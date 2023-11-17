The Chicken Koop - Whittier Whittier
Food Menu
**No Utensils**
Bowls
Chicken Plates
- 1/4 Dark Meat Chicken Plate$12.99
Choice of regular side dish and regular dipping sauce
- 1/4 White Meat Roasted Chicken$13.99
Choice of regular side dish and regular dipping sauce
- 1/2 Roasted Chicken Plate$17.99
Choice of 2 regular side dishes and 2 regular dipping sauces
- Whole Roasted Chicken Meal$36.99
Choice of 3 regular side dishes and 3 regular dipping sauces
- Whole Chicken A La Carte$13.00
- 1/2 Chicken A La Carte$9.00
Desserts
Dipping Sauce
- T out Blue Cheese$9.00+
- T out Chimichurri$9.00+
- T out Chipotle$9.00+
- T out Garlic Spread$9.00+
- T out Ginger Garlic$9.00+
- T out Green Sauce$9.00+
- T out Habanero$9.00+
- T out Ranch$9.00+
- T out Sweet Thai$9.00+
- Large Blue Cheese$1.75
- Large Chimichurri$1.75
- Large Chipotle$1.75
- Large Garlic Spread$1.75
- Large Ginger Garlic$1.75
- Large Green Sauce$1.75
- Large Habanero$1.75
- Large Ranch$1.75
- Large Sweet Chilli Thai$1.75
- Small Blue Cheese$1.00
- Small Chimichurri$1.00
- Small Chipotle$1.00
- Small Garlic Spread$1.00
- Small Ginger Garlic$1.00
- Small Green Sauce$1.00
- Small Habanero$1.00
- Small Ranch$1.00
- Small Sweet Chilli Thai$1.00
- Small BBQ$1.00
- Small Buffalo$1.00
Fried Chicken
- Fried Chicken & Waffle$17.99
Marinated fried chicken breast, waffle with sugar and dusted with powered sugar, maple syrup, & butter
- Breakfast Fried Chicken and Waffle$19.99
Buttermilk waffle topped with fried chicken (3), 2 eggs sunny-side up, and bacon with side of maple syrup & butter
- Whole FRIED Chicken Meal$46.99
Choice of 3 large sides & 3 large dipping sauces
- Fried Chicken A La Carte$10.99
Mix 3 pieces
- Waffle A La Carte$8.00
Waffle with sugar & dusted with powered sugar, maple syrup, & butter
Lil' Extras
Salads
- The Koop Crispy Salad$11.99
Mixed green & red cabbage salad, wonton strips, roasted almonds, shredded chicken breast, & sesame dressing
- Classic Caesar Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, and shredded chicken
- Tostada Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, black olives, sour cream, and shredded chicken in a big tostada bowl with green sauce (spicy) dressing
Sandwiches
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Marinated chicken breast, topped with coleslaw, chipotle sauce, and pickles, on a Hawaiian bun with side of garlic fries
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, & chipotle sauce, with side of garlic fries
- Grumpy Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Glories breast on our house green sauce topped with sautéed peppers, coleslaw, & pickles on a Hawaiian bun
- BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Pulled BBQ chicken topped with coleslaw & pickles on a Hawaiian bun
- The Belly Buster Sandwich$18.99
Marinated fried chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, topped with coleslaw, pickles, chipotle sauce, dusted with powder sugar & choice of sweet Thai chilli or maple syrup, with side of garlic fries
- Breakfast Sandwich$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and sunny-side up egg, topped with chipotle sauce on a Hawaiian bun with side of garlic fries
- Wednesday Sandwich$15.00
Sides
- Sm Black Beans$3.99
- Sm Brussels Spouts$5.49
- Sm Caesar Salad$5.49
- Sm Coleslaw$4.99
- Sm Cucumber Salad$5.49
- Sm French Fries$5.49
- Sm Garlic Fries$5.49
- Sm Hummus$5.49
- Sm Mac & Cheese$5.49
- Sm Jalapeño Mac & Cheese$5.49
- Sm Mashed Potato$5.49
- Sm Onion Rings$6.00
- Sm Potato Salad$5.49
- Sm Plantains$5.49
- Sm Roasted Corn$5.49
- Sm Steamed Broccoli$4.99
- Sm Sweet Potato Fries$5.49
- Sm White Rice$3.99
- LG Black Beans$6.99
- LG Brussels Spouts$9.99
- LG Caesar Salad$9.99
- LG Coleslaw$8.99
- LG Cucumber Salad$9.99
- LG French Fries$9.99
- LG Garlic Fries$9.99
- LG Hummus$9.99
- LG Mac & Cheese$9.99
- LG Jalapeño Mac & Cheese$9.99
- LG Mashed Potato$9.99
- LG Potato Salad$9.99
- LG Onion Rings$10.99
- LG Plantains$9.99
- LG Roasted Corn$9.99
- LG Steamed Broccoli$8.99
- LG Sweet Potato Fries$9.99
- LG White Rice$6.99
Small Bites and Shared Plates
- Popcorn Chicken$10.99
Flavours: original fried / spicy / side chick (sweet & spicy)
- Tinga Empanadas$9.99
Chipotle marinated shredded chicken with black olives and side of green sauce
- Fried Cauliflower$8.99
With tahini sauce
- Hummus and Naan$9.99
A drizzle of olive oil with a dust of paprika
- Hummus and Veggies$14.99
Mixed fried cauliflower & brussels sprouts tossed with Parmesan cheese with hummus & naan bread on the side
- Mini Poutine$11.99
French fries, mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, and brown gravy
- Regular Poutine$15.99
French fries, mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, and brown gravy
- Mini Loaded Nachos$11.99
Wonton nachos, roasted corn, black beans, cheese, shredded chicken, jalapeños, pico de gallo, & sour cream
- Loaded Nachos$15.99
Wonton nachos, roasted corn, black beans, cheese, shredded chicken, jalapeños, pico de gallo, & sour cream
- Esquite$10.99
Roasted corn, mayo, cotija cheese, and chilli powder topped with lime
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
Flour tortilla with a choice of a dipping sauce
- 6 Pieces Chicken Wings$12.99
Flavours: house peppered / buffalo / BBQ maple sirachi / grump (spicy) / side chick (sweet & spicy)
- 12 Pieces Chicken Wings$20.99
Flavours: house peppered / buffalo / BBQ maple sirachi / grump (spicy) / side chick (sweet & spicy)
- Tenders Meal$12.99
Flavours: original fried / spicy / side chick (sweet & spicy) with french fries & choice of 1 dipping sauce
- Tender ALC$8.99
- 3 Pieces Taquitos$8.99
Potato/chicken). Flavours: house peppered / buffalo / BBQ maple sriracha/ grump (spicy) / side chick (sweet & spicy)
- 5 Pieces Taquitos$11.99
Potato/chicken).
- Sliders$13.99
3 pieces. Flavours: original fried / spicy / side chick (sweet & spicy)
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Soup
- Small Chicken Pozole Soup$11.99
Chicken soup with hominy & shredded chicken with sides of green cabbage, radishes & onions, oregano, limes, tostada, & spicy red chilli sauce (Chile de arbol)
- Large Chicken Pozole Soup$16.99
Chicken soup with hominy & shredded chicken with sides of green cabbage, radishes & onions, oregano, limes, tostada, & spicy red chilli sauce (Chile de arbol)
- 4 Large Posoles TO GO$50.00
Specialty Plates
- The Garlic Chicken Plate$17.99
Butter garlic roasted chicken on a bed of white rice, brussel sprouts, with choice of 2 dipping sauces
- The Cuban Style Plate$17.99
Roasted chicken, white rice, black beans, & plantains with choice of 2 dipping sauces
- The Canadian Style Plate$17.99
Roasted chicken with side of poutine (french fries, mozzarella cheese, and brown gravy) with choice of 2 dipping sauces
- The Shawarma Style Plate$17.99
Marinated shredded chicken with a blend of Mediterranean spices on a bed of white rice, with side of red bell pepper hummus, and green salad, with choice of 2 dipping sauces
- The Hawaiian Style Plate$17.99
Tacos
- Taco Sampler$12.99
Fish style, al pastor style, chicken tinga, & roasted chicken
- Roasted Chicken Taco$3.50
Topped with cliantro & onions
- Fish Style Taco$3.50
Fried breaded chicken, coleslaw, pico de gallo, & chipotle
- Al Pastor Taco$3.50
Marinated grilled chicken with slices of pineapples & onions
- Chicken Tinga Taco$3.50
Chipotle marinated grilled chicken topped with purple onions & habanero
Wraps
- Frank's Caesar Salad Wrap$12.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, crouton, caesar dressing, & shredded chicken on naan bread
- Chicken Wrap$12.99
Garlic spread, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, & shredded chicken on naan bread
- Curry Chicken Wrap$12.99
Chicken curry mix on naan bread
- Portobello Wrap$13.99
Garlic spread, portobello mushroom slices, sautéed bell peppers, & onion on naan bread