The Chicken Pollo 47 NE 15th Street
Appetizers
Soup & Salad
Burgers & Sandwichs
Grilled Pork Sandwich with French Fries
$11.50
Pork Burger wiith mayonnaise, letucce, tomato, cucumber or pickle
Chicken Sandwich with French Fries
$11.50
Chicken wiith mayonnaise, letucce, tomato, cucumber or pickle
Grilled Steak Sandwich with French Fries
$12.00
Beef wiith mayonnaise, letucce, tomato, cucumber or pickle
Fish Sandwich with French Fries
$11.50
Fish wiith mayonnaise, letucce, tomato, cucumber or pickle
Burger with French Fries
$11.50
Vegan Burger
$10.00Out of stock
Chicken Platters
1/4 Chicken
$8.99
1/4 Chicken with two sides
1/2 Chicken
$12.99
1/2 Chicken with two sides
Whole Chiken
$19.99
Whole Chicken with two sides
1/2 Bonless Breast
$12.99
!/2 Bonless Breast with two sides
Popcorn Chicken
$17.99
Stir-Fried Chicken (Pollo Saltado)
Chicken Wing 8
$12.99
8 pieces with French Fries
Chicken Wing 20
$23.99
20 pieces with French Fries
Chicken Wing 30
$34.99
30 pieces with French Fries
Chicken Wing 40
$49.99
40 pieces with French Fries
pollo salteado
$17.99
chiken no side
$15.00
Other Meat Platters
Fish
Seafood Platter
Side Orders
Fried Rice
Family Meals
Fajitas
Dessert
Beverages
Mango Juice Bottle 250ml
$2.50
Orange Juice Bottle 250ml
$2.50
Maracuya Juice
$6.99Out of stock
Beer - National
$4.99Out of stock
Beer - Imported
$5.99Out of stock
Wine Small Bottle
$12.90Out of stock
Wine Large Bottle
$24.99Out of stock
Coffee - American
$3.99
Coffee - Express
$2.50
Coffee - Colada
$2.99
Soda
$2.50
Water Bottle
$1.99
Sparkling Water Perrier
$4.99
Tea
$3.99
Arizona Tea
$5.99Out of stock
Canned Juice
$3.99Out of stock
Cortadito
$3.99
Orange Juice Bottle 450ml
$3.50
Sparkling Water Pellegrino 500ml
$2.99
Cafeteria
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$9.99Out of stock
Tequeño Guava & Cheese
$2.99Out of stock
Tequeño Cheese
$2.99Out of stock
Croqueta Ham
$1.99Out of stock
Croqueta Chicken
$1.99Out of stock
Croqueta - Fish
$1.99Out of stock
Croqueta - Cheese
$1.99Out of stock
Croissant - Plain
$2.99Out of stock
Croissant - Ham & Cheese
$9.99Out of stock
Shakes
$5.99Out of stock
The Chicken Pollo Location and Ordering Hours
(305) 244-9263
Closed • Opens Thursday at 7:30PM