Appetizers

Empanada Chicken

$2.50

Empanada Chicken

Eggs with toasts, bacon y sausage

$7.50Out of stock

Eggs Breakfast with bacon & Toast

Salchipapas

$6.99

Sausage with French fries

Calamares\Shrimp

$14.99

Fried Calamari

Empanada - Meat

$2.50

Empanada - Spinach & Cheese

$2.50

Empanada - Ham & Cheese

$2.50Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Chicken Soup

$8.50

Chicken Soup

Chicken Salad

$13.50

Steak Salad

$14.50

Ceasar Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Roman Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

House Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber

Seafood Soup

$17.00

Burgers & Sandwichs

Grilled Pork Sandwich with French Fries

$11.50

Pork Burger wiith mayonnaise, letucce, tomato, cucumber or pickle

Chicken Sandwich with French Fries

$11.50

Chicken wiith mayonnaise, letucce, tomato, cucumber or pickle

Grilled Steak Sandwich with French Fries

$12.00

Beef wiith mayonnaise, letucce, tomato, cucumber or pickle

Fish Sandwich with French Fries

$11.50

Fish wiith mayonnaise, letucce, tomato, cucumber or pickle

Burger with French Fries

$11.50

Vegan Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Platters

1/4 Chicken

$8.99

1/4 Chicken with two sides

1/2 Chicken

$12.99

1/2 Chicken with two sides

Whole Chiken

$19.99

Whole Chicken with two sides

1/2 Bonless Breast

$12.99

!/2 Bonless Breast with two sides

Popcorn Chicken

$17.99

Stir-Fried Chicken (Pollo Saltado)

Chicken Wing 8

$12.99

8 pieces with French Fries

Chicken Wing 20

$23.99

20 pieces with French Fries

Chicken Wing 30

$34.99

30 pieces with French Fries

Chicken Wing 40

$49.99

40 pieces with French Fries

pollo salteado

$17.99

chiken no side

$15.00

Other Meat Platters

Grilled Steak

$19.99

Stir-Fried Beef (lomo Saltado)

$19.99

Fried Pork Chop

$16.99

Grille Pork Chop 8oz

$16.99

Fish

Leche de Tigre

$8.99

Fish Ceviche 8oz

$17.99

Mixed Ceviche 8oz

$19.99

Crunchy Ceviche

$21.99

Seafood Rice Paella

$21.99

Fried Fish Chunks

$18.99

Fried Calamari

$16.99

Fried Shrimp

$21.99

Jalea - Personal 16 oz

$21.99

Octopus, calamari, shrimp, fish, mussel

Fried Fish

$14.99

Fish\ Fried Fish With Shrimp

$17.99

Seafood Platter

Snapper Fried

$27.99Out of stock

Snapper Fried with Shrimp

$31.99Out of stock

With Onion and Tomato

Fish Round Cut

$14.99

Fish Round Cut with Shrimp

$17.99Out of stock

Grilled fish filet

$14.99

Side Orders

White Rice

$3.99+

Red Beans

Black Beans

French fries

Fried plantain - maduro

Fried yucca

Tostones

Garlic Potatos

House salad

Lettuce, tomatio & Onion

Vegetables

$3.99+

Carrot, Cauliflower, Broccoli

Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.99

Seafood Fried Rice

$19.99

Mixed Fried Rice

$19.99

Chicken and Beef

Chicken Bye (Chaufa)

$16.99

Beef Bye (Chaufa)

$16.99

Fried Rice - Plain

$14.99

Fried Rice with vegetables

Family Meals

1/2 Family Meal

$44.99

Half Chicken, 1/2 Lb Grilled Steak & 1/2 Grille Pork

Whole Familly Meal

$74.99

Whole Chicken, 1Lb Steak & 1 Lb Pork

Jalea 48 oz

$54.99

Octopus, Calamari, Shrimp, Swai, Shellfish

Stir-Fried Chicken 48oz

$43.99

Stir-Fried Beef 48oz

$49.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$18.99

8oz Chicken Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$20.99

8oz Beef Fajitas

Mixed Fajitas

$19.99

4oz Chicken & 4 oz Beef

Dessert

Flan

$6.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00Out of stock

Churros

$6.00Out of stock

Beverages

Mango Juice Bottle 250ml

$2.50

Orange Juice Bottle 250ml

$2.50

Maracuya Juice

$6.99Out of stock

Beer - National

$4.99Out of stock

Beer - Imported

$5.99Out of stock

Wine Small Bottle

$12.90Out of stock

Wine Large Bottle

$24.99Out of stock

Coffee - American

$3.99

Coffee - Express

$2.50

Coffee - Colada

$2.99

Soda

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.99

Sparkling Water Perrier

$4.99

Tea

$3.99

Arizona Tea

$5.99Out of stock

Canned Juice

$3.99Out of stock

Cortadito

$3.99

Orange Juice Bottle 450ml

$3.50

Sparkling Water Pellegrino 500ml

$2.99

Cafeteria

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Tequeño Guava & Cheese

$2.99Out of stock

Tequeño Cheese

$2.99Out of stock

Croqueta Ham

$1.99Out of stock

Croqueta Chicken

$1.99Out of stock

Croqueta - Fish

$1.99Out of stock

Croqueta - Cheese

$1.99Out of stock

Croissant - Plain

$2.99Out of stock

Croissant - Ham & Cheese

$9.99Out of stock

Shakes

$5.99Out of stock