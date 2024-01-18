The Chicken Koop - Downey Downey
Food Menu
Specialty Plates
- The Garlic Chicken Plate$18.99
Butter garlic roasted chicken on a bed of white rice, brussel sprouts, with choice of 2 dipping sauces
- The Cuban Style Plate$18.99
Roasted chicken, white rice, black beans, & plantains with choice of 2 dipping sauces
- The Canadian Style Plate$18.99
Roasted chicken with side of poutine (french fries, mozzarella cheese, and brown gravy) with choice of 2 dipping sauces
- The Shawarma Style Plate$18.99
Marinated shredded chicken with a blend of Mediterranean spices on a bed of white rice, with side of red bell pepper hummus, and green salad, with choice of 2 dipping sauces
Small Bites and Shared Plates
- Popcorn Chicken$10.99
Flavours: original fried / spicy / side chick (sweet & spicy)
- Chicken Tinga Empanadas$9.99
Chipotle marinated shredded chicken with black olives and side of green sauce
- Fried Cauliflower$9.99
With tahini sauce
- Hummus and Naan$10.99
A drizzle of olive oil with a dust of paprika
- Hummus and Veggies$16.99
Mixed fried cauliflower & brussels sprouts tossed with Parmesan cheese with hummus & naan bread on the side
- Mini Poutine$11.99
French fries, mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, and brown gravy
- Regular Poutine$16.99
French fries, mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, and brown gravy
- Mini Loaded Nachos$11.99
Wonton nachos, roasted corn, black beans, cheese, shredded chicken, jalapeños, pico de gallo, & sour cream
- Loaded Nachos$16.99
Wonton nachos, roasted corn, black beans, cheese, shredded chicken, jalapeños, pico de gallo, & sour cream
- Esquite$10.99
Roasted corn, mayo, cotija cheese, and chilli powder topped with lime
- Quesadilla$11.99
Flour tortilla with a choice of a dipping sauce
- 6 Pieces Chicken Wings$13.99
Flavours: house peppered / buffalo / BBQ maple sirachi / grump (spicy) / side chick (sweet & spicy)
- 12 Pieces Chicken Wings$21.99
Flavours: house peppered / buffalo / BBQ maple sirachi / grump (spicy) / side chick (sweet & spicy)
- Chicken Tenders$14.99
Flavours: original fried / spicy / side chick (sweet & spicy) with french fries & choice of 1 dipping sauce
- 3 Pieces Taquitos$9.99
Potato/chicken). Flavours: house peppered / buffalo / BBQ maple sriracha/ grump (spicy) / side chick (sweet & spicy)
- 5 Pieces Taquitos$14.99
Potato/chicken).
- Fried Chicken Sliders$14.99
3 pieces. Flavours: original fried / spicy / side chick (sweet & spicy)
- Tender A La Carte$8.99
- Fried Pickles$11.99
Salads
- The Koop Crispy Salad$13.99
Mixed green & red cabbage salad, wonton strips, roasted almonds, shredded chicken breast, & sesame dressing
- Classic Caesar Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, and shredded chicken
- Tostada Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, black olives, sour cream, and shredded chicken in a big tostada bowl with green sauce (spicy) dressing
- Quinoa Salad$13.99
Mixed quinoa & romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, radish, & corn in sesame dressing
Chicken Plates
- 1/4 Dark Meat Chicken Plate$13.99
Choice of regular side dish and regular dipping sauce
- 1/4 White Meat Roasted Chicken$14.99
Choice of regular side dish and regular dipping sauce
- 1/2 Roasted Chicken Plate$18.99
Choice of 2 regular side dishes and 2 regular dipping sauces
- Whole Roasted Chicken Meal$40.99
Choice of 3 regular side dishes and 3 regular dipping sauces
- Whole Chicken A La Carte$19.00
- 1/2 Chicken A La Carte$15.00
Sides
- Curry Salad$8.00+
- Caesar Salad$5.00+
- Garlic Fries$7.99+
- Roasted Corn$5.49+
- Mac & Cheese$6.99+
- Potato Salad$5.49+
- Jalapeño Mac & Cheese$6.99+
- Mashed Potato$6.99+
- White Rice$3.99+
- Cucumber Salad$6.99+
- Black Beans$3.99+
- Brussels Spouts$7.99+
- Steamed Broccoli$4.99+
- Sweet Plantains$7.99+
- Onion Rings$7.99+
- French Fries$6.99+
- Hummus$6.99+
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.99+
- House Salad$4.99+
- Coleslaw$4.99+
Dipping Sauce
Lil' Extras
Sandwiches
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.99
Marinated chicken breast, topped with coleslaw, chipotle sauce, and pickles, on a Hawaiian bun with side of garlic fries
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, & chipotle sauce, with side of garlic fries
- Grumpy Chicken Sandwich$17.99
Glories breast on our house green sauce topped with sautéed peppers, coleslaw, & pickles on a Hawaiian bun
- BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$17.99
Pulled BBQ chicken topped with coleslaw & pickles on a Hawaiian bun
- The Belly Buster Sandwich$19.49
Marinated fried chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, topped with coleslaw, pickles, chipotle sauce, dusted with powder sugar & choice of sweet Thai chilli or maple syrup, with side of garlic fries
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and sunny-side up egg, topped with chipotle sauce on a Hawaiian bun with side of garlic fries
Wraps
- Frank's Caesar Salad Wrap$13.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, crouton, caesar dressing, & shredded chicken on naan bread
- Chicken Wrap$13.99
Garlic spread, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, & shredded chicken on naan bread
- Curry Chicken Wrap$13.99
Chicken curry mix on naan bread
- Portobello Wrap$14.99
Garlic spread, portobello mushroom slices, sautéed bell peppers, & onion on naan bread
Tacos
- Taco Sampler$13.99
Fish style, al pastor style, chicken tinga, & roasted chicken
- Roasted Chicken Taco$4.00
Topped with cliantro & onions
- Fish Style Taco$4.00
Fried breaded chicken, coleslaw, pico de gallo, & chipotle
- Al Pastor Style Taco$4.00
Marinated grilled chicken with slices of pineapples & onions
- Chicken Tinga Taco$4.00
Chipotle marinated grilled chicken topped with purple onions & habanero
Fried Chicken
- Fried Chicken & Waffle$18.99
Marinated fried chicken breast, waffle with sugar and dusted with powered sugar, maple syrup, & butter
- Breakfast Fried Chicken and Waffle$21.99
Buttermilk waffle topped with fried chicken (3), 2 eggs sunny-side up, and bacon with side of maple syrup & butter
- Fish & Chips Style$14.99
4 strips on top of french fries, side coleslaw, & pickles & 1 choice of sauce
- 8 Pieces Fried Chicken Meal$49.99
Choice of 3 large sides & 3 large dipping sauces
- Fried Chicken A La Carte$12.99
Mix 3 pieces
- Waffle A La Carte$9.00
Waffle with sugar & dusted with powered sugar, maple syrup, & butter