.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$12.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Silver

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$15.00

Roble Fino Reposado

$28.00

Clase Azul

$32.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$17.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$13.00

High West Bourbon

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$15.00

Jack Daniels no7 Tennessee Whiskey

$12.00

FUYU Mizunara Japanese Whiskey

$14.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye

$15.00

Whistle Pig 12 Year Rye

$17.00

Whistle Pig 15 Year

$20.00

Jameson

$10.00

Red Breast

$15.00

Redemption Rye

$14.00

Catoctin Creek Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$18.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$17.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$18.00

Widow Jane 10 Year

$15.00

Baker's

$18.00

Westward Single Malt

$17.00

Westward Cask Strength

$22.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$41.00

Laphroaig 10 Year

$16.00

Balvenie 12 YEar

$15.00

Balvenie 21 Year

$73.00

Lagavulin 8 Year

$22.00

Lagavulin 11 Year

$27.00

Lagavulin 16 Year

$28.00

MacCallan 12 Year

$20.00

MacCallan 18 Year

$40.00

FUYU Mizunara Japanese Whiskey

$14.00

FUYU Sochu Single Grain

$12.00

The Yamazaki Single Malt

$25.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chartreuse, Green

$12.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Sambvca

$12.00

Ballontin Chocolate

$15.00

Vermouth - Red

$10.00

Vermouth - White

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate Porto

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate 10 Year Porto

$12.00

Remy Martin V.S.O.P.

$14.00

Saint Vivant Armagnac

$12.00

Kelt XO Cognac

$18.00

Presidential Porto 20 Year

$15.00

Vodka

Tito's

$10.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Tasmanian Pure

$12.00

DBL Tito's

$20.00

DBL Kettle One

$24.00

DBL Grey Goose

$28.00

DBL Tasmanian Pure

$24.00

Gin

Beefeater

$10.00

ETSU Japanese Gin

$14.00

ETSU Japanese Yuzu Gin

$14.00

Grey Whale Organic

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Roku

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Beefeater

$20.00

DBL ETSU Japanese Gin

$28.00

DBL ETSU Japanese Yuzu Gin

$28.00

DBL Grey Whale Organic

$24.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

DBL Roku

$24.00

DBL Tanqueray

$20.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$14.00

Ron Zacapa XO

$16.00

Rum Haven Coconut

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$20.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$24.00

DBL Ron Zacapa 23

$28.00

DBL Ron Zacapa XO

$32.00

DBL Rum Haven Coconut

$20.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$20.00

Tequila

Milagro Silver

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Mi Campo

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo Cristalino

$14.00

Casamigos Silver

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$15.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$12.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$14.00

Roble Fino Reposado

$28.00

Clase Azul

$32.00

DBL Milagro Silver

$22.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$26.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$34.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$36.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$64.00

DBL Mi Campo

$24.00

DBL Tres Generaciones Plata

$24.00

DBL Tres Generaciones Anejo Cristalino

$28.00

DBL Casamigos Silver

$30.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$34.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$34.00

DBL Ilegal Mezcal

$30.00

DBL Casa Noble Blanco

$24.00

DBL Casa Noble Reposado

$28.00

DBL Roble Fino Reposado

$56.00

DBL Clase Azul

$64.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Woodford Reserve Rye

$13.00

High West Double Rye

$15.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye

$15.00

Whistle Pig 12 Year Rye

$17.00

Whistle Pig 15 Year

$20.00

Jameson

$10.00

Red Breast

$15.00

Catoctin Creek Rye

$12.00

Redemption Rye

$14.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

High West Bourbon

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$17.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$17.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$18.00

Widow Jane 10 Year

$15.00

Baker's

$18.00

Westward Cask Strength

$22.00

Westward Single Malt

$17.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Jack Daniels no7 Tennessee Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Woodford Reserve Rye

$26.00

DBL High West Double Rye

$30.00

DBL Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye

$30.00

DBL Whistle Pig 12 Year Rye

$34.00

DBL Whistle Pig 15 Year

$40.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Red Breast

$30.00

DBL Catoctin Creek Rye

$24.00

DBL Redemption Rye

$28.00

DBL Crown Royal

$20.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$24.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$30.00

DBL High West Bourbon

$24.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$30.00

DBL Basil Hayden Toast

$36.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$24.00

DBL Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$34.00

DBL Jefferson's Reserve

$34.00

DBL Jefferson's Ocean

$36.00

DBL Widow Jane 10 Year

$30.00

DBL Baker's

$36.00

DBL Westward Cask Strength

$44.00

DBL Westward Single Malt

$34.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$24.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$41.00

Laphroaig 10 Year

$16.00

Balvenie 12 YEar

$15.00

Balvenie 21 Year

$73.00

Lagavulin 8 Year

$22.00

Lagavulin 11 Year

$27.00

Lagavulin 16 Year

$28.00

MacCallan 12 Year

$20.00

MacCallan 18 Year

$40.00

FUYU Sochu Single Grain

$12.00

FUYU Mizunara Japanese Whiskey

$14.00

The Yamazaki Single Malt

$25.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$28.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$82.00

DBL Laphroaig 10 Year

$32.00

DBL Balvenie 12 YEar

$30.00

DBL Balvenie 21 Year

$146.00

DBL Lagavulin 8 Year

$44.00

DBL Lagavulin 11 Year

$54.00

DBL Lagavulin 16 Year

$56.00

DBL MacCallan 12 Year

$40.00

DBL MacCallan 18 Year

$80.00

DBL FUYU Sochu Single Grain

$24.00

DBL FUYU Mizunara Japanese Whiskey

$28.00

DBL The Yamazaki Single Malt

$50.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chartreuse, Green

$12.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Sambvca

$12.00

Ballontin Chocolate

$15.00

Vermouth - Red

$10.00

Vermouth - White

$10.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$24.00

DBL Aperol

$24.00

DBL Campari

$24.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$24.00

DBL Cointreau

$20.00

DBL Drambuie

$24.00

DBL Frangelico

$24.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$20.00

DBL Bailey's

$20.00

DBL Kahlua

$20.00

DBL Gran Marnier

$24.00

DBL Sambvca

$24.00

DBL Ballontin Chocolate

$30.00

DBL Vermouth - Red

$20.00

DBL Vermouth - White

$20.00

DBL Gran Marnier

$24.00

Ports/Brandy/Cognac

Taylor Fladgate Porto

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate 10 Year Porto

$12.00

Remy Martin V.S.O.P.

$14.00

Saint Vivant Armagnac

$12.00

Kelt XO Cognac

$18.00

Presidential Porto 20 Year

$15.00

DBL Taylor Fladgate Porto

$20.00

DBL Taylor Fladgate 10 Year Porto

$24.00

DBL Remy Martin V.S.O.P.

$28.00

DBL Saint Vivant Armagnac

$24.00

DBL Kelt XO Cognac

$36.00

DBL Presidential Porto 20 Year

$30.00

BEER, WINE & NA BEVERAGES

NA Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00

Saratoga Still Water

$6.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$6.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Mocktails

$7.00

Coffee - Decaf

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Beer

DFT Bud Light

$6.00Out of stock

DFT Stella Artois

$7.00

DFT Golden Road Brewing Co. Mango Cart

$7.00

DFT Guinness

$9.00

DFT Calvert Brewing Excellent Adventure

$7.00

DFT Evolution Brewing Lot No. 3 IPA

$8.00

DFT Allagash White

$7.00

DFT Charles Lager

$6.00

BTL Heineken O, Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

BTL Strongbow Cider

$7.00

BTL Dogfish 90 Minutes

$9.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$6.00

BTL Coors Light

$6.00

BTL Miller Lite

$6.00

BTL Bud Lite

$6.00

BTL Budweiser

$6.00

Red Wine

GLS Elouan, Pinot Noir

$14.00

GLS Intercept, Pinot Noir

$14.00

GLS Sposato, Malbec

$12.00

GLS Allegrini, Baby Brunello

$14.00

GLS Columbia Crest, Merlot

$10.00

GLS Locations CA, Red Blend

$14.00

GLS Decoy, Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

GLS Route Stock, Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

BTL Elouan, Pinot Noir

$54.00

BTL Intercept, Pinot Noir

$54.00

BTL Sposato, Malbec

$46.00

BTL Locations CA, Red Blend

$54.00

BTL Decoy, Cabernet Sauvignon

$54.00

BTL Willamette Valley Vineyards Estate, Pinot Noir

$57.00

BTL Belle Glos, Pinot Noir

$85.00

BTL Recchia Amarone della Valpolicella

$80.00

BTL Abstract Orin Swift

$70.00

BTL Val Di Suga Brunello Di Montalcino

$100.00

BTL Brancaia Chianti Classico

$85.00

BTL Allegrini Palazzo della Torre Veronese

$54.00

BTL Orin Swift 8 Years in the Dessert

$85.00

BTL Orin Swift Machete

$100.00

BTL Stags Leap, Petitte Syrah

$75.00

BTL 3 Pillars, Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

BTL Educated Guess, Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

BTL The Calling, Cabernet Sauvignon

$64.00

BTL Quilt, Cabernet Sauvignon

$100.00

BTL Faust, Cabernet Sauvignon

$100.00

BTL Frank Family Vineyards, Zinfandel

$80.00

BTL Rombauer Vineyards, Zinfandel

$72.00

BTL Penfolds Bin 389, Cabernet/Shiraz

$125.00

BTL Penfolds Bin 28, Shiraz

$60.00

BTL Ratti Barolo Marcenasco

$75.00

BTL Submission, Red Blend

BTL Ratti Barolo Marcenasco

$75.00

BTL Allegrini Baby Brunello

$54.00

BTL Columbia Crest Merlot

$38.00

White Wine

GLS Willamette Valley, Reisling

$11.00

GLS Raw Bar, Vino Verde

$10.00

GLS Contempo, Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Whitehaven, Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GLS Vionta, Albarino

$12.00

GLS J. Lohr, Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Decoy, Chardonnay

$10.00

BTL Willamette Valley, Reisling

$42.00

BTL Raw Bar, Vino Verde

$38.00

BTL Contempo, Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Whitehaven, Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

BTL Vionta, Albarino

$46.00

BTL J. Lohr, Chardonnay

$46.00

BTL Decoy, Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Duckhorn Vineyards, Savuignon Blanc

$65.00

BTL Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio

$52.00

BTL Frank Family Vineyards, Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Quilt, Chardonnay

$66.00

BTL Grgich Hills Estate, Chardonnay

$90.00

BTL Rombauer Vineyards, Chardonnay

$78.00

Rosé Wine

GLS Arrumaco, Rose Vino Verde

$10.00

GLS Fleurs de Prairie, Rose

$10.00

BTL Arrumaco, Rose Vino Verde

$38.00

BTL Fleurs de Prairie, Rose

$38.00

BTL Fleur de Mer St. Tropez, Rose

$44.00

Sparkling Wine

GLS Freixenet Blanc de Blancs, Brut Cava

$8.00

GLS La Marca, Prosecco

$12.00

BTL Freixenet Blanc de Blancs, Brut Cava

$30.00

BTL La Marca, Prosecco

$48.00

BTL Moet Mini, Brut Champagne

$30.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot, Brut Champagne

$150.00

BTL Moet & Chandon, Champagne Nectar Imperial Rose

$165.00

BTL Moet & Chandon, Champagne Imperial

$135.00

BTL Dom Perignon, Champagne

$300.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco Special

chicken taco

$4.00

pork belly taco

$4.00

beef taco

$4.00

chef taco

$4.00

nachos chicken

$7.00

Sweet Corn

$3.00

Margaritas

Tamarind

$6.00

Passion Fruit

$6.00

Classic

$6.00

Paloma

$6.00

SIDES

Asparagus

$6.00

Grilled Carrots

$6.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

toast

$3.00