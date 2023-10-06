The Chicken Koop - Alhambra 101 West Main Street
Food Menu
Specialty Plates
The Garlic Chicken Plate
Butter garlic roasted chicken on a bed of white rice, brussel sprouts, with choice of 2 dipping sauces
The Cuban Style Plate
Roasted chicken, white rice, black beans, & plantains with choice of 2 dipping sauces
The Canadian Style Plate
Roasted chicken with side of poutine (french fries, mozzarella cheese, and brown gravy) with choice of 2 dipping sauces
The Shawarma Style Plate
Marinated shredded chicken with a blend of Mediterranean spices on a bed of white rice, with side of red bell pepper hummus, and green salad, with choice of 2 dipping sauces
Small Bites and Shared Plates
Popcorn Chicken
Flavours: original fried / spicy / side chick (sweet & spicy)
Chicken Tinga Empanadas
Chipotle marinated shredded chicken with black olives and side of green sauce
Fried Cauliflower
With tahini sauce
Hummus and Naan
A drizzle of olive oil with a dust of paprika
Hummus and Veggies
Mixed fried cauliflower & brussels sprouts tossed with Parmesan cheese with hummus & naan bread on the side
Mini Poutine
French fries, mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, and brown gravy
Regular Poutine
French fries, mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, and brown gravy
Mini Loaded Nachos
Wonton nachos, roasted corn, black beans, cheese, shredded chicken, jalapeños, pico de gallo, & sour cream
Loaded Nachos
Wonton nachos, roasted corn, black beans, cheese, shredded chicken, jalapeños, pico de gallo, & sour cream
Esquite
Roasted corn, mayo, cotija cheese, and chilli powder topped with lime
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with a choice of a dipping sauce
6 Pieces Chicken Wings
Flavours: house peppered / buffalo / BBQ maple sirachi / grump (spicy) / side chick (sweet & spicy)
12 Pieces Chicken Wings
Flavours: house peppered / buffalo / BBQ maple sirachi / grump (spicy) / side chick (sweet & spicy)
Chicken Tenders
Flavours: original fried / spicy / side chick (sweet & spicy) with french fries & choice of 1 dipping sauce
3 Pieces Taquitos
Potato/chicken). Flavours: house peppered / buffalo / BBQ maple sriracha/ grump (spicy) / side chick (sweet & spicy)
5 Pieces Taquitos
Potato/chicken).
Fried Chicken Sliders
3 pieces. Flavours: original fried / spicy / side chick (sweet & spicy)
Tender A La Carte
Salads
The Koop Crispy Salad
Mixed green & red cabbage salad, wonton strips, roasted almonds, shredded chicken breast, & sesame dressing
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, and shredded chicken
Tostada Salad
Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, black olives, sour cream, and shredded chicken in a big tostada bowl with green sauce (spicy) dressing
Quinoa Salad
Mixed quinoa & romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, radish, & corn in sesame dressing
Bowls
Soup
Small Chicken Pozole Soup
Chicken soup with hominy & shredded chicken with sides of green cabbage, radishes & onions, oregano, limes, tostada, & spicy red chilli sauce (Chile de arbol)
Large Chicken Pozole Soup
Chicken soup with hominy & shredded chicken with sides of green cabbage, radishes & onions, oregano, limes, tostada, & spicy red chilli sauce (Chile de arbol)
4 Large Posoles TO GO
Chicken Plates
1/4 Dark Meat Chicken Plate
Choice of regular side dish and regular dipping sauce
1/4 White Meat Roasted Chicken
Choice of regular side dish and regular dipping sauce
1/2 Roasted Chicken Plate
Choice of 2 regular side dishes and 2 regular dipping sauces
Whole Roasted Chicken Meal
Choice of 3 regular side dishes and 3 regular dipping sauces
Whole Chicken A La Carte
1/2 Chicken A La Carte
Sides
Small Curry Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Small Garlic Fries
Small Roasted Corn
Small Mac & Cheese
Small Potato Salad
Small Jalapeño Mac & Cheese
Small Mashed Potato
Small White Rice
Small Cucumber Salad
Small Black Beans
Small Brussels Spouts
Small Steamed Broccoli
Small Sweet Plantains
Small Onion Rings
Small French Fries
Small Hummus
Small Sweet Potato Fries
Large Curry Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Large Garlic Fries
Large Roasted Corn
Large Mac & Cheese
Large Potato Salad
Large Jalapeño Mac & Cheese
Large Mashed Potato
Large White Rice
Large Cucumber Salad
Large Black Beans
Large Brussels Spouts
Large Steamed Broccoli
Large Sweet Plantains
Large Onion Rings
Large French Fries
Large Hummus
Large Sweet Potato Fries
Small Coleslaw
Large Coleslaw
Dipping Sauce
16 Oz Blue Cheese
16 Oz Chimichurri
16 Oz Chipotle
16 Oz Garlic Spread
16 Oz Ginger Garlic
16 Oz Green Sauce
16 Oz Habanero
16 Oz Ranch
16 Oz Sweet Chilli Thai
Large Blue Cheese
Large Chimichurri
Large Chipotle
Large Garlic Spread
Large Ginger Garlic
Large Green Sauce
Large Habanero
Large Ranch
Large Sweet Chilli Thai
Small Blue Cheese
Small Chimichurri
Small Chipotle
Small Garlic Spread
Small Ginger Garlic
Small Green Sauce
Small Habanero
Small Ranch
Small Sweet Chilli Thai
Small BBQ
Small Buffalo
Lil' Extras
Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast, topped with coleslaw, chipotle sauce, and pickles, on a Hawaiian bun with side of garlic fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, & chipotle sauce, with side of garlic fries
Grumpy Chicken Sandwich
Glories breast on our house green sauce topped with sautéed peppers, coleslaw, & pickles on a Hawaiian bun
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled BBQ chicken topped with coleslaw & pickles on a Hawaiian bun
The Belly Buster Sandwich
Marinated fried chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, topped with coleslaw, pickles, chipotle sauce, dusted with powder sugar & choice of sweet Thai chilli or maple syrup, with side of garlic fries
Breakfast Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and sunny-side up egg, topped with chipotle sauce on a Hawaiian bun with side of garlic fries
Wraps
Frank's Caesar Salad Wrap
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, crouton, caesar dressing, & shredded chicken on naan bread
Chicken Wrap
Garlic spread, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, & shredded chicken on naan bread
Curry Chicken Wrap
Chicken curry mix on naan bread
Portobello Wrap
Garlic spread, portobello mushroom slices, sautéed bell peppers, & onion on naan bread
Tacos
Taco Sampler
Fish style, al pastor style, chicken tinga, & roasted chicken
Roasted Chicken
Topped with cliantro & onions
Fish Style
Fried breaded chicken, coleslaw, pico de gallo, & chipotle
Al Pastor Style
Marinated grilled chicken with slices of pineapples & onions
Chicken Tinga
Chipotle marinated grilled chicken topped with purple onions & habanero
Food Menu - Taco Tuesday
Roasted Chicken (TT)
Topped with cliantro & onions
Fish Style (TT)
Fried breaded chicken, coleslaw, pico de gallo, & chipotle
Al Pastor Style (TT)
Marinated grilled chicken with slices of pineapples & onions
Chicken Tinga (TT)
Chipotle marinated grilled chicken topped with purple onions & habanero
Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken & Waffle
Marinated fried chicken breast, waffle with sugar and dusted with powered sugar, maple syrup, & butter
Fried Chicken and Waffle Breakfast
Buttermilk waffle topped with fried chicken (3), 2 eggs sunny-side up, and bacon with side of maple syrup & butter
Fish & Chips Style
4 strips on top of french fries, side coleslaw, & pickles & 1 choice of sauce
8 Pieces Fried Chicken Meal
Choice of 3 large sides & 3 large dipping sauces
Fried Chicken A La Carte
Mix 3 pieces
Waffle A La Carte
Waffle with sugar & dusted with powered sugar, maple syrup, & butter
Desserts
Bar/Drinks Menu
Margaritas
Mojitos
Pitchers
Mojito Pitcher
Choose from any of our mojito flavours
Margarita Pitcher
Choose from any of our margarita flavours
Hot Chick Pitcher
Tito's Handmade Vodka, mango, passion fruit, and lime
Bird Bath Pitcher
Tito's Handmade Vodka, El Jimador Blanco, Don Q Rum, white peach sake, Blue Curaçao, and soda
Tiki
Yellow Bird
Myer's Dark Rum,Bourbon, Mr. Black, and lime. Garnish: mint and passion fruit
Party with Pride
Malibu Rum, El Jimador Blanco, pineapple, Blue Curaçao, and Grenadine. Garnish: dehydrated orange and mint
Black Horchata
El jimador Blanco, ube, roasted black rice, and condensed milk. Garnish: dark rum floater and mint
Peacock
Tito's Handmade Vodka, melon, cucumber, lime, and soda. Garnish: Empress gin floater, dill, and dehydrated strawberries
Bloody Mary
Bloody Koop
Tito's Handmade Vodka, House Bloody Mary. Garnish: bacon, cucumber, olives, and tajin
Carrot Express
Tito's Handmade Vodka, juiced carrots, House Bloody Mary. Garnish: dill and dehydrated pineapple
Agua Chile
Tito's Handmade Vodka, house agua Chile, and pineapple. Garnish: Fresno and dehydrated lime
Bloody Beet
Tito's Handmade Vodka, blanched beet, and House Bloody Mary. Garnish: thyme and dehydrated orange
Cocktails
Hot Chick*
Tito's Handmade Vodka, mango, passion fruit, and lime. Garnish: Casa Mezcla mango chamoy, dehydrated orange wheel, and cayenne
Paloma
Hornitos Plata, lime, grape fruit, and soda. Garnish: dehydrated orange
French Lady
Hennessy, strawberry purée, lime, and Framboise. Garnish: 187 ml Champagne bottle, rosemary, and dehydrated strawberries
Cherry Blossom
Mandala Blanco, white peach sake, Yakult, lime, and raspberry syrup. Garnish: wine floater and thyme
Mai Tai
Don Q Rum, Orange Curaçao, Orgeat, and lime. Garnish: Dark rum floater and mint
Jaimito's Way
Rosaluna Mezcal, elder flower, cucumber, jalapeño, mint, and lime. Garnish: mint
Lost Oaxaqueña
Rosaluna Mezcal, elderflower, black berry, Brandy, and lime. Garnish: Casa Mezcla blueberry chamoy, rosemary, and frozen blackberry
Gallo Negro
Hornitos Plata, Montenegro, pineapple, charcoal, and lime. Garnish: Bee pollen and pineapple spears
Vegan Sour
Rosaluna Mezcal, lemon, and aquafaba. Garnish: brittle, lemon essence
Farmer's Daughter
Tito's Handmade Vodka, hibiscus, pineapple, celery, mint, and lime. Garnish: hibiscus, dehydrated pineapple, and mint
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Manhattan
Margarita**
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito**
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Slushee
Old Fashioned
Koop Old Fashioned
Jim Beam Rye, cherry liqueur, bitters, and brown sugar. Garnish: orange peel, lemon peel, and luxardo cherry
Morning Bird
Jameson, Licor 43, Mr. Black, bitters, and brown sugar. Garnish: cinnamon and rosemary
Reposado Old Fashioned
Los Javis Espadin Reposado, Aztec bitters, orange bitters, and brown sugar. Garnish: thyme and orange peel
Japanese Mountainside
Suntory Whisky Toki, grapefruit-orange bitters, and cane sugar. Garnish: grapefruit peel and luxardo cherry
Bubbles
White Wine
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Canned Beer
Vodka
Rum
Mezcal
Tequila
Tequilleno Well Tequila
Avion 44 - Single
Casamigos Blanco - Single
Casamigos Reposado - Single
Casamigos Anejo - Single
Casa Noble Blanco - Single
Casa Noble Reposado - Single
Cincoro Blanco - Single
Cincoro Reposado - Single
Clase Azul Blanco - Single
Clase Azul Reposado - Single
Clase Azul Anejo - Single
Don Fulano Blanco - Single
Don Fulano Reposado - Single
Don Fulano Anejo - Single
Don Julio Blanco - Single
Don Julio Reposado - Single
Don Julio Anejo - Single
Don Julio 70 - Single
Don Julio 1942 - Single
Fortaleza Blanco - Single
Fortaleza Reposado - Single
Fortaleza Anejo - Single
Herradura Blanco - Single
Herradura Reposado - Single
Herradura Anejo - Single
Herradura Ultra - Single
Herradura Legend - Single
Jaja Blanco - Single
Jaja Reposado - Single
Jaja Anejo - Single
Mandala Blanco - Single
Mandala Reposado - Single
Mandala Anejo - Single
Mandala Extra Anejo - Single
Patron Silver - Single
Bday Shot
Whiskey
Early Times Well Whiskey
Angel's Envy - Single
Basil Hayden - Single
Bulleit Rye - Single
Bulleit Bourbon - Single
Jack Daniel's - Single
Jim Beam Rye - Single
Maker's 46 - Single
Maker's Mark - Single
High West Bourbon - Single
High West Rye - Single
Woodford Reserve - Single
Suntory Toki - Single
Suntory Hibiki - Single
Suntory Yamazaki - Single
Suntory Hakushu - Single
Jameson
Scotch / Bourbon
Liqueurs / Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno - Single
Aperol - Single
Campari - Single
Chartreuse Green - Single
Cointreau - Single
Fernet-Branca - Single
Frangelico - Single
Hennessy - Single
Grand Marnier - Single
Amaro Montenegro - Single
Jägermeister - Single
Kahlua - Single
Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur - Single
Licor 43 - Single
Midori - Single
Beverages
Agua Fresca
Bottled Soda
Fountain Drinks
Happy Hour Menu
Happy Hour Draft Beer
Happy Hour Micheladas
Happy Hour Monday Pitcher
Happy Hour Pitchers
HH Mojito Pitcher
Choose from any of our mojito flavours
HH Margarita Pitcher
Choose from any of our margarita flavours
HH Hot Chick Pitcher
Tito's Handmade Vodka, mango, passion fruit, and lime
HH Bird Bath Pitcher
Tito's Handmade Vodka, El Jimador Blanco, Don Q Rum, white peach sake, Blue Curaçao, and soda
Happy Hour Small Bites
Happy Hour Specialty Cocktails
HH Cadillac
HH Cherry Blossom
Mandala Blanco, white peach sake, Yakult, lime, and raspberry syrup. Garnish: wine floater and thyme
HH Farmer's Daughter
Tito's Handmade Vodka, hibiscus, pineapple, celery, mint, and lime. Garnish: hibiscus, dehydrated pineapple, and mint
HH French Lady
Hennessy, strawberry purée, lime, and Framboise. Garnish: 187 ml Champagne bottle, rosemary, and dehydrated strawberries
HH Gallo Negro
Hornitos Plata, Montenegro, pineapple, charcoal, and lime. Garnish: bee pollen and pineapple spears
HH Hot Chick
Tito's Handmade Vodka, mango, passion fruit, and lime. Garnish: Casa Mezcla mango chamoy, dehydrated orange wheel, and cayenne
HH Jaimito's Way
Rosaluna Mezcal, elder flower, cucumber, jalapeño, mint, and lime. Garnish: mint
HH Lost Oaxaqueña
Rosaluna Mezcal, elderflower, black berry, Brandy, and lime. Garnish: Casa Mezcla blueberry chamoy, rosemary, and frozen blackberry
HH Mai Tai
Don Q Rum, Orange Curaçao, Orgeat, and lime. Garnish: dark rum floater and mint
HH Margaritas
HH Mojitos
HH Paloma
Hornitos Plata, lime, grape fruit, and soda. Garnish: dehydrated orange
HH Vegan Sour
Rosaluna Mezcal, lemon, and aquafaba. Garnish: brittle and lemon essence
HH Watermelon Frose
HH Mangoneada
HH Old Fashioned
HH Peacock
HH Party With Pride
Happy Hour Thursday
Happy Hour Wells
Saturday Brunch
Sunday Brunch
Brunch Menu
Brunch Food
Spicy Red Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips on a homemade spicy red salsa topped with chicken & 2 eggs sunny-side up. Side of black beans
Breakfast Fried Chicken and Waffle
3 pieces fried chicken on a buttermilk waffle topped with 2 eggs sunny-side up, side of bacon, maple syrup, and butter, reg fried. Side chick (sweet & spicy) - spicy available